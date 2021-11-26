It’s the last weekend of November and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday is now finally upon us. The shopping bonanza will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.

And it’s one of the best times to find a great deal on a laptop too.It’s not uncommon to see discounts on the very latest laptops, but in our experience we’re more likely to see premium laptops from 2020 falling in price over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. With the launch of the new Apple MacBook pro in October, and the Huawei matebook 14s, there should be some enticing savings on older models of popular and powerful laptops.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Of course, this isn’t our first rodeo at IndyBest. Like every year, we’ll be tracking the best deals across tech, gaming, home appliances and fashion, to cut through the noise and bring you expert shopping advice and discounts that are actually worth your time. We can spot a good offer a mile away, so stick with us as we’ll be adding more deals as we find them, right across the weekend.

For more tech offers you can browse our main Black Friday tech guide, and be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll be featuring more laptop deals as they continue to appear.

Read more:

Best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals

Microsoft surface laptop 4, ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.5in: Was £899, now £699, Johnlewis.com

(Microsoft)

The surface laptop 4 is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021, and in our full review our tester was suitably impressed by its performance, describing the device as “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has £200 off at John Lewis & Partners’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Microsoft 13.5in Surface book 3: Was £1,599, now £1,249, Currys.co.uk

(Microsoft)

There’s an eye-catching £350 off Microsoft’s gorgeous two-in-one surface book 3 at Currys. This is the brand’s flagship laptop, a high-performance and impressive-looking machine with a beautiful, minimalist design to give Apple a run for its money. We featured it in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over. “The surface book 3 has performance to back up its looks,” they said. “The keyboard is comfortable to work on and the 3:2 ratio screen is a natural fit for web browsing and document editing. At the touch of a button, the screen comes away and can be used as a fully mobile Windows tablet.”

Buy now

HP pavilion 15.6in R5 gaming laptop bundle, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX1650: Was £899, now £629.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

There’s £270 off this powerful gaming laptop at Argos right now. The 15.6in HP pavilion R5 comes bundled with the brand’s own RGB mouse and headset accessories. The extra bits aren’t the most advanced in the world, but mean this laptop is a complete gaming system straight out of the box. Under the bonnet you’ll find a fast Ryzen 5 processor supported by 8GB of memory and a mid-range GTX1650 graphics card, enabling you to play all of the latest PC games and multitask with ease.

Buy now

Asus C202 11.6in Chromebook: Was £199, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Asus)

A cheap but decent laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this Asus Chromebook is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a bright 1080p screen that’s sharp enough for both work and play. We featured the C202 in our round-up of the best Chromebooks, where our tester was suitably impressed, saying “if you want to pay as little as possible for a laptop, it’s hard to beat this model from Asus”.

Buy now

Google Pixelbook go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Was £829, now £729, Store.google.com

(Google)

If you do most of your work inside a browser window, Chromebooks are a better alternative to more full-featured Windows laptops or MacBooks. They run on Google’s own operating system, so they’re fast, streamlined devices with supercharged battery life, unbeatable security and near instant boot-up times. Designed to showcase what a Chromebook is capable of, the Pixelbook go is our recommended laptop in this category. Right now, Google is discounting the device by up to £150 in its Black Friday event.

Buy now

Asus TUF dash F15 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,049, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Asus)

Gaming laptops take the performance of bleeding-edge desktop PCs and compress all that technology into a portable form factor, providing a more compact way to play PC games wherever you are. The Asus TUF dash F15 sports a 144hz screen for silky smooth frame rates and is equipped with a high-performance GTX 3050 ti graphics card that can handle even the latest releases. This particular model has been clocked running Fortnite at 180fps.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D 15, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB, SSD, 15in: Was £529.99, now £379.99, Huawei.com

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the matebook D 15 is an entry-range Huawei styled after the MacBook air. We featured the premium version in our round-up of the best laptops for students. The D series is more budget-friendly, but is similar in design and doesn’t skimp on style. This is the ideal device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a moderately powerful Core i3 processor it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.

Buy now

Huawei matebook 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14in: Was £999.99, now £849.99, Huawei.com

(Amazon)

The Huawei matebook 14 is a powerhouse laptop with a modern chassis, and right now it can be picked up with a £150 discount and a free Huawei mouse. The matebook is one of the best Windows 11 laptops around, with a taller 3:2 ratio display that’s perfect for productivity. Our reviewer loved the Matebook’s performance, calling it “sturdy and strong – albeit a little heavy compared to its very sleek design.”

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6in: Was £699.97, now £579.97, Box.co.uk

(Asus)

A mid-to-high end Asus vivobook, this 15in laptop is a smart-looking machine with an ultrathin design and an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks. The colour-blocked enter key adds a bit of pizazz to the austere world of ordinary looking laptops, while powerful specs such at the Core i5 processor ensure there’s more to this vivobook than just looks.

