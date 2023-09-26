Anthropologie 24 days of beauty advent calendar
- Number of days: 24
- Product highlights: Travel-sized Plenaire rose jelly gentle make-up remover, mini FYG glass candle, full-sized Plant DPT city hydration day cream, Nail Kind nail polish
- Value: £300
- Available: Now
Although the price of the Anthropologie advent calendar is less than £80, the total value (if you were to buy each item separately) is said to be more than £300, which means the calendar offers a pretty impressive saving.
At first glance, it’s quite a bit smaller than the larger-than-life beauty advent calendars we’re used to seeing (although, this is a huge plus if you’re short on space). The calendar features a Christmassy design, which is very sweet and definitely got us feeling festive.
The front of the calendar lifts up to reveal 24 red boxes, all holding surprises inside. We’ve listed some of our favourites below, so be sure to scroll past if you want to avoid the spoilers.
Behind door 12 is a travel-sized version of the Plenaire rose jelly gentle make-up remover (£33), an adorable mini FYG glass candle (£15) sits behind door 16, and, on Christmas Eve, you’ll be treated to a full-sized Plant DPT city hydration day cream (£39), so you can wake up gorgeous and glowing on 25 December.
Full-sized Nail Kind nail polishes, travel-sized Stories perfumes, a miniature Myrtle bath soak and tiny Herlum hand and body lotion are also included, to pick out just a few key finds. The whole calendar seems tailored towards party season, with sparkles, face oils and cosy comforts. There really is something to suit every occasion, whether you’re looking to stay home and pamper yourself while watching Christmas films or want to add the finishing touch to the perfect party-make-up look.
Anthropologie really excels with its expert beauty brand curation, and this calendar seems to take all the best bits and merge them into one. So, if you’re open to trying new products, we think this calendar could be your favourite festive find.