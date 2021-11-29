What do marathon runners, yogis, swimmers, cyclists and avid walkers all have in common? Apart from a love of sports, and probably some pretty impressive lungs, chances are they’re all wearing a Fitbit.

In a sort of rags to riches tale, the once hopeful start-up has now become a household name, with everyone and their mum either wearing, owning, or thinking about purchasing the well-known fitness tracker.

From tracking steps to sleep patterns and heart rate to oxygen saturation, the Fitbit really does act like a personal trainer and health monitor in one.

And with new owners Google holding the reins, we’re sure to be seeing a lot more from the fancy fitness band. There’s already a whole host of models on the market, some of which we tested in our best Fitbit round-up.

But, as always, decent tech is rarely bought with money from the back of the sofa, so we’re welcoming this Cyber Monday deal with open arms.

Read more:

Fitbit charge 4: Was £129.99, now £88.51, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

With a huge 32 per cent off, whether you’re training for a marathon or are starting couch to 5k, this deal is pretty tempting.

The tracker comes with built-in GPS, sleep tracking, heart rate sensors and seven days of battery life, meaning you can run until your hearts desire without the worry of losing half your stats, this is one serious part of the fit kit arsenal.

Waterproof to up to 50m, sweat-resistant and heatproof, there are very few exercises this watch can’t track.

The strap, crafted from elastomer material for a seamless, weightless feel all day, is not only functional but also sleek enough to go with non-sports gear too. Not to mention a few of its many features connect seamlessly with your other smart devices to hold all your workout information at just a few taps of a screen away.

Even our reviewer was impressed, as they named it their best buy in our best fitness trackers and watches round-up. “Fitbit is still the undisputed king of the tracker realm, and the charge 4 is the best of Fitbit’s dedicated fitness trackers,” they said. “It’s really much more than a tracker, offering workout modes, an ECG sensor and sleep tracking, alongside features such as smartphone notifications, Spotify and contactless payments – all in a slimline body.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.