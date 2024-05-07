Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dark circles are a common bugbear and can occur for many reasons. They can be genetic or the result of a poor night’s sleep, either way, we’d prefer to look bright-eyed and refreshed every morning. While it would be easy to layer on a full-coverage concealer, it’s much more efficient to tackle dark circles within your skincare routine and luckily, there are plenty of ingredients at your disposal in eye creams, balms and serums.

When it comes to picking the right one, there are a few factors to consider, including texture, consistency, how fast it will absorb and if you can comfortably wear it beneath make-up – not to mention the thousands of eye creams on the market to choose from.

Don’t worry however, we’ve done the hard work for you and put plenty of eye creams to the test to find the one that tackles dark circles the best. Enter this top-rated eye cream, which our writer was so impressed with that they gave it a five-star rating.

They had nothing but praise for its lightweight texture that doesn’t feel greasy and its colour-correcting peach pigment that “improved the appearance of blue and brown dark circles”.

La Roche-Posay pigmentclar eyes: £31, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

If you’ve been looking for the best eye cream, you can now call off the search because this La Roche-Posay formula took the top spot in our review, scoring an impressive five-star rating.

The metal applicator tip impressed our reviewer, who said: “When we popped the metal tip straight onto our skin, we felt and saw an initial improvement to puffiness.” It’s “light and gentle on skin, which would appeal if you’re not a fan of thick eye creams”, they added. The formula is rich in niacinamide, shea butter and caffeine, all of which make a marked difference to the under-eye area.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more eye cream recommendations, read our review of the best eye creams for dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles