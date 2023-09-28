The Body Shop’s advent calendars start at £60 and are packed with cult classics

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although the festive season is still a little way off yet, retailers are already serving up Christmas advent calendar launches for those of us who like to get organised early.

From wine, beer and vegan offerings to jewellery, beauty and more, big-name brands getting in on the Christmas countdown action include Anthropologie, Pandora, Sephora, John Lewis and The White Company, to name just a few.

Among our favourites to land each year are The Body Shop’s advent calendars – the colourful recyclable packaging and focus on activism won us over in 2021 and 2022.

While some advent calendars can cost hundreds of pounds, news that this year’s The Body Shop advent calendar trio starts from less than £60 for 24 miniature and full-sized treats has caught our attention.

The advent calendar of change (£59, Thebodyshop.com) is a brand-new addition to the line-up, while the advent calendar of wonders (£95, Thebodyshop.com) and the advent calendar of wishes and wonders (£145, Thebodyshop.com) have the same Christmas countdown packaging as those sold last year, but now come with some slightly different products included. From the signature community support and fair trade themes to the cult classic products, we’ve taken a closer look at each advent calendar.

How we tested

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We sampled a selection of goodies from all three advent calendars, and looked at which products were included. We reviewed the packaging, contents and noted how many full-sized or miniature treats are featured across each advent calendar. Keep reading for our comprehensive verdict.