Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are some games consoles out there that are perpetually on sale. Take the Xbox series X and the all-new PS5 Slim, which are both discounted at Amazon right now. The Nintendo Switch OLED, however, isn’t a console that really ever sees a price reduction.

We’ve only ever seen it fall below £280 once before, and that was last year during Black Friday. And now, the Nintendo Switch OLED in the neon red and neon blue colourway has just been slashed to that same lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Launched in 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a souped-up version of the original Nintendo Switch console. It features a larger, more vivid and brighter OLED display, better speakers, a more stable design and double the internal storage.

Usually priced at £309.99, the Nintendo Switch OLED has been discounted to just £279.95. We’ve got all the details on the deal below.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £279.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by £30 for only the second time since the console launched, the Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer. “The OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction,” our writer said in their review of the best game consoles.

You get 64GB of internal storage – that’s double the size of the Switch and Switch lite – meaning you can download more digital games without having to buy an SD card. And lastly, our writer raved about the better build quality. “We absolutely adore the robust kickstand that stretches across the rear, making tabletop gaming more of a joy and less of a nuisance,” they said.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below:

We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games to get your Mario party started