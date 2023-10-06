Jo Malone’s beauty advent calendar is a treasure trove for scent-lovers

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

October means one thing in the beauty world: advent calendars are released thick and fast. From Liberty, Selfridges and John Lewis to Sephora and M&S, this year’s offerings are suitably opulent.

Now, scent stalwart Jo Malone has unveiled its luxurious line-up for 2023. Packaged in a sweet gingerbread-inspired design, you can expect an indulgent host of creams, body lotions, soaps and cult fragrances.

The elegant calendar is a festive favourite each year, thanks to the crowd-pleasing products. This year, it costs £350 and it’s brimming with 25 of the brand’s signature products.

Whether you want to stock up on cult classics (think the peony and blush suede lotion, lime and basil mandarin candle and wood sage and sea salt cologne) or discover a new seasonal favourite such as the ginger biscuit or white moss and snowdrop scents, it’s a treasure trove of delights.

Destined to sell out, here’s everything you need to know about Jo Malone’s advent calendar for 2023.

Jo Malone advent calendar: £350, Jomalone.co.uk

(Jo Malone)

Worth: N/A

N/A Advent calendar highlights: Jo Malone myrrh and Tonka cologne intense, Jo Malone English pear and freesia body creme

Jo Malone myrrh and Tonka cologne intense, Jo Malone English pear and freesia body creme Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now

What’s inside the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar for 2023?

A decadent way to count down to Christmas, there are 25 drawers in Jo Malone’s advent calendar 2023. The gingerbread-inspired design is filled with beautifully decorated boxes.

While we don’t want to ruin the surprise, expect classic and festive fragrances, spanning colognes, bath and body miniatures, a full-sized scent and two travel candles.

From the coveted wood sage and sea salt to the brand’s signature peony and blush, you’ll discover a wide range of fragrances, including grapefruit, velvet rose and oud, wild bluebell, orange bitters, scarlet poppy, English pear and freesia and cypress and grapevine scents.

Whether you keep it all for yourself or gift some of the products to friends and family, the fragrance-filled calendar is a delight for perfume lovers – and it’s available now.

