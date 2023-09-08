Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We might be in the midst of a heatwave but the end of the warmer months is in sight which, for beauty buffs at least, means the countdown to Christmas has already begun.

Beauty advent calendars are a high-end staple of the festive period and, while it might seem premature to be getting excited about them now, it’s a well-known fact that the most popular ones fly off the shelves long before December.

Joining the line-up this year – alongside offerings from The White Company, Sephora and Liberty – is Selfridges, which has just opened the waitlist for its 2023 advent calendar.

Just like the luxury department store’s beauty halls, its beauty bundle is always packed with premium products, with brands such as Refy, Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader and Dr Barbara Sturm all making an appearance.

Unlike most beauty advent calendars, this one goes above and beyond the traditional 25-day countdown with 33 products ready for you to unwrap. While it is certainly an investment at £220, it’s actually worth a whopping £1,094. Keep scrolling for everything that we know so far, including the full contents list of the calendar and when and where you can buy it.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar: £220, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Price: £220

£220 Worth: £1,094

£1,094 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Refy brow sculpt, Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, Gisou hair fragrance, Byredo lipstick

Refy brow sculpt, Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, Gisou hair fragrance, Byredo lipstick Available: 21 September

The festive beauty elves at Selfridges have been hard at work creating this advent calendar which is bursting with must-have products. You can expect an impressive 33 products in total, 16 of which are full size and 18 are Project Earth certified. Even better, you’ll also receive a Selfridges voucher to spend as you choose.

The deluxe deep red case opens out like a jewellery box to reveal a series of numbered drawers that contain beauty treasures from some seriously big-name brands. Among the products included, you will find Refy’s brow sculpt, a mini bronze eye palette courtesy of Natasha Denona, Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray and Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream. Other top picks include Kylie Cosmetics’s plumping gloss, nail polish from Harry Styles’s brand Pleasing and JVN Hair’s complete air dry crème.

In terms of value, the Selfridges calendar is as good as it gets. It costs £220, which might sound expensive but its contents are actually worth a massive £1,094 meaning you can save £874. Tempted? Us too. But, you’ll need to wait a little bit longer before you can add this festive bundle to your shopping basket. The calendar officially launches in-store and online on 21 September but if you want to make sure you don’t miss out the good news is that you can sign up to join the waitlist now.

