Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Anthropologie’s beauty advent calendar is here – and it costs less than £100

Candles, nail polish, perfume and more is all included, and we got our hands on it early

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:58
<p>If each item was bought separately, the total value would be more than £300, according to the brand </p>

If each item was bought separately, the total value would be more than £300, according to the brand

(iStock/The Independent)

Although we still have a little while to wait until we’re unwrapping presents on Christmas Day, advent calendars allow us to start the festivities of gift-giving just that little bit earlier, with 5-, 12-, and 24-day countdowns getting us into the Christmas spirit.

From highly anticipated beauty brand advent calendars from the likes of Mac and Cult Beauty to booze-filled Christmas countdown buys, there’s certainly no short supply of options to choose from this year.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been making our way through as many advent calendars as we can get our hands on, to make your decision just that little bit easier, when it comes to knowing which ones to buy. Now, this Anthropologie option may be one of our favourites so far.

Anyone familiar with the high-street store will know it’s famous for quirky homeware, all-occasions fashion, and an expertly curated range of beauty brands. Sitting somewhere between Next and Selfridges, say, it’s in that upper end of the high-street bracket, along with & Other Stories, Cos and Arket, so you can expect to spend around £40 upwards on one item.

So, when we spotted the Anthropologie advent calendar costs just £78, less than the options from Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges and even ASOS, trust us when we say we were excited. After opening all 24 doors a little early, that feeling didn’t falter. Keep reading below to see exactly why.

Related stories

Pandora’s debut jewellery advent calendar is almost here – and we got an early look
Sephora’s £189 beauty advent calendar is worth more than £1,000 – and you can pre-order it now
8 best jewellery advent calendars 2023, loved by fashion editors
M&S’s beauty advent calendar is an affordable gift that keeps on giving
Mac’s beauty advent calendar for 2023 has been revealed – here’s what’s inside

How we tested

Writing a review is the only acceptable time you can open an advent calendar early, so, we were incredibly lucky to tear into the Anthropologie advent calendar three months in advance of the big day. Looking at the advent calendar’s design as a whole, the size and quality of products inside and, ultimately, how excited it got us for Christmas, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the festive find. Warning: there are a lot of spoilers.

Anthropologie 24 days of beauty advent calendar

  • Number of days: 24
  • Product highlights: Travel-sized Plenaire rose jelly gentle make-up remover, mini FYG glass candle, full-sized Plant DPT city hydration day cream, Nail Kind nail polish
  • Value: £300
  • Available: Now

Although the price of the Anthropologie advent calendar is less than £80, the total value (if you were to buy each item separately) is said to be more than £300, which means the calendar offers a pretty impressive saving.

At first glance, it’s quite a bit smaller than the larger-than-life beauty advent calendars we’re used to seeing (although, this is a huge plus if you’re short on space). The calendar features a Christmassy design, which is very sweet and definitely got us feeling festive.

The front of the calendar lifts up to reveal 24 red boxes, all holding surprises inside. We’ve listed some of our favourites below, so be sure to scroll past if you want to avoid the spoilers.

Behind door 12 is a travel-sized version of the Plenaire rose jelly gentle make-up remover (£33), an adorable mini FYG glass candle (£15) sits behind door 16, and, on Christmas Eve, you’ll be treated to a full-sized Plant DPT city hydration day cream (£39), so you can wake up gorgeous and glowing on 25 December.

Full-sized Nail Kind nail polishes, travel-sized Stories perfumes, a miniature Myrtle bath soak and tiny Herlum hand and body lotion are also included, to pick out just a few key finds. The whole calendar seems tailored towards party season, with sparkles, face oils and cosy comforts. There really is something to suit every occasion, whether you’re looking to stay home and pamper yourself while watching Christmas films or want to add the finishing touch to the perfect party-make-up look.

Anthropologie really excels with its expert beauty brand curation, and this calendar seems to take all the best bits and merge them into one. So, if you’re open to trying new products, we think this calendar could be your favourite festive find.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Anthropologie 24 days of beauty advent calendar

For those who are open to trying out new products rather than sticking to the same old same old, the Anthropologie calendar is sure to go down a treat. While it may not hold products from some of the most well-known brands, the carefully curated selection is quite the standout for those who appreciate ingredients as well as packaging.

Best suited for those who like their skincare and wellness products, this calendar is sure to help create a cosy night in come winter, and you’ll be left with a whole shelf of beauty bits once Christmas Day rolls around.

We loved the calendar’s compact size, lower price point and Christmassy design. Whether shopping for yourself or a special someone, we don’t think anyone will be disappointed with this festive find.

From Missoma to Abbott Lyon, we’ve rounded up the best jewellery advent calendars for 2023

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off all first app orders with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Save 20% on all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in