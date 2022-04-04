If you’re a fan of greenery within the home but are yet to succeed at plant parenthood, you’re not alone. Sometimes just remembering to feed and water ourselves is enough, let alone thinking about the foliage.

But, they do offer a great way to inject some personality into your humble abode. So if you are looking for an easy solution, we’ve got just the answer: artificial plants.

Cast away those aspersions of plastic-looking trunks and shiny leaves, because there are some very convincing lookalikes out there that offer a great way to bring the outdoors inside, sans the hassle.

Better still, there are a sheer number of faux species available, including monsteras, eucalyptus, and string-of-pearls, so if you’re looking for a particular plant to spruce up your home, you’re in luck.

If you’re struggling to see the wood for the trees, we’re here to help you on your quest for finding the perfect artificial plants for your home.

How we tested

The main priority is how the plants looked – we didn’t want a shiny, plastic look to our foliage. Similarly, we wanted to offer a broad range of different species (albeit faux) and sizes to help you decide which hassle-free plants to bring into your home.

Whether you’re after a large and statement swiss cheese or a hanging plant to make a statement, we’ve found the lot.

The best artificial plants in 2022 are:

Best eucalyptus – George artificial eucalyptus plant: £35, Asda.com

– George artificial eucalyptus plant: £35, Asda.com Best tall artificial plant – Blooming Artificial artificial strelitzia: £115, Bloomingartificial.co.uk

– Blooming Artificial artificial strelitzia: £115, Bloomingartificial.co.uk Best show piece – Habitat faux floral in face shaped pot: £12, Habitat.co.uk

– Habitat faux floral in face shaped pot: £12, Habitat.co.uk Best swiss cheese plant – Dunelm artificial monstera: £45, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm artificial monstera: £45, Dunelm.com Best fiddle fig leaf tree – Matalan fiddle fig leaf tree: £35, Matalan.co.uk

– Matalan fiddle fig leaf tree: £35, Matalan.co.uk Best hanging plant – George artificial trailing eucalyptus: £9, Asda.com

– George artificial trailing eucalyptus: £9, Asda.com Best trailing plant – Next artificial trailing plant in pink pot: £15, Next.co.uk

– Next artificial trailing plant in pink pot: £15, Next.co.uk Best for added colour – Brazen Botany coral princess plant: £150, Brazenbotany.co.uk

– Brazen Botany coral princess plant: £150, Brazenbotany.co.uk Best dracaena-style plant – The Range artificial dracaena plant: £56.99, Therange.co.uk

– The Range artificial dracaena plant: £56.99, Therange.co.uk Best bonsai tree – M&S artificial bonsai tree in concrete pot: £15, Marksandspencer.com