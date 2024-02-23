Fans freak out over upcoming Devil Wears Prada reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming reunion of the cast ofThe Devil Wears Prada at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For the 30th annual ceremony, scheduled to take place on 24 February at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, a special grouping has been added to the list of presenters, and film fanatics couldn’t be more excited. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will come together once again, gracing the stage as the iconic trio from the famed 2006 fashion drama.

In the film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel, Streep assumes the role of Miranda Priestly, a character inspired by Vogue’s long-time editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs, Priestly’s assistant – the character motivated by Weisberger when she was an assistant to Wintour. And lastly, Blunt plays the red-headed “first” assistant who tries so hard to be liked by Priestly.

Since its release, the heart-pinching comedy has been assumed to be the marker for what it’s like to work at a fashion magazine. Some fans dream of living the life of Andrea, while others dread the idea of it. Regardless, it’s been 17 years, and the movie is still treasured by many.

When news broke about Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt’s assembly at the award show, fans took to social media, admitting they were elated.

“I’’ll be watching this and I recommend it to everyone,” one individual wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said: “Tt makes me wanna watch Devil Wears Prada again.”

“NOT ME SEEING THIS AT MIDNIGHT HEHSHSB I JUST SCREAMED,” a passionate person exclaimed.

One enthusiast noted: “I hope they do some kind of skit regarding the movie.”

“That’s one way to get a sequel made,” an X user added.

Though fans are hoping for the news of a sequel, the Bride Wars star previously confessed that she didn’t think a second film “would work” now.

In response to The View co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin asking if there was a sequel in the works, Hathaway responded: “I don’t know if there can be.”

“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” she continued in the 2022 interview.