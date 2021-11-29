The final day of the Black Friday 2021 shopping bonanza, known as Cyber Monday, has arrived, offering you the last chance to snap up a bargain before Christmas.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been scouring the internet to find you the best offers throughout the event (and in the weeks leading up to it when retailers launched early deals) so we know a thing or two about a solid discount.

So far, the sales event has seen impressive price cuts on everything from the coveted Nintendo Switch to the latest generation AirPods, Kitchen Aids and Glossier make-up.

But there’s one brand that has been the hottest commodity of the sale so far: Dyson. It unveiled its Black Friday deals just before the big day itself, and while its website stated that it would be offering limited edition gift sets comprising of hair tool bundles with free accessories, they have been sold out throughout the entire weekend.

We know that everyone is looking for a discounted airwrap or supersonic hair dryer, and if you’ve not been having much luck (trust us, our eyes have been fixated on Dyson’s site too), we’re on hand to suggest a replacement option.

So far, we’ve found an impressive alternative for the Dyson airwrap (that’s on sale this Cyber Monday) of course, and we’ve also spotted that Shark’s answer to the Dyson supersonic hairdryer is discounted right now. Newly launched earlier this year, Shark’s style iO hair dryer uses similar airflow technology to rival Dyson’s model.

Of course, we had to put both hair dryers to the test to find out if Shark’s offering does in fact compete with the leading hair tool, and found some impressive results. Now on offer for less than £200, it might just be the Dyson supersonic alternative you were after.

Read on for everything you need to know about the device and how to snap it up this Cyber Monday.

Shark style iQ hair dryer: Was £229, now £179, Johnlewis.com

(Shark/Eva Waite-Taylor)

The brand didn’t hold back with its first foray into hair tools, developing a hair dryer that utilises the brand’s expertise in airflow (hello, Shark vacuums) to dry the hair quickly with little heat damage.

Featuring a range of accessories including a diffuser and concentrator, the dryer includes impressive features, including automatic heat and airflow adjustment based on the head you attach.

While our reviewer was slightly disappointed at the lack of premium packaging upon opening, they were immediately struck by how light the Shark device was. At just 730g, it’s rivalled only by (yep, you guessed it) the Dyson supersonic.

“Much like the Dyson, the heat and airflow buttons are situated on the barrel, while the power switch is on the handle – this means you’re unlikely to accidentally switch buttons mid-way through a blow-dry,” our tester explained.

When it came to direct comparisons between features, one stood out: “The feature that gives the Shark style iQ the edge over the Dyson is the way the attachments work with the dryer. It recognises which attachment you’re using and automatically adjusts the temperature and airflow settings accordingly for the best results.”

Our tester’s hair felt smooth and shiny after use, thanks to the fact that Shark’s hair dryer is “an ionic tool, which means it gives off a negative ionic charge that counters the positive ionic charges in your damaged cuticles. Essentially, this means the heat is distributed more evenly and seals the strands of hair to help retain moisture.”

In their final verdict, our tester confirmed that the Dyson supersonic does just pip Shark to the post, but not by much.

Our reviewer added that “it’s a lightweight and quiet tool that makes drying hair a breeze, whether that’s creating a frizz-free straightened look or a defined curly do,” so if you are looking for a slightly cheaper alternative to the Dyson model, it’s a serious contender, particularly during Cyber Monday while Shark’s tool is on offer.

