8 best kids’ swimming goggles for everything from pool swims to beach days

With pools opening up and swimming lessons firmly back on the agenda for kids, not to mention the draw of summer seaside holidays, it’s a good time to check you’ve got all the kit your children need.

Swimming goggles have come a long way over the years and the choice is huge. With children’s swimming goggles offering the same comfort, versatility and impressive technical spec of adult designs, there’s plenty to consider when shopping around.

If your child has regular swimming lessons, it’s worth investing in a decent pair, but if you’re looking for goggles for the occasional trip to the pool or splashing about in the sea on holiday, a cheaper pair will do just fine.

Although there’s no set age for children to start wearing swimming goggles, many swim schools recommend getting your child used to, and comfortable with, putting their head underwater first. All of the goggles in our round-up are suitable for little ones up to six-years-old (kids’ goggles) or for ages six-14 (junior goggles).

Good goggles need to fit comfortably and, most importantly, not leak. All of our selection have an anti-fog coating to stop lenses from steaming up, however, it’s worth bearing in mind that the anti-fog coating can wear off over time. So, if you’re looking for longevity, consider a more contoured pair of goggles which will provide a closer fit and prevent fogging in the first place.

Another thing to look for is UV protection, which even the cheaper swimming goggles tend to offer, to protect your child’s eyes when swimming outdoors.

Our two-year-old, five-year-old and eight-year-old testers tried out these goggles for over a month – in swimming pools when restrictions allowed, as well as splashing around in the paddling pool and in the bath at home.

Aqua sphere seal kid 2 blue lens Best: Overall Age: Three-six years These latex-free goggles really stood out, thanks to the larger, mask-style fit and big lenses, offering 180-degree panoramic vision. Suitable for ages three-six years, we found this unrestricted view really helped to boost our five-year-old tester’s confidence underwater – plus, apparently, they look “very cool”! The Seal Kid 2 delivered on UV protection, as well as anti-fog and scratch-resistant lenses (very useful when they get discarded at the side of the pool), but it was the comfy fit that really impressed us. The side buckles made adjusting the strap so quick and straightforward, you can even do it when your child is wearing the goggles which we found really handy when in a rush. Secure without feeling pinchy, our testers agreed these were the comfiest goggles out of all the models we tested. Buy now £ 15.44 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bébé kids’ swimming goggles Best: Budget buy Age: Three-six years If you’re after an affordable pair of goggles for holidays or the odd trip to the swimming pool, you can’t really go wrong with this great value pair. Yes, they may not offer a lot of the fancy, high-spec technical features, but they were comfy, had UV protection and we had no issues with leaking or fogging during testing. The smaller lens size makes these more suited to toddlers and pre-schoolers, although the adjustable strap is quite long, so there’s plenty of room to grow. As the clips are in the centre of the strap, we’d recommend adjusting it as best you can before your child puts these on, as it can get a little fiddly otherwise – you definitely don’t want to end up accidentally pulling an angry toddler’s hair, as we did. Buy now £ 6 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Speedo infant spot goggle Best for: Easy adjustment Age: Two-six years Our younger testers were especially drawn to these goggles, thanks to the fun strap design, but there’s a lot more to these than just their kid-approved looks. The clever push button in the centre of the strap made these by far the easiest to adjust out of all the goggles we tested. You only have to push the button gently and pull the straps to loosen or tighten, so it was something our five-year-old could manage by themselves. The nose bridge is also adjustable, so you can really get the perfect fit within this wide age group – with a bit of adjustment these were great for both our five-year-old and two-year-old. The thick strap helped to keep these in place nicely, even when getting in and out of the pool, as well as adding an extra level of comfort. Buy now £ 10.50 , Speedo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zoggs little sonic air Best for: Toddlers and pre-schoolers Age: Zero-six years As you’d expect from a leading brand like Zoggs, these goggles really feel like they are going to withstand years of swimming lessons. The silicone split-strap feels strong and durable, but with enough stretch to get the best fit – something the side adjust clips (your standard buckle design) help with too. What all of our testers particularly liked was the air-filled cushioned seals around the eyecups, which not only felt super-comfy but also offered great suction to make sure no water could leak in, making them a brilliant first pair of goggles. They really don’t budge! Great for days at the beach, the little sonic air’s have the maximum UV protection, but with Zoggs’ trademark fogbuster anti-fog lenses, we think they are an ideal choice for indoor swimming. Buy now £ 15 , Zoggs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nike little kids easy swim goggles Best for: Ease of use Age: Three-six years If you’ve got a child who can’t wait to get into the water as soon as you arrive at the pool or the beach, these goggles may well be the answer to your prayers. Forget about fiddly adjustments, these are a “one size fits all” pair with an ultra-stretchy strap to fit all kids from three to six years old, so you can simply pull them on and go. We were a bit sceptical at first, but these goggles really impressed and managed to feel snug on our just five-year-old tester, who liked the independence of fixing them in place themselves. The seals around the eyes extend more than usual, which helped when it came to keeping the goggles in place and stopping any leaks, but we’re not sure how effective they would be with children at the lowest end of the age bracket, or how long they would hold their shape. The frame itself is very flexible – these feel pretty indestructible – and the goggles offer a good field of vision. Perhaps better suited to casual swimming and holidays, rather than regular swimming lessons, but still a good buy and one our testers agreed were comfy to wear. Buy now £ 12 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Speedo futura biofuse flexiseal mirror junior goggles Best for: Outdoor swimming Age: Six-14 years Both our five-year-old and eight-year-old testers thought these goggles were amazing. The super-soft and flexible eye seals got the seal of approval as far as comfort goes – they are much deeper than standard goggles, which helps them fit snugly around the contour of the eye, and there was absolutely no fogging. The split-strap helped give a bit of added security, keeping these goggles in place when diving underwater and pushing off from the sides of the pool. We found them easy to adjust with buttons at each side of the head – our older tester found it a breeze to tighten the straps, although they did need a hand when it came to loosening them. With UV protection as well as mirrored lenses (which reduce brightness and glare), they are perfect for outdoor swimming, but would also be a smart choice for racing. Pricey, but worth it for keen swimmers. Buy now £ 24 , Speedo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zoggs phantom elite junior goggles Best for: Older kids Age: Six-14 years These are such a great all-rounder, packed with heaps of impressive features. They don’t fog, have UV protection and are easy to adjust using a push-up button at each side of the head. Out of all the goggles we trialled, these were the ones that fitted more on the larger side – great for our eight-year-old, but unlike many of the other junior models, these were a bit too big for our five-year-old. The eye seals are contoured for a secure fit, but still managed to feel really comfortable – so much so our older tester said they didn’t feel the goggles at all when wearing them. The curved lenses give 180-degree vision and the blue tint makes them ideal for swimming under the bright lights of indoor pools. Buy now £ 18 , Zoggs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adidas persistar 180 junior goggles Best: Looking goggles Age: Six-14 years The simple, black matt frame will appeal to image-conscious teens, but it’s certainly not a case of style over substance here, as these goggles tick all the boxes for serious swimmers. With wide, UV protection lenses offering a full 180-degree field of vision, these smoke-tinted designs are great for reducing brightness when swimming indoors or outdoors, without distorting the colour too much. The flexible nosepiece, although not adjustable, managed to bend and shape to fit our two older testers and they both raved about how comfy the goggles felt. The “kids’ specific fit” and easily adjustable double-strap kept these firmly in place, and they didn’t fog once when testing. One tester said they felt like Batman wearing these, and if that’s not the highest praise you can get from a kid, we don’t know what is. Buy now £ 13 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

