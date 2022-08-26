Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Augustinus Bader is one of the buzziest names in luxury beauty, with everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist reaching for the brand’s science-backed skincare – so when we got a chance to put its first foray into haircare to the test, we were more than happy to partake.

As you might expect from a brand spearheaded by a biomedical scientist and stem-cell specialist, the full haircare collection is deeply rooted in more than 30 years of scientific research – in fact, the entire line is powered by the same patented TFC8 (trigger factor complex) technology packed into the company’s cult skincare.

Inspired by a pioneering treatment first created by Dr Augustinus Bader for healing severe burns, the finely tuned concoction contains more than 40 ingredients, including high-grade vitamins, natural amino acids, and synthesised molecules to kick-start our cells’ ability to renew.

Shifting this into TLC for our hair, the products claim to nourish and protect our locks from damage while sparking that all-important restorative process in the scalp and hair follicles, encouraging growth and easing a whole host of common woes, including brittleness, split ends, frizz and damage caused by styling and heat.

Setting the intimidating science aside for a moment, each product is also vegan; free of silicones, parabens and sulfates for a gentler cleanse, while also claiming to be suitable for all hair types. While we won’t be able to attest to this claim, it’s worth noting our reviewer has relatively thick, straight hair with bleach-frazzled ends.

But with a total cost of £218, could these products really be worth the money? We tried them all to find out.

How we tested

We used the shampoo and conditioner for around three weeks before pairing with the hair oil, leave-in hair treatment and the scalp treatment for the next month, to give the products a fair trial (the brand suggests using them together for the best results). We usually find washing our hair three times a week is enough, so we stuck to this (in general, but more on that later) before applying each leave-in product as instructed.

We hadn’t styled or blow-dried our hair in the before (left) or after (right) shot (Lois Borny)

We looked for how the products felt during and immediately after use, and whether there were any changes to the thickness, volume and shine of our hair with extended use. At a minimum, we wanted our hair and scalp to feel cleansed, balanced and healthy, but any shift in personal problem areas, such as brittle ends, limpness and lacklustre volume, were also noted. Here’s how we got on.