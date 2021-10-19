Some might say we’re entering slipper season, but we say they are a year-round necessity: staying cosy is a full time job after all, especially where little ones are concerned.

But in winter, having insulated feet is extra important to keep your body temperature warm and stable, which will help ward off colds and other nasties.

Some might also say that slippers are a fairly basic item – no need to overthink them, right? Well, actually, a good pair of slippers is a game changer and a bad pair will be an unworn waste of money. Slippers should be warm, soft, easy to put on and take off, a pleasure to walk in, lightweight and durable. They should not be cumbersome, uncomfortable, poorly insulated or ugly.

Although we have included a range of styles in this round-up, the majority of the slippers are “traditional” in that they are slip-ons with a hard sole. We did not include soft booties designed as training shoes for toddlers who are taking their first steps: these are often called slippers thanks to their soft soles.

How we tested

We asked our little testers – aged between six months and eight years – to pop the slippers on and use them as much as they liked over the course of a week or so. This included putting the slippers on first thing for breakfast, playing in them on lazy Sundays, curling up in front of a movie and even pottering in the garden on drier days. We wanted to ensure they were soft on the foot, comfortable to walk in and items that children would definitely want to put on their feet.

Sheepers x Lola and Bake winter wonderland Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 These need to be tried to be believed. Not only are they utterly beautiful – straddling both modernity and tradition in terms of design – but these are quite simply the last word in comfort. Our six-year-old tester couldn’t wait to sink her feet into them. Sheepers are handmade from natural sheepskin with a generous cuff and plush insides. They are so warm and yet thanks to the organic materials, completely breathable. This particular design is part a collaboration with Lola & Blake – its illustrations of winter creatures feature on the exterior of the slipper. We were so impressed with these to the point of jealous FOMO that we promptly bought ourselves a pair. If that’s not a ringing endorsement, we don’t know what is. Buy now £ 30 , Sheepers.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next leather lined clogs Best: Bargain Rating: 9/10 We managed to wedge our hands into these suede clogs to experience the plush faux fur joy found inside. But our five-year-old tester had the good fortune to be able to get her feet in there and spend an entire weekend wearing them. They are ridiculously soft and inviting – a real hug for the feet. We really appreciated the little heel strap which keeps them in place, allowing little ones to run about with abandon. The suede keeps heat in and cold out and we think these look grown up, sophisticated and much more expensive than they actually are. As is often the case, we wish they made them in adult sizes. Buy now £ 14 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Collégien chamonix phospho slipper socks Best: For travel Rating: 9/10 Slipper socks are a brilliant option, especially if they have a solid sole like these do, keeping the foot supported and secure but allowing the flexibility of a sock. They are pretty cosy too – made from a plush, pliable cotton. Our three-year-old tester found them easy to put on himself. We really appreciated how compact these could be, making them ideal for travel. Buy now £ 25 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bébé cosy knitted slippers Best: Soft sole Rating: 7/10 Sometimes a hard sole is just not going to cut it when it comes to cosiness. And this is where these knitted slippers shine. They are entirely soft slip-ons but have a padded, anti-slip sole so they are easy to walk in. Our six-year-old tester reported that the fleece linings kept his feet warm even when he wasn’t moving. They also come in a pink striped colourway too. Buy now £ 12 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Glencroft moccasin slippers Best: Classic design Rating: 9/10 These are perfectly timeless slippers, boasting a classic moccasin design made from calfskin leather and lambswool. Although the sole is soft, it’s also durable and easy to move about in. Available for babies, children and adults, these moccasins transcend generations. We thought these were great slippers and a brilliant reminder that when something is well-made, sturdy and comfortable there is no need to update the design. Buy now £ 19.95 , Glencroftcountrywear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bobux slinks Best: For babies Rating: 9/10 For babies, there can be few slippers cuter or better made than these beauties by Bobux. The “cuff” is made from 100 per cent shearling wool which ensures the feet are toasty and snug without making them clammy or sweaty, and the leather exterior is soft to the touch and of the best possible quality. If you aren’t tickled pink by the colour, there are three others including navy blue to choose from. Buy now £ 23.20 , Bobux.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emu Australia shark slippers Best: For older children Rating: 8/10 While the design showcases plenty of humour, there is just as much substance as style in these slippers. Made from suede and lined super generously with merino wool, putting your feet in these is like “stepping into a cloud”, according to our little tester. The sole is durable enough to protect feet and even be worn out of doors in dry weather. Well made, fun and unbelievably comfortable – these are best for older children who have mastered the art of wearing a mule. Buy now £ 39 , Allsole.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lands’ End kids' camo print moccasin slippers Best: Statement slippers Rating: 7/10 With a faux fur lining and a glittery exterior – these hand sewn slippers provide both comfort and sparkle. They feel really lightweight which make them easy for children to race around in – especially as they have practical rubber soles. The glitter really does cure the winter blues while also being just the ticket for cosy relaxation. We’d recommend sizing up in these. Buy now £ 10 , Landsend.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Start Rite snuggle bunny slippers Best: For supporting little feet Rating: 8/10 Founded in 1792, it’s fair to say Start Rite knows a thing or two about little feet. Like its shoes, the brand’s leather slippers aim to provide stability, comfort and security to youngsters. These slippers (also available in a green dinosaur design) are really light yet the sole is substantial and strong, without needing to be “broken in”, and feet are kept warm thanks to faux fur inner. A lovely slipper. Buy now £ 24.99 , Startriteshoes.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

