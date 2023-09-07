Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best beauty advent calendars always sell out fast, so it’s worth placing an order fast if you want to unbox a decadent pampering, wellness or fragrance gift each day in December. Whether you’re pining after Liberty’s luxurious offering or Sephora’s sell-out favourite, there’s plenty on offer. And now, The White Company has added its 2023 calendar into the mix.

Within the 25-door box, you’ll find indulgent treats, including candles, reed diffusers and body washes. In previous years, it’s sold out within days. As for this year, there are only a limited amount of calendars available for this Christmas, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to wake up to a surprise from this chic-looking white and silver calendar every morning.

It costs £175, but the total value of the products inside comes to £273. What’s more, you could keep the calendar and reuse it next Christmas once you’ve unboxed each daily delight. We’ve got all the details of what’s inside and what kinds of scents you can expect to unwrap to leave your abode smelling cosy and inviting over the festive period.

The White Company advent calendar: £175, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Price: £175

£175 Worth : £273

: £273 Number of days : 25

: 25 Advent calendar highlights: The White Company winter signature candle, The White Company tuberose and cashmere signature candle, The White Company nourish intensive lip ask

The White Company winter signature candle, The White Company tuberose and cashmere signature candle, The White Company nourish intensive lip ask Available: Now

The White Company clearly believes that Christmas Day deserves a present too because this advent calendar is a 25-day delight. Among what’s included, you’ll find a selection of full-size products and minis. After taking a sneak peek at the contents, we can confirm that you’ll be covered when it comes to baths, showers and handcare well into the new year. Spoiler alert: You’ll unbox everything from a Seychelles shower gel to body washes, as well as sea salt hand wash and myrrh hand cream.

Read more: Best beauty advent calendars for 2023

But that’s not all, there are also enough candles and room fragrance sprays to make sure your home smells welcoming during the festive season and beyond. Yes, you will find the brand’s winter signature candle, which has a burn time of 33 hours – and will serve as a total treat when you indulge in moments of calm during the festivities. But also the tuberose and cashmere signature candle, and the sea salt votive candle. If you’re looking for a daily dose of indulgence, we don’t think you can go wrong with The White Company’s advent calendar.

Buy now

