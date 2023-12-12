Fans fawn over new image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans continue to fawn over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story, with a newly released photo of the pair.

On 11 December, Patrick Regan, Kelce’s barber, pictured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end blushing as the Grammy winner leaned over to plant a kiss on his cheek.

“Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game,” Regan’s Instagram caption read. The grateful hair stylist from Missouri posted a carousel of images from the 10 December game day, finishing the slides with the cheeky kissing photo.

According to Regan, the sought-after image was snapped at the post-game gathering in Kansas City with a Christmas-inspired venue for the backdrop. Kelce, 34, is seen in a green beanie and unbuttoned corduroy flannel while Swift, 33, rocks an all-black look, smudging her signature red lipstick on her beau’s face.

It only took an hour for Regan’s post to infiltrate the internet, popping up on all forms of social media with obsessed fans commenting on the poignant moment.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user @jennaxkc republished the image and said: “Just stop.”

“They are so cute together,” another individual agreed.

An Instagram user commented on Regan’s post to thank him for sharing the intimate moment. “You literally saved a nation by posting this t&t photo, I wish you A LOT of success in your life, best wishes, all the best for doing this kindness,” they noted.

“How does it feel to break the internet Patty?” an enamored person asked.

“This man woke up this morning and casually decided to break the internet,” one Instagrammer proclaimed.

A shocked woman on X added: “Gonna need the rest of the week to recover.”

Taylor Swift pictured giving Travis Kelce a kiss on the cheek (@patty_cuts on Instagram)

Regan’s noteworthy post came after “Swifties” and Kelce fans alike were left speechless when CBS sports commentator Tony Romo referred to the “Anti-Hero” artist as the NFL star’s “wife” during the Sunday match.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience. Err, I’m sorry, girlfriend,” the former Dallas Cowboys player said before co-commentator Jim Nantz remarked: “Not yet.”

Whether Romo slipped up and spilled details on the famed pair’s relationship he wasn’t supposed to, or he purposefully made the mistake to send shock waves through the at-home audience, the internet was once again sent into a frenzy over the reference.

“NO WAY THE REPORTER JUST ACCIDENTALLY SAID KELCE’S WIFE AHHHH,” an excited fan exclaimed on X while another commented: “I laughed right out loud. Kinda liked the sound of that, actually.”

Barstool Sports even chimed in, adding: “You’re driving the Swifties crazy, Tony Romo.”