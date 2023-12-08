Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt has revealed that Meryl Streep changed a long-time career habit due to feeling “miserable” on the set of The Devil Wears Prada.

Streep appeared in David Frankel’s 2006 comedy film as Miranda Priestly, the fearsome editor of a glossy fashion magazine, with Blunt playing her co-assistant who makes life hell for new started Andi (Anne Hathaway).

Both Oppenheimer actor Blunt and Hathaway reunited for a conversation about their careers that was published by Variety on Wednesday (6 December) and, naturally, the topic of Streep’s Golden Globe-nominated performance in the film arose.

As the pair quoted several of the film’s most memorable lines of dialogue, Blunt confessed that she couldn’t stop laughing while making the film as her character “was so horrible” to Hathaway’s “most of the time”.

Blunt added: “It was your little face – this beautiful, slightly baffled face.”

Here, Hathaway said that she thinks Streep “always wanted to join in the fun with us” but abstained from doing so as “she kept herself so in character”.

Oppenheimer actor Blunt then pointed out that Streep who, at that time, would often adopt the Method style of acting while starring in films, decided to abandon that going forward as she felt so glum about missing out on the laughter.

“Do you know she’s never done Method acting since?” Blunt said, stating: “She said it made her so miserable on this one, because we were all having a party on the other side of the set. And she was like, ‘I won’t do this again.’”

Hathaway previously said that she “doesn’t know if there can be” a sequel to the film.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (20th Century Fox )

Speaking on US talk show The View, the actor, who currently stars in new film Eileen, said: “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now.”

However, she did muse about what a potential sequel could entail, saying: “It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant.

“It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it.”