Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.

Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.

As it’s the perfect time to save on big-ticket items such Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs, KitchenAids and more, IndyBest will be on hand throughout the shopping event to help you get the most bang for your buck.

One particularly pricey area that you can save on during Black Friday is with mattresses, with popular brands including Simba, Emma, Eve and Dormeo cutting their prices by as much as 40 per cent last year.

You can sleep easy as we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this year’s event, as well as what discounts to expect and advice on how to navigate the mammoth amount of deals.

What is Black Friday?

The annual shopping bonanza was traditionally a one-day in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Amazon was the first to bring the sale to British shores in 2010. It wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained traction however, when Asda introduced the first in-store Black Friday sale in the UK and people flocked to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts. Its success led to many other shops introducing both in-store and online deals.

Each year, retailers kick off the sale earlier and earlier – notably in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched early-bird Black Friday deals in the month leading up to the big weekend, and both are expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The first reports of Black Friday date to around the 1950s in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when cameras captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech during the sale.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, and there will be deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 29 November.

In 2020, the landscape of the sale changed, with shoppers encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead shop online. This meant most of the biggest discounts on big-ticket items could be found on the web and we predict the same for 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday, and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because historically, online sales peaked on this day at the start of the Christmas shopping period.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. It’s also the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and the January sales.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be handpicking the most impressive discounts to snap up across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs and more.

We’ll also be curating deals from retailers including Currys PC World, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, discounts are likely to be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Very, Next and Argos. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, so you’re less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, you can sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead up.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you may need. Download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on social too, for early tip-offs.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy before buying, and the terms and conditions if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re shopping online, it’s also good to ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

If you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first – both the space you’re buying for and the entrance way, doors and hallways that lead to it.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 mattress deals

Firstly, before you start browsing, make sure to read our mattress buying guide. It has all the information you need on different sizes, types and the levels of firmness available, and the benefits of each.

Throughout the Black Friday weekend, IndyBest will be on hand to source the most impressive discounts on mattresses from the most reputable of participating retailers, so make sure you bookmark this page.

We’d recommend signing up for accounts with all the big-ticket mattress brands such as Emma, Simba, Dreamcloud, Dormeo, M&S, Otty, Silentnight and Nectar. This means you can check out faster during the main event and avoid any disappointment.

It’s also worth signing up for email notifications so you can find out when deals are dropping and get all the latest information in the lead up to Black Friday.

What were the best Black Friday mattress deals last year?

Given the year we had in 2020, we were all looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep. And last year’s Black Friday event certainly delivered.

(Simba )

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma, offered an impressive 35 per cent off with a Black Friday code, with the Emma original (£699, Emma-sleep.co.uk) reduced to £343.85. The model earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses and our reviewer praised it as “ultra sumptuous… with absolutely no compromise on support”.

(Emma )

We also saw popular brand Simba offering 35 per cent off all its products over £200, with the Simba hybrid pro mattress (£993.30, Simbasleep.com) seeing one of the best deals. The mattress, reduced down to £798.85 from £1,229, was praised by our reviewer as “the kind you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these.’”

Not your most obvious bedroom brand, M&S also impressed us with a huge £279 saving on its orthopaedic, pocket-sprung mattress (£699, Marksandspencer.com). The lowered price included a 10-year guarantee, too.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 mattress deals

Cyber Monday was the last chance to nab a bargain on a mattress last year, and the discounts didn’t disappoint.

Over at Dreamcloud Sleep, there was £300 off any mattress on the site as well as free delivery and discounted bundles that included bedding. The brand’s luxury hybrid mattress (£549, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk) features five layers that claim to perfectly balance comfort and support.

(Otty)

Elsewhere, there was up to 45 per cent off on the Otty site, including up to 25 per cent off the Otty hybrid (£454.99, Otty.com) that made it into our round-up of the best mattresses. Our reviewer said “it’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back”, adding that “it’s got good temperature control, too, thanks to ‘cooling infused’ technology”.

(Nectar )

At Nectar sleep, there was £125 off any mattress along with two free premium pillows with any purchase and 30 per cent off accessories. The memory foam mattress (£549, Nectarsleep.co.uk) was reduced down to £424 and also earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, with our reviewer praising the brand for being the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on any stellar mattress deals this year, as IndyBest will be sourcing all the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

