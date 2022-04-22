When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.

“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.

In terms of what you should look out for, Barter recommends that within reason, “the larger the container, the better as this will make watering and feeding less of a chore”. He noted that “trees, shrubs, succulent plants and the more robust perennials”, similarly, “rudbeckia make great choices”.

If it’s colourful flowers you’re after, opt for “pansies for winter and petunia for summer”. And although roses, climbers, grasses and bamboos are “more challenging”, they can give excellent results with care, added Barter.

To help you create the perfect container garden for your outdoor space, we took Barter’s advice on board and went on the search for the best plants for pots we could find.

How we tested

When it came to testing, we looked for robust plants that offered all year round appeal, as well as those that flowered seasonally. We paid close attention to how easy they were to care for and how they looked on our balcony. Happy potting.

The best plants for pots for 2022 are:

Best overall – Beards & Daisies dianthus bundle: £18, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

