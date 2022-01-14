Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.

While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.

That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends to greenery, which can be sent through the mail and will arrive on your doorstep within a matter of days.

But the convenience doesn’t stop there. Some retailers now also give shoppers detailed instructions on how to care for their plants after purchase, so even if you’re just starting to dip your toes into the gardening waters, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be able to nurture a healthy plant. Plus, many give you the option of filtering depending on your budget, space and which plants are safe to have around curious pets and toddlers.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up our picks of the nurseries and centres to buy from online, from garden fruit specialists to award-winning, family-run businesses.

Patch Plants

(Patch Plants)

Patch Plants is a London-based, online garden-centre delivery service that was born after founder Freddie Blackett struggled to find plants to decorate his girlfriend's flat when he moved in with her in 2014. He created Patch Plants as a solution, with the goal of making it easy for everyone to get into gardening.

The brand sources plants from suppliers across the UK and delivers them to your doorstep, along with tips and information on how to look after them. You can choose from indoor and outdoor plants, and there are plenty of ways to filter your options, including by the amount of light a plant needs, its height, whether it’s safe for pets and children, and how easy it is to care for.

In our round-up of the best house plants Patch Plants’s big Ken (£50, Patchplants.com) was chosen as the top pick for promising “to make a huge impact on any room in your home”. “Easy to care for, with impressive fresh green leaves that fan out, it can tolerate most conditions but will be happiest in a position that gets lots of indirect sunlight,” our tester said.

Shop at Patchplants.com now

Dobies

Dobies sells a huge range of plants, seeds, vegetables and flowers for keen gardeners. It also offers a lucky dip box which contains a selection of six vegetables, different in every order, all arriving in 10cm pots, which is perfect for when you feel like trying something new.

You can also pick up gardening equipment, from watering cans and propagators to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, and there are plenty of helpful tips to ensure you can make the most of your outdoor space.

If you’re committed to pruning your garden all year round, Dobies also has a gardening club membership, which costs £10 for one year. Benefits include 10 per cent off every order placed online, £20 worth of vouchers, monthly advice and exclusive members-only deals.

Shop at Dobies.co.uk now

The Royal Horticultural Society

(The Royal Horticultural Society)

As the UK’s leading gardening charity, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) dates back to 1804 and has an extensive range of flowers and plants to shop online.

Unlike some other retailers, the RHS offers customers a five-year guarantee, which means that all fully hardy plants (including hardy shrubs, trees and perennials) are guaranteed for a period of five years from purchase. If you’re looking for a bargain, make sure to check out the “monthly offers” section, where you’ll find impressive savings on a range of plants.

If you’re a keen gardener, you might also want to consider becoming an RHS member. An individual membership costs £49.95 for one year and means you can book to visit all five RHS gardens for a member and a family guest or two children. It also includes a monthly subscription to The Garden magazine, worth £4.95 a month; unlimited, personalised RHS gardening advice; free entry to over 200 partner gardens and savings on tickets to RHS shows.

For something to brighten up your space in the summertime, try the achillea terracotta yarrow (£6.99, Rhsplants.co.uk) for a 9cm pot. Blooming from June until September, this sun-loving plant has flattened flower heads that change from a rich terracotta colour to a soft pastel yellow as they mature over the warmer months.

Shop at RHSplants.co.uk now

Jacksons Nurseries

This garden centre and tea shop in Stoke-on-Trent is open to visit, but you can also shop its diverse library of plants, flowers and trees online.

A family-run business that’s more than 50 years old and delivers across the UK, the website is easy to navigate with a search function that lets you find a plant by type, flower colour, flowering time or soil type. As well as plants, Jacksons sells gardening equipment, everything you need to take proper care of your plants and gift vouchers, so you can treat someone else.

The deciduous azalea (£24.99, Jacksonsnurseries.co.uk) caught our eye, with its trumpet-shaped orange-yellow blooms. Its vibrant flowers will add colour to any garden and would make a pretty indoor display when put in a vase.

Shop at Jacksonsnurseries.co.uk now

Beards & Daises

(Beards & Daisies)

With a wide range of plants, and a selection of sizes for each one, there’s plenty to love about Beards & Daisies. Specialising in indoor plants, the website allows shoppers to search by plant type, care level, light level, feature and which room they’re best suited to.

