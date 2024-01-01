Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share kiss at New Year’s Eve party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year together by sharing a sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve.

In a video posted to social media, the couple were seen celebrating at a New Year’s Eve party following the Kansas City Chiefs player’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on 31 December. The “Cruel Summer” singer once again supported her boyfriend at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve, where Kelce’s team won 25-17.

Swift and Kelce seemingly celebrated the victory at what appeared to be an epic party in Kansas City, Missouri. A video, which was initially shared by @krystenrachelle and later reposted by @mustlikeme4me on Instagram, showed the pair passionately kissing during the party.

In the clip, Swift wrapped her arms around Kelce’s neck while he held her tightly with his arms around her lower back. The 12-time Grammy winner looked radiant in a spaghetti-strap silver backless minidress and her long blonde hair in an updo.

This isn’t the first time the couple, who began dating over the summer, have been spotted sharing a rare PDA moment. Just one month after she attended her first Chiefs game in September, Swift appeared to confirm her romance with Kelce when she was photographed kissing his cheek at a post-game party.

During the South American leg of her Eras Tour, the NFL star flew down to Argentina to support his girlfriend. Following the concert, Swift was filmed waving to fans in the crowd before running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him on the lips. Most recently, another image taken on 11 December pictured the tight end blushing as the “Bad Blood” singer leaned over to kiss him on his cheek.

New Year’s Eve marks the second holiday the couple have spent together since they began dating in summer 2023. On Christmas Day, Swift travelled to Kansas City to support the Chiefs at their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. She was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her 31-year-old brother Austin, who was dressed as Santa Claus.

Swift and Kelce began dating shortly after the football player gave the pop star a shoutout on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in July. The tight end admitted he attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition. In September, it was reported the pair were unofficially dating just weeks before Swift made her first NFL appearance at Kelce’s game.

Prior to her relationship with Kelce, the singer was romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after ending her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. Meanwhile, Kelce was in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022. In January 2023, he announced that he was single on The Pivot Podcast.

“I’m in the free market right now,” he said. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession.”