Cyber Monday is underway, with brands and retailers unveiling a final day of discounts before Christmas, not to mention the biggest you’ll see all year.

Those taking part this year include The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat, to name just a few.

Now, Asos has announced its Cyber Monday sale is bigger than ever this year, with up to 80 per cent off everything. Yes, you read that right.

However, to avoid you having to trawl through the thousands of products included, we’ve done the hard work for you and curated our top picks below.

From warm winter coats and cosy jumpers to fun accessories and party pieces, our round-up has something for everyone. Happy shopping!

Adidas outdoor Helionic down puffer jacket in blue: Was £130, now £78, Asos.com

(Asos)

This baby-blue puffer coat is a fun way to add colour to your wardrobe, while staying warm during bitterly cold winter days. Available in sizes XS to XL, it’s designed in a regular fit, and the high collar, zip pockets, elasticated cuffs and adjustable toggle hem will keep blustery weather at bay.

Buy now

Asos Design brushed Oxford shirt in cotton blend, taupe: Was £25, now £18.75, Asos.com

(Asos)

A classic Oxford shirt is the perfect transitional piece that can be dressed up for formal occasions or dressed down for casual days. Layer it over T-shirts for added warmth or on its own buttoned up. Available in chest sizes 34 to 48, the neutral colour will work with everything else in your wardrobe too.

Buy now

Whistles fitted midi dress in pink velvet: Was £119, now £95.20, Asos.com

(Asos)

Got your Christmas parties booked, or a winter wedding in the calendar? This Whistles pink midi number is the perfect go-to. Bold and bright but designed in a flattering cut, it’ll pair beautifully with heaps of gold jewellery – we’re thinking statement earrings and a clutch, to finish the look.

Buy now

Asos Design Natia knotted platform heeled sandals in gold: Was £36, now £28.80, Asos.com

(Asos)

Speaking of party season, these chunky gold platform heels will keep you on the dancefloor all night long. Our writer already owns a pair and found them perfect for weddings year-round, and can first-hand vouch for how comfortable they are. If you want a more muted style, they’re also available in black velevet.

Buy now

Chelsea Peers velour leopard-print top and trouser pyjama set in cobalt: Was £55, now £44, Asos.com

(Asos)

Add some pizzazz to your pyjamas with this bold set from Chelsea Peers. Made from velour, the set will keep you warm and cosy as the temperature continues to plummet, while the elasticated waistband will ensure you stay comfortable no matter how many mince pies you enjoy.

Buy now

Under Armour tech 1/2 zip top in black: Was £36, now £25.20, Asos.com

(Asos)

Take advantage of Asos’s Black Friday sale to find savings on items you really need, such as this lightweight, long-sleeved top. While it’s chilly, brave the winter weather by layering this beneath a thicker coat and when spring returns, it can be worn on its own with trousers. Under Armour is a reputable brand for sportswear, so enjoy this 30 per cent saving while it lasts.

Buy now

Levi's high-waisted mom jeans in black: Was £70, now £56, Asos.com

(Asos)

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple and you’ll get plenty of wear out of them. When it comes to denim, Levi’s is one of our go-tos, so enjoy this 20 per cent saving. With a high-rise waist and a slim ‘mom’ fit, they’re loose-fitting enough to keep you comfortable all day but not so baggy they become unflattering. Whether you style yours with heels and a blazer or a hoodie and trainers, you can’t go wrong with a pair like this.

Buy now

Never Fully Dressed exclusive balloon sleeve maxi dress in orange lobster print: Was £98, now £78.40, Asos.com

(Asos)

Enjoy a 20 per cent saving on this gorgeous maxi dress from Never Fully Dressed. We love the dress’s fun lobster print, dramatic balloon sleeves and lilac shade. It’s perfect for your next holiday, or for when you want to get all dressed up for a weekend brunch with friends. Dress it up with a pair of heels or keep it casual with a pair of crisp white trainers.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lift platform hi trainers in black: Was £75, now £49, Asos.com

(Asos)

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Converse for a timeless style that will always go perfectly with jeans. This platform pair is a modern take on the original all star style, with the same high-top design, signature minimal branding and rubber toecap, but with added height.

Buy now

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