You can also find a range of plots, including planters and hanging styles, plus you can get next-day and named-day delivery, so you’ll know exactly when to expect the arrival of your new leafy friend.

The brand’s musa dwarf cavendish banana (£15, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk) featured in our guide to the best indoor plants, where our tester praised it for making a statement. “Named after William Cavendish, the sixth Duke of Devonshire, this particular species doesn’t grow very tall, maxing out at around 3m, but its leaves are pretty large, making it a good one for homes with lots of space,” they said.

Shop at Beardsanddaisies.co.uk now

Hayloft

Visiting this nursery’s website will immediately get you inspired, as it’s full of vibrant photos and is handily colour coded so you can find the plants you want with ease.

Offering everything from fruit plants and garden plants to sundries, Hayloft also has a useful tips and tricks section on its website with plenty of gardening advice, from growing guides to how to tackle pests and diseases.

If we had to choose from its range of 3,5000 perennials, we love the helenium rubinzwerg (from £12, Hayloft.co.uk) for its unusual bulbous flowers and downward-facing petals in dark reds and burnt oranges. They have a long flowering time through summer to autumn and are good for cutting.

Shop at Hayloft.co.uk now

Crocus

(Crocus)

Crocus is one of the biggest online gardening centres in the UK with more 4,000 plant varieties to choose from.

Its website is easy to navigate and has a whole section dedicated to providing tips and inspiration on how to improve your garden. You can also filter plants by type, including but not limited to, herbs, pond plants, climbers, perennials and grasses.

In our round-up of the best house plants, our tester included Crocus’s Chinese money plant (£10.49, Crocus.co.uk). Highlighted as a great option for beginners, it’s incredibly low maintenance as its thick, fleshy leaves retain water better than others, meaning even the most forgetful among us will be able to keep it alive. “It has perfectly rounded, coin-shaped leaves on long, thin stems, making it a great decorative addition to any home,” our tester said. “It’s also said that this plant can bring good luck and good fortune to its owner – though we’ve yet to reap said fringe benefits.”

Shop at Crocus.co.uk now

Suttons

With a history going back over 200 years, Royal Warrant holder Suttons is a great place to shop for garden plants, vegetable and flower seeds, and much more.

Alongside its extensive product line-up, it has also created a helpful garden planner that you can use on your phone or desktop to map out vegetable beds and add plants with tips and advice on getting the most out of your greenery.

The website regularly offers special discounts and has a gardening club, which costs £10 for 12 months of membership. Joining gives shoppers plenty of perks, including 10 per cent off every order placed online, four £5 vouchers, monthly advice and exclusive members-only deals.

Shop at Suttons.co.uk now

Canopy Plants

(Canopy Plants)

With its sleek design, easily navigable website and affordable prices, Canopy Plants is an online plant shop that ticks all of our boxes.

It has a wide range of categories for shoppers to explore, including the option to filter for plants that are pet friendly, best for beginners or air purifying, meaning it’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Canopy also offers a selection of stylish plant pots in different sizes, gifts and even a choice of three subscription services, which allow you to get your hands on plants that aren’t usually sold on its website.

Featuring in our guide to the best house plants, the retailer’s ceropeegia woodii (£17.50, Canopyplants.co.uk) was highlighted by our tester as a great option for decorating bookshelves. “Ready to take pride of place in your home office, this plant already comes with long vines, measuring approximately 25cm but, if it’s given conditions it loves, they can grow as long as 2m in length,” they said.

Shop at Canopyplants.co.uk now

Garden Store Online

Having partnered up with British Garden Centres at the end of 2019, Garden Store Online offers a huge range of bulbs, seeds, flowers, plants and shrubbery.

Considering growing your own vegetables? Luckily the website has something for everyone, from tomatoes and chillies to butternut squash.

As well as plants, you can also pick up garden furniture, birdcare and wildlife products and compost. Plus, there’s a section for gifts, where you can shop for garden-related presents for recipients of all ages.

Shop at Gardenstoreonline.co.uk now

Beth Chatto Gardens

(Beth Chatto)

Created by plantswoman Beth Chatto OBE, you can visit this store in person near Colchester, Essex. But, while its water, reservoir and gravel gardens, to name a few, are a sight to behold, its online shop houses an equally impressive range of blooms and greenery.

