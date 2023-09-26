Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although we still have a little while to wait until we’re unwrapping presents on Christmas Day, advent calendars allow us to start the festivities of gift-giving just that little bit earlier, with 5-, 12-, and 24-day countdowns getting us into the Christmas spirit.

From highly anticipated beauty brand advent calendars from the likes of Mac and Cult Beauty to booze-filled Christmas countdown buys, there’s certainly no short supply of options to choose from this year.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been making our way through as many advent calendars as we can get our hands on, to make your decision just that little bit easier, when it comes to knowing which ones to buy. Now, this Anthropologie option may be one of our favourites so far.

Anyone familiar with the high-street store will know it’s famous for quirky homeware, all-occasions fashion, and an expertly curated range of beauty brands. Sitting somewhere between Next and Selfridges, say, it’s in that upper end of the high-street bracket, along with & Other Stories, Cos and Arket, so you can expect to spend around £40 upwards on one item.

So, when we spotted the Anthropologie advent calendar costs just £78, less than the options from Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges and even ASOS, trust us when we say we were excited. After opening all 24 doors a little early, that feeling didn’t falter. Keep reading below to see exactly why.

How we tested

Writing a review is the only acceptable time you can open an advent calendar early, so, we were incredibly lucky to tear into the Anthropologie advent calendar three months in advance of the big day. Looking at the advent calendar’s design as a whole, the size and quality of products inside and, ultimately, how excited it got us for Christmas, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the festive find. Warning: there are a lot of spoilers.