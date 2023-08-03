Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While August sees us making the most of the last few weeks of summer, for beauty brands its synonymous with the launch of their Christmas advent calendars.

Kicking off the industry’s busiest time of the year, Lookfantastic, Charlotte Tilbury and Liberty have all unveiled their sparkly offerings – and now, cult favourite Neal’s Yard Remedies has announced the return of its sell-out 12-day advent calendar.

The British beauty and wellbeing brand is much-loved for its natural and sustainably sourced formulas. Its yearly calendar showcases the best of its products – and we got an exclusive sneak peek at its line-up for 2023.

Packaged in a keepsake box, this year’s edit is designed for all skin types and routines, featuring seven full-size products and five minis.

From the beauty editor-favourite pillow mist and hyaluronic acid hydrating booster to an age-defying overnight mask and wild rose beauty balm, it boasts an overall value of £165 but will set you back just £95. And brand new for this year, those who purchased the calendar in 2022 will be given the chance to reuse their box by purchasing refills instead – we love to see it.

From when it launches to the official launch date, here’s everything you need to know about the Neal’s Yard Remedies 12 days of beauty and wellbeing advent calendar 2023.

Neal’s Yard Remedies 12 days of beauty and wellbeing advent calendar: £95, Nealsyardremedies.com

(Neal’s Yard Remedies )

Price: £95

£95 Worth: £165

£165 Number of days: 12

12 Product sizes: 7 full size, 5 mini/travel size

7 full size, 5 mini/travel size Available: September 2023

Containing 23 products – including seven full-size ones – Neal’s Yard’s advent calendar has you covered for both indulgent self-care products and everyday skincare staples.

From bestsellers like the goodnight pillow mist, geranium and orange cream, rejuvenating Frankincense hydrating cream and bee lovely bath and shower gel to the pampering temple salve, bath foam and aromatherapy roller balls, the brand is ensuring you both look and feel good during the festive season.

Better still, the calendar features a £15 voucher to redeem on a treatment of your choice at one of the Neal’s Yard Remedies therapy rooms across the UK (perfect for post-party season).

As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, its advent calendars are designed to be enjoyed year after year. Those who purchased the calendar last year can buy 12 days of individually wrapped and numbered refills to reduce waste.

Costing £89 but with an overall value of £165, the 12 days of beauty and wellbeing calendar launches in mid September. To ensure you don’t miss out, you can sign up to the waiting list now.

Available from mid-September