If you’re shopping online, you can browse by plant names, collections or garden conditions. The website also has a gardening blog, where you can find news and advice.

We love the hot pink flowers of this aptly named "eye catcher" tree mallow plant (£7.5,0 Bethchatto.co.uk). Blooming all the way through summer, this plant loves the sun and grows in light, well-drained soil.

Shop at Bethchatto.co.uk now

Ashwood Nurseries

This traditional plant nursery and garden centre is based in the west Midlands and has a range of plants available online for mail order.

Specialising in heathers, cyclamen, hellebores and hepaticas, its website is easy to navigate and is full of inspirational images. There are different sections for plants and bulbs, garden essentials and gifts, plus you can find plenty of information about important news and upcoming events.

We love its lewisias plant (from £3.99, Ashwoodnurseries.com), which is an award-winning speciality with delicate flowers in a range of vibrant colours including magenta, apricot and white.

Shop at Ashwoodnurseries.com now

Bloombox Club

(Bloombox Club)

If you’re looking for houseplants, consider Bloombox Club, which was created by psychologist Dr Katie Cooper. It focuses on indoor plants that can aide wellbeing

As well as individual plants, which span flowering, hanging and fern styles, the site also offers a great plant subscription service. Ideal if you’re looking to create an indoor jungle, you can choose to receive a box monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually. Each delivery contains a plant that’s handpicked by specialist growers, with a ceramic pot or basket, booklets and surprise gifts.

In our guide to the best house plants, Bloombox Club’s snake plant laurentii (£17.09, Bloomboxclub.com) was featured for both its eye-catching spikey leaves and its ability to purify air. “What makes this plant so great is that it has a NASA-approved magic power,” our tester said. “One of the best purifiers, it absorbs harmful toxins from the air and releases lots of oxygen at night, which is said to help you drift off to sleep and lessen the impact of airborne allergens like dust.”

Visit Bloomboxclub.com now

Pomona Fruits

If you’re looking to grow your own, this website is a go-to. Specialists in garden fruit, Pomona offers a range of fruit and nut trees, soft fruit bushes and strawberry plants, which can all be delivered straight to your door. It’s not all fruit either: the retailer sells vegetables, garden accessories and hedging, too.

Plump for the best of British strawberry plant collection (£31.90, Pomonafruits.co.uk). If you plant them before the end of July, you’ll be enjoying your first harvest this summer. The bundle consists of 24 plants, some of which are award-winning. It’s currently on offer too.

Shop at Pomonafruits.co.uk now

Plant Savers

(Plant Savers)

Inspired by the news that millions of plants were at risk of going to waste due to the closures of garden centres and nurseries during the pandemic, Plant Savers is an online delivery service that rescues plants from British growers and delivers them direct to your door.

As Plant Savers’s sources plants from nurseries that are likely to go to waste, it can’t promise which specific plants you will receive, and instead offers plant bundles that it claims will be worth a lot more than the price point and will arrive undamaged.

It does specify how many plants you will receive in the assortment you choose and their size, and each delivery includes a bag of compost.

Shop at Plantsavers.co.uk now

Fibrex Nurseries

A family-run company, Fibrex Nurseries is based in the Warwickshire countryside and is home to The National Pelargonium and Hedera Collections, typically on display from May.

The website can be filtered by a number of different plant categories, including pelargoniums, hederas, ferns, hibiscus and more. If you’re shopping for a gardening fan but don’t know where to start you can also pick up gift vouchers ranging from £5 to £50.

We think the ‘my heart’ hedera (£4.50, Fibrex.co.uk) is one plant we think you should add to your shopping basket. With large leathery leaves in a green hue that grow quickly, it likes climbing plants, walls and tree stumps, and is also good for ground cover.

Shop at Fibrex.co.uk now

Peter Beales Roses

This Norfolk-based nursery specialises in classic roses, with a beautiful collection of varieties that are categorised by colour and group on the website. It also sells other plants its experts deem complementary to roses, from climbers and shrubs to perennials.

We love the amber queen bush rose (£24.95, Classicroses.co.uk), with striking orange blooms that are perfect for brightening up your garden in time for summer. We’re planning a visit to its beautiful gardens too.

Shop at Classicroses.co.uk now

