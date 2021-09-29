When you think of 2020, long lockdowns, huge changes to our lifestyles and collective suffering all spring to mind as we navigated our way through the pandemic.

Aside from baking banana bread or creating tie-dye T-shirts, many people took up gardening as a form of escapism during lockdown, in a bid to stay busy. According to the BBC, around 42 per cent of us turned to gardening to cope with the restrictions.

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking to keep your lockdown hobby in full swing by investing in your garden space, whether it’s a windowsill, balcony or large outdoor area. And an easy way to inspire your inner botanist is to purchase a garden subscription box. They take the daunting feeling out of getting started, or will keep you inspired if you’re stuck on what to plant this season.

If you needed even more of a reason to get started, Monday 26 April to Sunday 2 May is National Gardening Week – and the focus this year is the celebration of plants and their feel-good power.

In honour of the annual event, we’ve put together a round-up of the best gardening subscription boxes you should consider investing in.

These subscription boxes were tested on packaging – whether they are sustainable or too wasteful to bear thinking about – price effectiveness, and if the content of the box matched up with the expectation of the price paid.

Gardening is an activity that should be shared by all, regardless of age or economic circumstance, which we also took into account.

Silly Greens The problem with gardening is that it is an activity that assumes privilege; that is to say that not everyone has access to a green space attached to their home. Luckily, there are plenty of inventive ways to get green-fingered without a large space, and Silly Greens’s herb garden offers just that at an affordable price. The box it arrives in cleverly forms the herb/plant holder itself. Ours included pack choi, wasabi and sunflower seeds – the herb garden works out cheaper than buying them all separately. The padding and liner it arrived in are compostable, you can recycle all the rest of the packing and the plants grow incredibly quickly. If you don’t want to splash out too much, this is the subscription box that you need. The instructions were clear and easy to follow, plus you can tailor your subscription service too by choosing how often you’d like your boxes sent out. Buy now £ 5 , Sillygreens.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Window Lovely Stamped to perfection, Window Lovely is a wholesome option that is true to its name. The small, compact box will fit through your letterbox, which is a bonus compared to other options on this list. It has an element of the “home grown” about it, too, which makes for a stand out, artisanal style subscription box. Three packets of seeds arrived, along with discs to plant your crop with. Gardening sometimes has a reputation as being an activity unattainable for some income backgrounds – but with great variation, this is a subscription box for all. There is also an option for single purchases as well. Buy now £ 5.99 , Windowlovely.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bloom & Wild 3 months of plants While usually known for its high end quality bouquet service where you can send specific blooms dependent on the season, Bloom & Wild also has a plant subscription service. Again, this is a bonus if you do not have access to an outside space; the plants that are a part of this service can be kept inside, and also arrive ready with a pot, too. The peacock plant that arrived was incredibly healthy looking, compared to some other similar subscription offerings. This is a higher end subscription, costing £90 for a three-month period, but a worthy investment if you’re looking to make your space more green – as this can have mental health benefits, too. The company has also recently changed up its packaging to be more environmentally friendly, by replacing non-recyclable materials. Buy now £ 90 , Bloomandwild.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mud & Bloom Mud & Bloom is a gardening subscription box aimed at children, complete with a craft angle. It’s also incredibly tidy and fits through your letterbox. You will receive at least one craft-based activity – such as creating a heart or constructing butterflies to add to the trees. There is also at least one type of seed in the package; the beetroot we got was clearly labelled and the instructions for the rest of the set were also the clearest by far. The emphasis of the service is to learn about the world around us, which means the subscription box also doubles as a potential classroom resource when learning about the environment. Oh, and there is also an option for a sibling box, too. Buy now £ 13.95 , Mudandbloom.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pot Gang Set up during lockdown, you could be forgiven for thinking that Pot Gang was offering something far different than plants for your garden. But all jokes aside, this is a brilliant gardening subscription box with plenty of fun. Each seed type is assigned a quirky character, along with instruction cards for the seeds that are clear and well-designed. Fans of the London-based service include the likes of Elton John, would you believe, so you’ll be gardening among the stars. The fun nature of Pot Gang’s boxes ensures that it’s not just an adult-centric product, meaning you could get your children or grandchildren involved, too. Some equipment is also provided, including the soil you will inevitably need, as well as the plant pots. Buy now £ 20 , Potgang.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lazy Flora We were very impressed by Lazy Flora’s offering. A huge box of outdoor blooms arrived – the biggest of all the subscription boxes, by far. There were some gloves included, too, which is always a bonus if you are just getting started. These plants can be put into the ground, making for a fairly instantaneous activity, and they seem to be season dependent as well. The instructions were really easy to follow, as well as being educational for less seasoned gardeners. Lazy Flora is more for older gardeners, however. To be all encompassing, it also has a variety of subscriptions – including outdoor, indoor and edible plants. Lazy Flora definitely has something for everyone. If you are after the outdoor option, there are options for more plants, and to be delivered with soil. Buy now £ 45 , Lazyflora.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adventures With Flowers Adventures With Flowers was one of the most costly options by far, but we loved the concept behind it. Designed to help women take time for themselves every day – something most of us are guilty of not doing – you’ll find a monthly grow-along activity in each subscription box, alongside access to masterclasses focusing on combating loneliness and other related subjects. A single packet of inca berries arrived in ours, which was a more exotic offering than other subscription boxes we tried. The masterclasses are genuinely useful too, so you are getting a lot for your money here. Just make sure you are ready to sign up for the twelve months. Buy now £ 49 , Adventureswithflowers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canopy Plants Canopy Plants has a selection of subscriptions to choose from, as the company wants to meet all of your plant needs. Unusually, it also has a pet-friendly option, which was a nice touch. While somewhat similar to the Bloom & Wild subscription service, Canopy Plant is a degree more affordable. A lot has been written about the mental health benefits of plants and how they can have a positive impact, and a subscription service is a great way to ensure regular top-ups to your collection. A single, medium-sized plant arrived; it’s unlike anything seen usually. The packaging was also recyclable, and you can decide the duration of the subscription, and if you would like a pot, too. Buy now £ 15 , Canopyplants {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seed Pantry The sun is out, the Covid vaccine is being rolled out – and lockdown is beginning to ease, probably for the last time. If ever there was a time to begin making your garden over, the time would be now to do that. Seed Pantry is an online retailer where you can buy bulbs or seeds, but you could also become a member of the Grow Club. The discovery box is the cheaper option, and is suitable for smaller spaces. There was also a degree of choice unlike with the majority of the other subscription boxes. This is month dependent however – but the lettuce and beetroot were delicious options. Buy now £ 12.99 , Seedpantry.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

