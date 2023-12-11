Fans react to Tony Romo calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are in love with Taylor Swift’s new nickname – Travis Kelce’s “wife.”

During the 10 December Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, the Grammy winner got a shoutout she’d never heard before. CBS sports commentator and former Dallas Cowboys player Tony Romo referred to the 33-year-old singer as Kelce’s “wife,” not his girlfriend. Although, he did correct himself.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience. Err, I’m sorry, girlfriend,” Romo said before his co-commentator Jim Nantz responded: “Not yet.”

Even though Romo’s reference was a mishap, the internet was sent into an immediate frenzy, with “Swifties” and fans alike gushing over the candid moment.

Next to pictures of shocked faces, social media users expressed their excitement with hilarious memes.

“NO WAY THE REPORTER JUST ACCIDENTALLY SAID KELCE’S WIFE AHHHH,” one ecstatic fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a still image of Swift screaming.

“I laughed right out loud. Kinda liked the sound of that, actually,” another fan admitted.

Someone else posted their messages with the caption: “Commentator called taylor travis’s wife.” In the screenshot, her friend’s text read: “They need to play Lavender Haze at half time.”

“Me when the announcer said Travis Kelce’s WIFE was in the stands,” a stunned X user said with a video of a woman sitting up in shock.

Barstool Sports joined the conversation and wrote: “You’re driving the Swifties crazy, Tony Romo.”

A few fans suggested that Romo either spilled news he wasn’t supposed to or purposely messed up his wording. “Tony knew exactly what he was doing,” one person added.

“Romo’s got the Swifties all riled up with that one,” another individual agreed.

The “Fifteen” artist was recently named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, beating out Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and the live-action Greta Gerwig film Barbie. In her interview for the feature story, Swift detailed the start of her relationship with Kelce, and contrary to her fans’ beliefs, they began their romance long before her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she remarked.

And while the pair may have kept their relationship under wraps at the start, they have been more than willing to go public with it now.

Swift told Time: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she continued.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.