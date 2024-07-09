Support truly

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works at Disney, with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reprising their characters from the iconic 2006 film.

According to Puck, which first reported the news, it follows Streep’s Miranda Priestly “at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing”. Blunt, who played Miranda’s harried assistant Emily Charlton, has moved on to become an executive “at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group”, with the kind of advertising budget that Priestley needs to save her magazine.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Streep and Blunt for comment.

Scriptwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, director David Frankel, and producer Wendy Finerman are also reportedly in talks to return.

It is not known if Anne Hathway will reprise her role as Andrea Sachs.

She sounded doubtful in an interview earlier this year. “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen,” she said.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, follows Andrea as she lands a job working for Priestly, the ice-cold editor of a major New York fashion magazine.

The character of Priestly is considered to have been at least partially inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who Weisberger worked for as a personal assistant.

The film was a box office hit, raking in $326.7m worldwide and winning Streep a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy.

Last year, Blunt and Hathaway reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors series and reflected on their time working alongside Streep.

Blunt said she couldn’t stop laughing while making the film as her character “was so horrible” to Hathaway’s “most of the time”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” Blunt said. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The cast reunited at the SAG Awards with Streep, Hathaway and Blunt coming together to present an award, an interaction that delighted fans as the cast quoted lines from the film.

Finerman has previously spoken about the casting for the original film and explained how Streep almost didn’t play the iconic role.

“People thought we were crazy. I mean, I had people call me up and say, ‘Are you out of your mind? She’s never been funny a day in her life,” Finerman said on an episode of the Hollywood Gold podcast, referring to Streep.

“She has been funny, and they were wrong. But this was clearly a different kind of role for her. “I think that was part of the fun of the unexpected.”