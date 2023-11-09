Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The PS5 Slim is finally here. At least, for those in the US. Last month, Sony unveiled an all-new, more compact version of the PS5, and while the company stopped short of calling the console the PS5 Slim in its announcement, it’s essentially the PS5 Slim in all but name.

While Sony didn’t provide an exact release date, simply stating the console will launch in November, the PS5 Slim, bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has started appearing on retailers’ websites in the US.

The recently announced model looks largely the same as the current PS5, but it weighs around 24 per cent less, isn’t as chunky (with a 30 per cent overall footprint reduction), and comes with a detachable disc drive that bulges out from the side. If you opt for the digital edition console, you’ll be able to buy the disc drive at a later date.

It features four panels, a departure from the two side panels found on the current model. The upper pair boasts a glossy appearance, while the lower pair retains the matte finish found on the PS5. Sony has confirmed the current face plates won’t fit on the new model, but it will be selling new ones in 2024.

On top of that, Sony has swapped the USB-C and USB-A ports on the front for two USB-C ports, and the new PS5 Slim also comes with 1TB of storage instead of the 825GB SSD found on the current machine.

As with previous mid-generation PS5 releases, the PS5 Slim will eventually replace the bulky PS5 once stock of the latter has sold out. It will, to much dismay, come with a new horizontal stand instead of a dual-orientation one, but gamers will be able to buy a vertical stand at a later date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UK price, release date and when you can pre-order the new console.

Read more: How to pre-order the PlayStation Portal

PS5 Slim UK release date: When can you pre-order the new PlayStation?

(Sony)

Sony announced the PS5 Slim on 10 October, but it didn’t reveal a firm release date. In its blog post, the company said the new PS5 model would be released in the US on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers in November.

On 9 November, US retailer Walmart began listing the console on its website with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It costs $499.99 (£408), but it sold out within a few hours. Tech firm Dell is the only retailer who still has the bundle in stock in the US ($499.99, Dell.com).

According to reliable source Billbil-kun, the PS5 Slim disc edition and the PS5 Slim digital edition will reportedly be available to buy on their own in the US on Friday 10 November.

But what about the UK? Sadly, Sony hasn’t revealed when exactly the console will launch in the UK, simply stating the PS5 Slim “will continue to roll out globally in the following months”. Once a UK release date has been announced, or we spot it at UK retailers, we’ll update this page, so stay tuned. We predict it will launch before the end of the year, however.

PS5 Slim UK price: How much will it cost?

(Sony )

The new PS5 Slim costs the same as the current PS5 and PS5 digital edition. That’s £479.99 for the PS5 Slim with the disc drive, and £389.99 for the digital edition. If you want to add on the disc drive at a later date, it’ll cost you £99.99.

In terms of accessories, the vertical stand will cost £29.99, while the upcoming face plates, which will be available in all-matte black, volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver, will cost £44.99.

Given the pricing of the Spider-Man 2 bundle in the US, we expect the UK bundle to cost around £479 (the same price as the PS5 when bought on its own).

PS5 Slim vs PS5 specs: What’s changed?

(Sony)

The PS5 Slim is pretty much the same machine on the inside (except with 1TB of storage), but it’s just had a bit of a glow-up on the outside.

The PS5 Slim weighs 3.2kg, significantly less than the current PS5’s 4.2kg, while the PS5 Slim digital edition weighs 2.6kg vs the PS5 digital edition’s 3.9kg. It’s also volumetrically quite different.

The dimensions of the PS5 Slim are 358mm × 96mm × 216mm, and the PS5 Slim digital edition’s dimensions are 358mm × 80mm × 216mm. To put that into context, the current PS5’s dimensions are 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, and the PS5 digital edition’s dimensions are 390mm x 92mm x 260mm. That means the PS5 Slim is slightly shorter, narrower and more compact.

Best PS5 deals to shop now

PlayStation Portal remote player: £199.99, Game.co.uk

(PlayStation)

Announced in May, the PlayStation Portal is an upcoming Nintendo Switch-style device that is effectively a second screen for your PS5, letting you play your existing library of PS5 games on a portable display anywhere on your home wifi network, freeing up your television for other people at home. It resembles a really long DualSense pad with an 8in LCD screen plonked in the middle. It will stream your PS5 games at resolutions of up to 1,080px and up to 60fps.

The remote player is available for pre-order and is set to begin shipping on 15 November. Retailers in the UK have been struggling to keep the remote player stocked, with Game currently the only one with it available to pre-order.

Pre-order now

PS5 and ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ bundle: Was £479, now £409, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Still looking to pick up a PS5 and want the hottest game out right now? A number of retailers are selling a PS5 bundle that includes the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, with a £70 discount. That means you’re paying £70 less for the console, then getting Call of Duty (which usually costs £61.99) absolutely free. This is a time-limited offer, so it won’t be hanging around for long.

Buy now

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology, video games and more, try the links below:

Can’t get enough of the PS5? We’ve rounded up the best PS5 games to level up your library