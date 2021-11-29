Black Friday may have been and gone, but don’t despair if you’ve missed out on the deals so far – there are still plenty of opportunities to snap up a saving, thanks to Cyber Monday, the final day of the weekend-long shopping event.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been busy rounding up the best deals on everything from tech like TVs, laptops and home appliances to fashion and beauty since the beginning of November, but we know it’s not over til the clock strikes midnight on 29 November.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

And if you, like us, have still got your eyes on the prize until the sales officially end, you might be interested to see the price drop on this Lenovo laptop, which is currently reduced by an impressive 45 per cent.

The model, one of Lenovo’s thinkpads, is usually priced at over £1,800, but for a limited time only you can add it to your virtual basket for a smidge under £1,000. Here’s everything you know need to know to make the most of the offer before it runs out.

Read more:

Lenovo thinkpad T14s AMD gen 1: Was £1,830, now £999.99, Lenovo.com

(Lenovo)

We’ve been scouting for laptop deals at online retailers such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Argos, but don’t overlook tech brands’ own websites when it comes to the Cyber Monday deals.

This promotion comes direct from Lenovo, where entering the code “MEGADEAL” will earn you 45 per cent off the thinkpad T14s AMD gen 1.

A powerful machine designed with productivity in mind, the T14s promises impressive battery life, 256GB of storage for your projects, and smarter security to keep your data safe.

The design is sleek and contemporary – narrow bezels frame the 14in screen to maximise your Netflix viewing or gaming view, while its voice-command option lets you control your new laptop from across the room.

And for those who plan to really put it through its paces, its durability has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements, from the Arctic wilderness to desert dust, so it should be more than capable of coping with everyday knocks and dings.

Buy now

