In the beauty industry, September means just one thing: it’s almost Christmas. Heralding the start of sparkly season each year, beauty advent calendars are now dropping almost daily.

So far, Sephora, Selfridges, M&S, Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Next, Charlotte Tilbury and plenty more have unveiled their festive line-ups. Now, Liberty has released its decadent offering for 2023.

Setting you back £250, the 29-product-strong calendar boasts an overall worth of £1,040, meaning you’ll save 75 per cent on luxury buys from the likes of Dr Barbara Sturm, REN, Augustinus Bader and Le Labo.

With the products included spanning accessories, haircare, make-up, skincare and home essentials, it’s safe to say the department store has delivered on every front.

Unsurprisingly, Liberty’s beauty advent calendar has sold out every year since launching in 2014 (it was one of the original multi-brand offerings). Available from today (28 September), covet it quickly to avoid missing out. Here’s everything you need to know – including the full luxury line-up.

Among the 29 products found inside, 20 are full-size, with the full contents adding up to more than £1,000. Highlights from the luxury line-up include cult classics such as Dr Barbara Sturm’s face cream, Rose Incs’ cream blush refillable cheek and lip colour, Paula’s Choice’s liquid exfoliant, REN’s overnight glow spot sleeping cream, Le Labo’s rose 31 liquid balm, and 111Skin’s celestial black diamond eye mask.

As well as skincare and make-up, Liberty has included an Estella Bartlett stars so bright plated bracelet, a Malin+Goetz rum bar soap for travel, and a stylish tortoiseshell hairclip duo from The Uniform.

You’re covered for haircare, too, with Charlotte Mensah’s manketti hair oil, Davines Ol shampoo and Dizziak’s deep conditioner found behind the calendar’s doors.

How much is the Liberty advent calendar?

Liberty’s 2023 beauty advent calendar will cost £250, but its overall value is more than four times this figure – and the advent calendar is available to buy now.

