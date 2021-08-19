While we’re still enjoying the summer months, Black Friday isn’t far away. The mammoth weekend of deals is just around the corner, where you’ll be able to enjoy discounts on everything from TVs and laptops, to home appliances and beauty products.

What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.

Every year however, the sale gets bigger and bigger as more retailers participate and great discounts are unveiled by big-name brands such as Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Bose and Nespresso.

Dyson is also known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its own website and with third party stockists such as Amazon, John Lewis, Very and Argos, across its corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners.

Ahead of Black Friday 2021, we’ve got all the details on what savings you can expect from Dyson, when its sales will start and our expert shopping tips to ensure you’ll definitely bag a bargain.

Read more:

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event, where retailers and brands slash their prices. It’s a chance to find big-ticket items on sale, such as fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners and laptops.

Typically it begins on the day after Thanksgiving and finishes on the following Monday.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Black Friday began, but it’s believed the term was first used by police officers in Philadelphia in the early 1960s. They used it to refer to the chaotic traffic that happened the day after Thanksgiving. It was also allegedly coined by American retailers who were the most profitable during the Christmas period, which when recorded on their financial records, marked them going from the red “into the black”.

As social media took off in the Noughties, viral videos of American shoppers rushing into stores to find the biggest deals became common, and UK retailers began to take notice.

Amazon launched the first UK Black Friday promotion in 2010, and since then, it’s become a major fixture for UK retailers, with more participating every year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

For 2021, Black Friday falls on 26 November and spans across the entire weekend to finish on the following Monday.

Dyson products, particularly its vacuum cleaners, are often reduced on the brand’s own website, but other stockists are likely to also offer discounts.

Amazon is one of the biggest Dyson retailers and also boasts the largest Black Friday sale. In 2020, it launched its early bird deals four weeks ahead of the Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale. It’s expected the retailer will follow a similar format for this year also, so it’s likely you will find deals across Dyson products as early as October.

Dyson also has a dedicated page for its Black Friday information and deals, so make sure you keep it bookmarked in your browser.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale of the Black Friday period and also your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Traditionally it was exclusively for online deals at the tail end of the Black Friday sale, hence the name. But in 2020, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of retailers encouraged customers to shop online rather than in-store leading to most deals being found online.

It’s also possible to find savings on items you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

In the run-up to Black Friday, we’ll be sharing everything you need to know through retailer-specific shopping guides, such as this one, as well as on Amazon, John Lewis, Currys PC World and Argos.

Additionally, throughout the sale, we’ll be picking the best discounts across tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, kids’ toys, beauty products and more.

As Dyson sells big-ticket items such as vacuum cleaners, we’d recommend checking the guarantees beforehand, as well as checking the return policies of Dyson stockists, as this may vary from the brand’s own.

Places such as John Lewis and Amazon often make checkout faster and easier if you have an account registered with them. This is free and is a good way to have all your delivery details stored when you go to place an order, rather than having to enter them each time you purchase something.

Retailers also often grant access to their early bird sales and discount codes through their newsletter, so make sure you’re signed up to them before the Black Friday weekend starts.

Tips for shopping the Dyson Black Friday 2021 sale

Firstly, make a list and don’t stray from it. It’s easy to get sucked in by the thousands of deals on offer, but you may end up with impulse purchases of things you don’t need or may later want to return.

Secondly, check the RRP prices of items on your shopping list ahead of the Black Friday sales starting, so you can see if it really is a good bargain or not.

Our dedicated team here at IndyBest will also be on hand to help you navigate through the shopping bonanza, so make sure you bookmark this page and our Black Friday section to be in the know at all times.

Also, retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis allow you to create wish lists of items you plan to buy – we’d definitely recommend making one as when the sales start, you can then go straight to checkout and avoid browsing through pages of deals.

Amazon also offers unlimited next-day delivery for Prime members, so if you haven’t already subscribed, we’d recommend signing up, as it also gives you access to Amazon Music, Prime Video and thousands of audiobooks.

What were the best Dyson Black Friday deals last year

Historically, discounts on Dyson’s fans and hair styling tools, such as the supersonic hair dryer or cordless straighteners, during Black Friday are few and far between. It’s far more common, however, to see reduced prices to its vacuum cleaners and you should be able to find som impressive savings across its corded, cordless and handheld models.

Last year, Argos’s 2020 Black Friday sale slashed the price of the Dyson V7 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk) down from £299.99 to £199.99.

(Dyson)

In our review of the device, we loved how fuss-free it was to use. Our reviewer said: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate, although unlike the V11 you will need to change the floor heads each time. And because it’s nice and light, it’s brilliant for carrying up and down stairs and works a treat on upholstery too.”

The retailer also reduced the price of the Dyson small ball animal 2 (£299, Currys.co.uk), which was £249.99 but came down to £199.99.

(Dyson)

It also featured in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners for spotless carpets and clean floors where we found it worked particularly well for larger homes, especially those with furry pets.

Our reviewer said: “It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies. There’s an easy to empty dust canister and it has some great accessories – our favourites of which are the turbo pet tool for upholstery and the low-profile floor tool to reach under low furniture. It’s quiet and performs well on all floor types.”

What were the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals last year?

If you miss out on any Black Friday Dyson deals, Cyber Monday is another opportunity to bag a bargain and avoid disappointment.

In 2020, the now discontinued Dyson V8 absolute extra was discounted at Currys PC World from £399.99 to £299.99, making an impressive saving of £100.

(Dyson)

Another item that was included in the sale was the Dyson lightcycle floor light (£649.99, Dyson.co.uk) that saw a huge reduction from £649.99 to £499.99.

(Dyson)

Perfect as a nightlight or for working from home, it cleverly adjusts to the surrounding light and helps reduce eye strain thanks to its glare protection and low optical flicker. You can manage the settings via the Dyson Link app too.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

IndyBest will be bringing your the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so make sure this page is bookmarked for all the Dyson savings that will be on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Looking for everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021? Read our guide to find out the dates for the sale and what deals to expect from Apple, Dyson and more

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.