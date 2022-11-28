Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Black Friday has come to an end, Cyber Monday is well and truly here, and there’s no sign of the deals slowing down just yet. In fact, we’re currently being bombarded with bargains left, right and centre. Mattresses, microwaves and home appliances are in no short supply, and we’re also turning to tech giants for phones, laptops and highly anticipated Apple savings.

But spotting a sale on one of our favourite beauty buys is always exciting. And any saving seems twice as sweet when it’s on a product you purchase regularly, such as dishwasher tablets, Nespresso pods and bits from The Body Shop.

Olaplex has shot up the ranks as a beauty-buff must-have for many. Claiming to tame tresses and strengthen unruly manes, it’s safe to say it has built up quite a loyal fan base over its relatively short lifetime.

Lovers of Olaplex need little introduction to the label, but for those who aren’t as well-versed in its wares, the US-based brand focuses on “bond-building” at its core.

Although it doesn’t come cheap, so we’ve scoured the beauty deals to find you top discounts on Olaplex that deserve some attention. If you need to stock up on the brand’s bestselling hair care products, read on.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £14.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Olaplex’s hair perfector is now nearly half price in Amazon’s sale. When we tried Olaplex’s range, our tester was suitably impressed, sharing it worked wonders on split ends and made their hair “visibly shinier”, which really is what it’s been created to do. “It’s been designed to be used once a week,” they added, “but can be used twice if your hair is extremely damaged”.

So, if that sounds like something your mane could make do with, or you’re already in love with the product and just looking to stock up, now may be one of the best times to do so.

Buy now

Olaplex hero bundle: Was £84, now £49.52, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

To claim the full discount on this Lookfantastic steal, you need to add code “QUICK” at checkout. And we strongly encourage you to do so, as a saving of over £30 on this set of bestsellers is quite the steal. The no.3 hair perfector – which is also currently on sale (was £28, now £16.50, Amazon.co.uk) – is included alongside the no.4 bond maintenance shampoo and no.5 conditioner.

Our tester reviewed the Olaplex range to see if it really could revive dry, damaged locks, and the pictures spoke for themselves. So if you’re still in two minds, be sure to take a look at the full review and get this deal before it’s gone.

Buy now

Olaplex ultimate essentials kit: Was £28, now £21, Justmylook.com

(Justmylook)

For anyone tempted to try Olaplex for the first time, this essentials kit could be the perfect pick. On sale at Just My Look with a 25 per cent saving, this set is a serious steal for savvy savers, especially considering it includes travel-sized versions of the brand’s bestselling products. That means there's a 30ml no.3 hair perfector, a miniature no.4 shampoo and no.5 conditioner as well as, a no.8 moisture mask and the no.0 bond building hair treatment. The perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for both fans of the brand and novices alike.

Buy now

Olaplex clarifying shampoo bundle: Was £84, now £49.52, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Clarifying shampoos have been the hot product of 2022, with many a beauty buff turning to the hair care buy to tackle dandruff, remove product build-up and create healthier and happier locks. When using code “QUICK” at checkout, you can save more than £30 on this three-piece set which includes a 250ml blonde enhancer toning shampoo, clarifying shampoo and bond maintenance conditioner.

Buy now

