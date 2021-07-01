Globally renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath is responsible for showstopping beauty looks across fashion week runways, editorial pages, and brand campaigns. Her style is bold and mesmerising, encompassing effects such as eyebrow feathers, jewels, sequins, and graphic winged eyeliner.

While admiring these high fashion looks was once the closest we could get to their recreation, in 2015 McGrath launched her own eponymous brand, Pat McGrath Labs. Billing make-up as “a movement”, the ever-growing collection to date boasts a whopping 50 lipsticks, alongside highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes. Plus, eyeliners, lip pencils, mascara, highlighter and more – all known for being shade inclusive.

The latest addition to the Pat McGrath arsenal is its first ever blusher range, launching today in the UK at Selfridges. The divine blush collection features nine blusher pigments in demi-matte or golden pearl finishes, you will also find a limited-edition glow highlighter, eyeshadow palette quartet, two lip shine colours, and a peachy nude shade of the signature, award-winning matte trance lipstick.

We got our hands on the collection ahead of its release to put it through its paces. Do these newbies help you achieve that make-up artist worthy finish and live up to their long awaited hype? Read on for our tried and tested verdict.

Pat McGrath divine blush, nude venus Best: For a peachy look Packaged in a maximalist purple and gold cardboard box with a sparkling petal design, inside, the weighty black compact houses the blush. There’s also a generously sized application mirror inside too. We really love the floral embossing on the pigment itself, contributing to its high-end feel. Clicking shut, the glossy case is both robust and slimline, with chic gold branding and a playful “blush without caution” line on the reverse. Onto the pigment itself, which is a warm peachy pink shade. One of the golden pearl blusher options within this collection, it has a subtle shimmer that adds gentle luminosity too. The formula is silky soft, as it sweeps lightly across cheeks on application. Weightless on our skin, the gentle hue blends well and brings a sheeny glow. This could be your new go-to if you like a natural flush of peach with added radiance. It’s very easy to build too. A demi-matte take on intensely pink blush, this shade dials up the rosy cheek look. Creating a matte finish without being cakey or drying, this blush delivers a smooth, soft-focused look after just a light sweep. This blush does provide much bolder pigment than the shimmer formula above, so for a more natural look, we barely touched the pan to pick up minimal pigment, and it blended like a dream. With that said, if you fancy maximising the candy pink shade for some vivacious cheek colour, it's easy to build. We were very impressed to find the crease-free blusher remained in place for hours on end too, even on a warm day. This vivid coral is also a demi-matte texture, but with red and orange tones. The most vibrant pigment of all featured, its lightweight, buildable formula still means you can't go far wrong on application. Perfect if you want to add colour intensity into your make-up routine, whether you're an application pro or novice, our tester remarked how evenly this shade's velvety formula blends into the skin. There's no powder fall-out, so despite its loud colour, we amazingly didn't see any mess on application either. This shade brings a refreshing, uplifting option that is neither classically pink nor at all subtle. It's ideal if you're looking for luxe, unrivalled cheek brightness, minus any hint of garishness thanks to it blending seamlessly. In terms of price point across the blusher board, we felt this a justified splurge given the consistent, high quality finish, and the fact that a little goes a long way. Creating a silky shine too, the way the highlighter blends ensures an iridescent glow, rather than glittery shimmer overload. We'd recommend if you're seeking a dewy skin vibe, as our tester happily saw. Another standout point here is that unlike other eyeshadow palettes, there's no dud colours. Each one has its purpose as a standalone shadow, and we found they all work well together when building up a bold, smoky eye look too. Richly pigmented, the saturated colour sweeps onto lids easily and effortlessly. Each formula is lightweight and soft to touch, and importantly, they don't crease on eyelids at all, even after several hours of wear. Having never found a palette which delivers this well with long wearing, luxe looking pigment, the premium price is justified for us. This shade is a soft plum, and the glossy bullet with a slanted tip comfortably glides onto the lips. Feeling deeply moisturising both on application and afterwards, the effect is lustrous coverage with lip nourishing shine. Quite an understated shade, it isn't one for a bright look; our lips appear glistening and a bit plumped up. This product delivers lip gloss style shine minus any stickiness, with the coverage of a lipstick and softening powers of a balm. Sinking in rather than sliding off, the formula lasted a couple of hours on our tester's lips too. Warm and rich, its angled bullet enables easy shaping of the lips on application. A moisturising lip colour with staying power, it didn't disappear while we sipped our coffee, which is always a bonus. Neither did we see any smudges during wear, with top ups throughout the day being minimal.

