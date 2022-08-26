Augustinus Bader is one of the buzziest names in luxury beauty, with everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist reaching for the brand’s science-backed skincare – so when we got a chance to put its first foray into haircare to the test, we were more than happy to partake.
As you might expect from a brand spearheaded by a biomedical scientist and stem-cell specialist, the full haircare collection is deeply rooted in more than 30 years of scientific research – in fact, the entire line is powered by the same patented TFC8 (trigger factor complex) technology packed into the company’s cult skincare.
Inspired by a pioneering treatment first created by Dr Augustinus Bader for healing severe burns, the finely tuned concoction contains more than 40 ingredients, including high-grade vitamins, natural amino acids, and synthesised molecules to kick-start our cells’ ability to renew.
Shifting this into TLC for our hair, the products claim to nourish and protect our locks from damage while sparking that all-important restorative process in the scalp and hair follicles, encouraging growth and easing a whole host of common woes, including brittleness, split ends, frizz and damage caused by styling and heat.
Setting the intimidating science aside for a moment, each product is also vegan; free of silicones, parabens and sulfates for a gentler cleanse, while also claiming to be suitable for all hair types. While we won’t be able to attest to this claim, it’s worth noting our reviewer has relatively thick, straight hair with bleach-frazzled ends.
But with a total cost of £218, could these products really be worth the money? We tried them all to find out.
How we tested
We used the shampoo and conditioner for around three weeks before pairing with the hair oil, leave-in hair treatment and the scalp treatment for the next month, to give the products a fair trial (the brand suggests using them together for the best results). We usually find washing our hair three times a week is enough, so we stuck to this (in general, but more on that later) before applying each leave-in product as instructed.
We looked for how the products felt during and immediately after use, and whether there were any changes to the thickness, volume and shine of our hair with extended use. At a minimum, we wanted our hair and scalp to feel cleansed, balanced and healthy, but any shift in personal problem areas, such as brittle ends, limpness and lacklustre volume, were also noted. Here’s how we got on.
Augustinus Bader the shampoo
- Rating: 9/10
- Product size: 200ml
- Leave-on time: As long as it takes to massage the product through your hair
- Vegan: Yes
With a barely there scent, the first thing we noticed about the shampoo was how light and refreshing it felt. The transparent formula was runny at first but lathered into a fluffy foam – sulphate-free shampoo is known for being a bit rubbish at this, so we were pleasantly suprised. Massaging the product through from our scalp to our ends felt thoroughly cleansing but at the same time gentle, leaving our scalp feeling clean, calm and comfortable.
Our strands are usually quite limp and heavy, but we noticed they felt lighter and lifted from the root after just one wash, affording our hair a little extra volume and bounce. With our hair feeling fresher, we also felt able to go longer between washes.
In terms of ingredients, aside from the brand’s hardworking TFC8 technology, the formula also houses botanical extracts such as maca root and Indian cress to nourish and protect the hair while kick-starting growth, which we hoped would become more evident with prolonged use.
Augustinus Bader the conditioner
- Rating: 8/10
- Product size: 150ml
- Leave-on time: One to two minutes
- Vegan: Yes
There’s no need to slather this conditioner on, as we found just a blob was enough (which we were pleased to discover, given each bottle is priced at £40). Spreading through the hair easily, and detangling like a dream, its scent is almost undetectable, but there’s a slight hint of oatiness afforded by moisturising oat-kernel oil.
Working alongside the brand’s TFC8 technology, the formula also houses vitamin B5 for smoothness and shine. If we’re totally honest, we weren’t completely blown away in this department, but leaving the conditioner in for an extra 10 minutes to work its magic (which the brand suggests if you’re using it as a leave-in conditioner) really helped to improve glossiness.
When it comes to long-term changes, the formula is designed to support keratin production, which can boost smoothness and tackle breakage and shedding – our hair did feel generally healthier than it has previously, with bleached ends looking slightly less fried. Of course, some of these results were supercharged by the other products we used from the collection.
Augustinus Bader the scalp treatment
- Rating: 8/10
- Product size: 30ml
- Leave-on time: Leave-in
- Vegan: Yes
Giving the same attention to the scalp we so often do to our skincare, leave-in scalp treatments make a lot of sense if you want to elevate the results of your haircare regime. The scalp treatment comes with a pipette for precise application, which means you won’t waste a drop – you’re advised to apply to the scalp in sections before massaging it in.
Designed to nourish, balance and boost your scalp’s overall health – which could be really helpful if you struggle with a dry scalp – the serum-like formula draws on nourishing actives such as hazel leaf and maca roots while pepping up and strengthening the hair follicle to encourage growth.
We were initially skeptical about applying a serum-like product directly to our roots, but the consistency is anything but greasy and entirely undetectable once dry, and we really liked the extra lift and volume it afforded.
There’s no denying £62 is a lot of money, but if scalp dryness or weak and thinning hair is something you’re keen to address, investing in a scalp treatment with the brand’s TFC8 technology could be well worth it, with prolonged use.
Augustinus Bader leave-in hair treatment
- Rating: 9/10
- Product size: 50ml or 100ml
- Leave-on time: Leave-in
- Vegan: Yes
We’re well overdue a haircut (months overdue, in fact), which means our locks are very long. Inevitably, there’s going to be some tugging and a few snapped strands while brushing, but after applying this milky formula, the process became noticeably easier. It’s important to note that these results were probably enhanced by the hair oil, which we used alongside this product.
Feeling lightweight and sinking in fast on both towel-dry and dry hair, applying near the scalp offered extra volume, bounce and shine – and we found a little drop goes a long way. As you might expect from a leave-in treatment, it targets damage caused by colouring and heat, while preventing damage from pollution and heat, drawing on natural powerhouse ingredients tara fruit extract and sunflower-seed oil, while softening and strengthening with neem and shikakai extract.
Augustinus Bader the hair oil
- Rating: 10/10
- Product size: 30ml
- Leave-on time: Leave in
- Vegan: Yes
Call us impatient, but we love an immediate result – providing instant glossiness and a smoothing effect without any residual greasiness, this restorative hair oil was our favourite product from the collection. You only need a few drops, which you rub between your fingers and smooth through the hair, so this is a concentrated hit of that magic TFC8 technology.
The formula also draws on nourishing argan, baobab, and pomegranate oils as well as vitamin E to hydrate, detangle and smooth the hair – we also noticed a very faint sweet scent (despite having no fragrance added), which we really enjoyed.
Paired with the leave-in treatment, we found it made brushing easier, while generally smoothing frizz and flyaways for a noticably sleek finish. Like the other products in the collection, the formula is designed to ease long-term damage, which should tackle frizz, brittleness, split ends and breakage.
The verdict: Augustinus Bader haircare
It’s hard not to be impressed with Augustinus Bader’s haircare collection. Science-backed formulas aside, we found each product was a treat to use – lightweight and with a distinct lack of scent (which we found really refreshing), it’s clear you’re dealing with a luxury product. Our hair and scalp felt cleansed and balanced while our tresses looked fuller, bouncier and more volumised with a healthier look and feel over time, owing to the brand’s cocktail of nourishing and reparative ingredients.
Of course, there’s no denying this is an expensive range – buying the lot would set you back a cool £218, but this is to be expected, given the expertise behind it. You might not want (or need) to buy every product either. Owing to the instant smoothness and shine they afforded our hair, we’d plump for the hair oil and leave-in treatment – we liked knowing the long-term benefits were building up with each application.
