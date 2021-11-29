Calling all deal-hunters: we’re now onto the final day of the Black Friday shopping bonanza, otherwise known as Cyber Monday. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be with you every step of the way to help you find the most competitive discounts across every category.

The sale is renowned for impressive deals on tech including TVs, laptops and mobile phones, as well as home appliances including vacuums and white goods, but fashion discounts are not to be overlooked.

One brand we’ve had our eyes on is The North Face. Known and loved for its technical outerwear, it pivoted to a firm fashion favourite last year thanks to many a celeb donning the coveted nuptse puffer jacket (£270, Thenorthface.co.uk).

The North Face’s popular jackets and gilets do come with a hefty price tag, so if you’re looking to save on your next item from the brand, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve spotted an unmissable discount for Cyber Monday.

While the brand’s cult nuptse puffer sadly isn’t included in its sale, we’ve found a seriously stylish alternative that is. The North Face is offering a 20 per cent price cut when you spend over £170, meaning its diablo jacket, which has the same high neck and lofty down insulation as the nuptse, can be yours for £200. Read on for everything you need to know about this stellar Black Friday deal.

The North Face diablo down jacket: Was £250, now £200, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face)

If you’re looking to get your winter wardrobe in order then The North Face’s Cyber Monday sale is where it’s at. You can currently get 20 per cent off its clothing and accessories when you spend over £170. And that means you can snap up the diablo for £200.

Stuffed with 700-fill of insulating, responsibly-sourced down, the brand says the puffer jacket delivers warmth with lightning speed, making it ideal for braving the cold weather in the coming months. It’s pretty hardy too, thanks to its ripstop face fabric, which has a durable water repellent finish that provides protection from light moisture. Plus its elasticated cuffs and adjustable hem help to lock in body heat.

While we haven’t tested the diablo, the brand’s similar nuptse style, which is characterised by its colour-blocked two-tone design, featured in our review of the best men’s puffer and down jackets.

Our tester highlighted the garment’s popularity over the years, describing it as “more than just a piece of outerwear.” “It’s a piece of design history,” they said. “This instantly recognisable puffer jacket has achieved legendary status in both the mountaineering world and the fashion world with its oversized baffles, cropped cut and boxy fit.”

The jacket was also praised for being “supremely warm” and “tough as nails”, as well as having “timeless appeal”, meaning that, while it might be pricey, it’s a piece you’re likely to still be reaching for 20 years from now. “A really robust jacket that can happily take years of abuse and still come away looking like new,” our reviewer concluded.

Although we tested the men’s version (£270, Thenorthface.co.uk), the nuptse also comes in women’s sizes (£270, Thenorthface.co.uk), as well as youth sizes (£210, Thenorthface.co.uk) too, and has proved hugely popular in the fashion stakes over the past year. We’ve seen plenty of women rock the men’s jacket for a more oversized look, but the women’s version is available in a few different colours, including pink, purple, and classic black. If you’re looking to go bold, the men’s coat is available in fluorescent yellow and lime green too.

Buy the men’s diablo jacket now

Buy the women’s diablo jacket now

