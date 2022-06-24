Swimming is an essential life skill that stays with children well into adulthood, but learning takes time and perseverance – so anything that makes the process more enjoyable is a huge plus. And introducing the right swimming aid to a child who is just learning to swim or a baby who is testing the water for the first time, will boost both your confidence and theirs.

Buoyancy aids are the most popular swimming supports for children, and these range from swim vests and float suits for babies and toddlers to armbands and float belts for older or more confident swimmers. These types of devices are designed to help little ones stay afloat (not provide life-saving support), so are great for extra peace of mind when you’re in or by the pool with a non-swimmer.

Just make sure you choose the right-sized buoyancy aid, as each one will provide a level of support that’s usually determined by the wearer’s weight. And don’t be tempted to size up to get more wear out of it, or you’ll end up with a suit or a vest that rides up in the water.

Beyond simply staying afloat, there’s a raft of fun accessories designed to encourage further development in the water – from kickboards that allow little swimmers to focus on technique, to diving toys that encourage them to hone their skills underwater.

Whatever swimming aid you choose, always supervise children when they’re in or near the water – even if they’re strong swimmers.

How we tested

We tested a range of swimming aids in the pool, both in lessons and during family swims. We looked for products that got the thumbs-up from our testers – one non-swimmer and one confident swimmer – for things like comfort in the case of buoyancy aids, and fun in the case of swim toys. We also looked closely at price and durability to find our shortlist of the best swimming aids and these ones really made a splash.

The best swimming aids for 2022 are:

Best overall – Splashabout UV floatsuit owl and the pussycat: £27, Splashabout.com

– Splashabout UV floatsuit owl and the pussycat: £27, Splashabout.com Best for budding divers – Zoggs dive sticks, pack of 3: £11, Argos.co.uk

– Zoggs dive sticks, pack of 3: £11, Argos.co.uk Best for speedy swimming – Liewood gustav swim fins, whale blue: £33, Scandiborn.co.uk

– Liewood gustav swim fins, whale blue: £33, Scandiborn.co.uk Best for building leg strength – Speedo elite kickboard: £15, Argos.co.uk

– Speedo elite kickboard: £15, Argos.co.uk Best for family pool games – Waboba pro ball: £13, Amazon.co.uk

– Waboba pro ball: £13, Amazon.co.uk Best for child-friendly fun – SwimFin swimfloat equipment: £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

– SwimFin swimfloat equipment: £31.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for comfy floating – Nabaiji Armbands with fabric interior: £7.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Nabaiji Armbands with fabric interior: £7.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for flexible buoyancy – Konfidence swim vest: £24.99, Konfidence.co.uk