Nearly two decades on from the seminal 2006 film, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works at Disney. And with fashion’s favourite villain Miranda Priestly set to return, it appears “that’s [not ] all”.

While harried assistant Emily (played by Emily Blunt), scriptwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel are all in talks to return, it’s not yet known if Anne Hathaway will reprise her lead role as Andy or Stanley Tucci as the beloved Nigel.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling 2003 book of the same name, the movie saw Andrea hired as a personal assistant to a powerful magazine editor. Set in the high-octane fashion world of New York, the job soon becomes a nightmarish struggle to keep up with her boss’s increasingly outlandish demands and schedule.

Weisberger was a former personal assistant of Anna Wintour, and it’s widely believed that the US Vogue editor was her inspiration for the character of Miranda – though Wintour has claimed she has no memory of the author working for her.

While details of the much-anticipated follow-up remain sparse, it’s thought that the new movie could be based on Weisberger’s 2013 sequel. From plot details to where to buy the book, here’s everything you need to know about Revenge Wears Prada.

'Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns' by Lauren Weisberger, published by HarperCollins

Set a decade after the events of the first book, Andy is now 30 years old and a successful editor at a bridal magazine fashion magazine, launched with her former nemesis and new best friend, Emily Charlton.

On the brink of marriage, starting a family and at the peak of her career, Andy is still haunted by her former boss at Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly. Despite trying to avoid her at all costs, the two cross paths once again when Runway’s publishing company seeks to buy Andy’s magazine, The Plunge. In a role reversal from the first book, Miranda begins to court Andy and Emily to encourage them to sell out.

Plot details of the movie sequel remain under wraps, but initial reports suggest the film will centre on Miranda who is navigating her career as traditional print publishing begins to decline. Breaking away from the novel, it’s thought Emily is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group in the movie sequel, with Miranda seeking advertising money from her. So while the film might take some themes from Revenge Wears Prada, it could be taking a different plot route. Either way, we can’t wait – and hope production won’t go at a glacial pace.