Buy now

Honor magicbook pro AMD, Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.1in: Was £849.99, now £599.99, Hihonor.com

(Honor)

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop until Friday. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. Our in-house expert reviewed the Honor magicbook pro, stating that it “combines excellent performance with a host of features and is an all-round good looking machine.” Two laptops are currently discounted for Honor’s Black Friday sale, this 16.1in powerhouse and the smaller magicbook 14 below.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3070, 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099.97, Box.co.uk

(Acer)

Deals on gaming laptops like this don’t come around too often – we like the look of this Ryzen setup from Acer that boasts a Ryzen 7 chip and the latest RTX 3070 graphics card. With those kinds of specs, you’ll have more than enough power for today’s latest games. Although this particular model didn’t feature, we had a number of Acer laptops in our recent best gaming laptops round-up.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,279, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

Very has slashed the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook air with 16GB of RAM by £130 in its Black Friday sale. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance, with our tester saying that it was “remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made all the more appealing thanks to a tapered design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick”. And the new version is the first to use Apple’s own M1 chip instead of an Intel processor, meaning it’s breathtakingly fast too.

Buy now

Apple MacBook pro, M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,299, now £1,199, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

Very has taken a £100 bite out of this Apple… 2020 M1 MacBook pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Black Friday. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best laptops for high-end performance, with our tester saying that “unlike the Air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer,” adding that the “pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip”. Of course, you also get the nifty touch bar instead of the top row of physical function keys.

Buy now

HP envy x360 convert 13.3in 2 in 1 laptop, Intel Core i5, 512 GB SSD: Was £899, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(HP)

This HP laptop features a conventional laptop mode, allowing for normal operation during work hours, but the 360 degree hinge allows the keyboard to fold away to turn it seamlessly into a tablet for web surfing or movie watching. There’s a 13in touchscreen, with an ultra-thin bezel allowing a vivid and bright display, and it’s also only a shade over 1kg, so it’s light enough to take on your travels. It’s long-lasting too – there’s an impressive 10.5 hours of battery life.

Buy now

Honor magicbook 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14in: Was £799.99, now £499.99, Hihonor.com

(Honor)

The magicbook 14 is a rebranded version of Huawei’s matebook 14 and is functionally identical to the mode we featured in our round up of the best high-end laptops of 2021. There are a few differences, though: this discounted laptop runs on the newest Intel processor rather than the rival AMD chip, and has half the RAM. However, 8GB is plenty for everyday use, and helps keep down the price of this stylish portable machine.

Buy now

Asus zenbook UX425EA 14in laptop: Was £699, now £499, Currys.co.uk

(Asus)

If you don’t need the touchscreen display of the higher-spec zenbook UX534FAC (£899, Currys.co.uk), then this cheaper model will still see you bag a £200 saving. The UX425EA ships with an i3 processor and provides more than enough speed and storage space for everyday use, photo editing and web browsing. The frameless display helps keep size and bulk down to a minimum, and the battery lasts an impressive 22 hours. The Asus zenbook range has often featured highly in our laptop guides, including our best laptops for 2021 round-up.

Buy now

Asus zenbook 15 UX534FAC, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6in: Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk

(Asus)

This 15.6in laptop features a clever trackpad display that functions like a smartphone touchscreen, meaning you can run apps and helpful tools at your fingertips. This is a top-of-the-range Asus zenbook powered by a class-leading Core i7 processor and a generous 16GB of memory, giving it desktop-style performance in a portable and stylish form factor.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip 13 laptop, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3in: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This lightweight 1kg laptop, which comes with 8GB RAM, an i5 processor and 512GB storage capacity, has 25 per cent off right now, which we think is a flipping good deal. The device is said to be a great all-rounder, with an outstanding 16-hour battery life and an impressive touchscreen display. It should suit emailing, reading, watching and writing, as well as more processor-intensive tasks.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14-dv1629sa, 14in, Intel Core i5, 512 GB SSD: Was £699, now £529, Currys.co.uk

(HP)

There are some good deals to be had this Black Friday on everyday laptops suitable for students and home working. You can save £170 on this HP pavillion model with an i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD for document and photo storage. It features an 8-hour battery life and a fast charging feature that gives a 50 per cent charge in just 45 minutes.

Buy now

Acer Chromebook spin 513 CP513-1H: Was £399.99, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Acer)

This Chromebook by Acer has a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen display for turning the laptop into a tablet. It’s powered by a Qualcomm SC7180 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, runs Google’s Chrome OS, and has a claimed battery life of 14 hours. The 13.3in screen uses IPS technology and has a Full HD resolution. Our reviewer praises a similar model of Acer Spin in our roundup of the eight best Chromebooks.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online sales event taking place on the Monday after American Thanksgiving, and marks the end of the Black Friday weekend. This year, that’s 29 November.

The name Cyber Monday was first used in 2005 – back when people still said “cyber” – and when stores noticed a huge spike in online sales after Black Friday. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on laptops, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.