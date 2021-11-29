With celebrity fans including everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kanye West, Adidas is one of the most sought-after brands of this generation. Transcending its sportswear origins to become a street-style staple, we just can’t seem to get enough of the stuff.

With the main Black Friday event having already taken place on 26 November, there’s still a chance to snap up discounts on everything from home appliances to tech and gaming to toys, thanks to the continued savings on Cyber Monday. And we’re sure people will still be getting in line to get their fashion fix for less too.

Whether you’re after some Stan Smiths, gazelles, ultraboosts, or ozweegos, the good news is that Adidas has extended the Black Friday fun with its Cyber Monday deals, offering yet more discounts on everything from must-have footwear to workout leggings, cosy hoodies and more.

Keep reading for all of our expert tips, tricks and tips to get the most out of the Adidas Cyber Monday sale this year. The main one? You can now use the code “EXTRA20” at the checkout to get an extra 20 per cent off the sale prices listed – this is one Monday perk we can get on board with!

Adidas ultraboost 21 shoes: Was £160, now £112, Adidas.co.uk

When we reviewed the ultraboost 21 shoes, our tester was certainly impressed, sharing that “existing ultraboost wearers will be pleased with this new version, which has a more responsive toe-off and nicer aesthetic”. So with 30 per cent off, this offer is rather enticing. On your marks, get set, go!

Adidas adicolour classics trefoil hoodie: Was £60, now £42, Adidas.co.uk

Available in six colours – four of which are included in the sale – this OG Adidas hoodie is a long-standing fan favourite. First debuting in the 1970s, we’ve seen everyone from hip-hop artists to pro-athletes don the logo hoodie. And remember, Adidas has a sustainable cotton farming commitment, meaning this French terry garm is a bit more environmentally friendly than other options.

Adidas adicolour backpack: Was £23, now £13.80, Adidas.co.uk

While September is usually the time to buy a new back to school bag, this 40 per cent saving is pretty tempting. Featured here in an Insta-worthy olive green, and made from recycled materials, the Gen Zer in your life is sure to love it. Plus, with a roomy main compartment, front and side pockets, it looks like a versatile carrier. Whether you’re after a school bag, hiking backpack, or overnight holdall, this should do the trick.

Adidas running 3-stripes leggings: Was £35, now £17.50, Adidas.co.uk

At 50 per cent off, this has to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals currently on the Adidas site. Featuring the famous three stripes we all know and love, these sweat-wicking tights could be a great addition to your fit kit. Designed for movement these stretchy leggings have a snug fit and higher rise back meaning you won’t have to slow down to re-adjust, no matter how far you run.

Adidas kids essentials logo sweatshirt and pants: Was £22, now £14.30, Adidas.co.uk

For newborns to three-year-olds, this adorable matching tracksuit set may be one of the cutest Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far. Made from cotton and recycled polyester fleece, it’s designed to be soft on young skin. And in even better news, it’s part of the brand’s gender-neutral offering, making it a great future hand-me-down.

Adidas superstar shoes: Was £90, now £63, Adidas.co.uk

We couldn’t round up the Adidas Cyber Monday sale without including the brand’s famous superstar shoes, and, with 30 per cent off, they’re quite the steal right now. Featuring the coveted shell toe, the trainer looks like the classic superstar design, but actually has an unexpected twist. This version is made with a full canvas upper, meaning it’s perfect for your own designs and drawings.

Adidas Tokyo run shorts: Was £25, now £16.25, Adidas.co.uk

One of the items we were most hoping would make the Cyber Monday cut were the Tokyo run shorts featured in our round-up of the best running shorts for women (£22,Adidas.co.uk). Sadly, that hasn’t happened – Adidas, if you’re reading this, please take note – but the good news is that the men’s versions do have a 35 per cent discount. While we haven’t tested them, if they’re anything like their female counterparts, we’d be happy to take them out for a jog.

Adidas ozweego pure shoes: Was £90, now £54, Adidas.co.uk

Another one of the brand’s favourite trainer designs, a pair of ozweegos are sure to be at the top of many Christmas lists this year. With 40 per cent off right now, Santa may want to get a head start on his holiday shopping. And you definitely won’t miss this standout pair walking down the street.

Adidas thermal woven jacket: Was £65, now £48.75, Adidas.co.uk

Anything with thermal in the title is catching our eye right now thanks to the plummeting temperatures outside. Made from windproof recycled polyester ripstop and featuring long-sleeve cuffs, this jacket definitely looks like a solid option for battling the cold winter nights. Designed for running, the bright red colour should also help you to be spotted a mile away – a definite plus when it’s dark outside.

How much is Adidas’s delivery on Cyber Monday?

There’s no specific promotion around delivery for Cyber Monday, so you’ll need to spend £15 or more to unlock free delivery on your order, otherwise it will cost £3.99 to post.

Alternatively, all orders are free to collect from Adidas stores.

