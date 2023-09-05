Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the rise in festive beauty buys, product-laden beauty advent calendars have shoved traditional chocolate varieties aside, becoming a must-have for many when counting down to Christmas.

Joining the line-up this year, alongside offerings from the likes of Lookfantastic, Sephora and Neal’s Yard, is make-up master brand Mac, whose 2023 advent calendar is available to pre-order now via the brand’s website.

Now nearly 40 years old, the beauty brand has racked up a huge number of loyal fans, and boasts a wide range of products, from high-coverage foundations to long-lasting lipsticks. Bestsellers such as the macstack mascara (£27), studio fix fluid foundation (£34) and velvet teddy matte lipstick (£22) are regularly heralded as “must-haves” by many a make-up artist or social media star.

So, it’s safe to say, make-up fans will be fast to line up for Mac’s 2023 beauty calendar, boasting 21 full-sized products for a fraction of the price, when compared with buying them separately.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about getting your hands on this make-up-filled find.

Mac frosted frenzy advent calendar: £170, Maccosmetics.co.uk

(Mac)

Price: £170

£170 Worth: £487

£487 Number of days: 25

25 Product sizes: 21 full-size, 4 mini/travel-size

21 full-size, 4 mini/travel-size Available: 25 September 2023

Spanning the whole 25 days in the lead up to Christmas, Mac’s beauty advent calendar is bursting with products. The shiny silver box certainly looks special, and features a festive red inner that holds each item waiting to be revealed.

The brand has announced that, of the 25 products, an impressive 21 will be full-sized, racking the “worth” price up to a whopping £487.

Although Mac is yet to confirm exactly which items are included, the promo image suggests five full-sized lipsticks, three full-sized eyeshadows, two metallic colour gel liners, two lip pencils, one lip glass lip gloss and one velvet blur slim stick will all be included, alongside much more, ready to be unveiled in the lead up to the big day.

So, if you’re tempted to try it for yourself, be sure to sign up to the waitlist on the Mac website, to be the first to shop on 25 September from Mac, Lookfantastic, Selfridges and Brown Thomas.

Join the waitlist now

