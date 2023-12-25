Taylor Swift joins Santa in cheering on Travis Kelce at Christmas Day Chiefs game

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift is cheering for her beau Travis Kelce on this Christmas Day.

The Grammy winner, 34, traveled to Kansas City to support the Chiefs from inside Arrowhead Stadium for their 25 December game against the Las Vegas Raiders - which sadly ended in a loss for the pop star and her beau. But she wasn’t the only Swift to spend the holidays in Missouri – her parents tagged along too.

Andrea, 65, and Scott, 71, were spotted walking into the stadium with their daughter before kickoff. What’s more, Santa Swift made an appearance, too. Austin, the “Fifteen” singer’s 31-year-old brother, dressed as the holiday icon, walking beside his sister.

While the Swifts were in full fan force on Monday, Kelce’s mom, Donna, spent time in Philadelphia with her son Jason’s children. Speaking to People, Donna explained how she would be watching her grandchildren while their dad played in the Philadelphia Eagles match against the New York Giants.

On 17 December, Scott accompanied his daughter to the Chiefs-Patriots game at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. There, Swift was met with an upset crowd. The “Anti-Hero” artist was booed by New England fans as she watched the match next to her father.

Kelce addressed the fan behaviour in the most recent episode of his eponymous podcast with Jason, New Heights.

“I’ll say this - they showed Taylor at the game,” he said to Jason, 36. “And I mean, you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colours. Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes.”

As for New England’s reaction to her presence, the NFL tight end noted how the negativity most likely stemmed from a devotion to their home team rather than having to do with the Eras Tour frontwoman.

Kelce used Swift’s rhetoric from her recent interview with Time Magazine to characterise the situation. “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing but, for the most part, everybody was f***ing screaming their tail off for her.”

“I was trying to keep it cool,” the NFL player continued. “I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Taylor’s on record saying that stadium’s one of the funnest that she played at, so for them to show her is kind of just showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.”

Papa Swift showed his Chiefs support in the face of Patriots fans, donning a vintage black and red team sweatshirt.

“It’s kinda looking real nice on him, man. It’s a swaggy vintage joint,” Kelce said of the apparel.