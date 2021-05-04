From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle, the royal family is well-known for having impeccable style credentials – but it’s not just the grown-ups that are influencing our fashion decisions.

As some of the most famous children in the world, the royal family’s growing brood has inherited the same fashion flair, so much so that the little ones’ wardrobes now come under as much scrutiny as their stylish parents’.

Much of what is worn by the royal children seems to sell out almost immediately as, while you might think that they wear designer labels exclusively, in reality they’re more likely to be wearing high street (or even supermarket) brands.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her sixth birthday, in which she was pictured wearing a £59 floral dress by Rachel Riley, while her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis have regularly been spotted wearing affordable brands like Mango, Adidas, Regatta and H&M.

And it’s not just the Cambridge children that have some of the most covetable clothing collections in the world.

Read more:

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie, is rarely seen in public, the two-year-old has been photographed wearing high street brands like Boden and H&M, while his three-month-old cousin August – the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – has already become a trendsetter, prompting one Etsy seller to halt orders of their personalised cardigans after Instagram snaps showed the newborn wearing one.

Whether you’re a royal family fan or are simply looking for some stylish new threads to upgrade your child’s wardrobe, we’ve put together a guide to the clothing brands the royal children regularly wear and where you can shop them.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

(The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty)

British brand Rachel Riley is Kate Middleton’s go-to for traditional designs for her children. Most recently, Charlotte was photographed to mark her sixth birthday wearing a mini dress (£59, Rachelriley.co.uk) from the brand, which features puff-sleeves, button-front and a vintage floral print in contrasting colours on a navy base.

Prince George has also worn the brand for a number of official events. Back in 2014 he was photographed wearing a pair of smocked sailboat dungarees (£79, Rachelriley.co.uk) during his first trip to Australia, and in 2015 he sported a two-piece (£89, Rachelriley.co.uk) consisting of a pair of red shorts and an embroidered shirt for his sister’s christening.

Visit Rachelriley.co.uk now

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a film to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. In the clip, the Cambridges could be seen on a family outing at the beach, playing in the family’s garden and roasting marshmallows by a bonfire.

Wrapping up warm for the trip, Prince George was dressed in a brown zip-up fleece from outdoor gear brand Regatta Kids. While his exact jumper is no longer available to shop, it also comes in a variety of other colours that can be ordered online (£5, Regatta.com).

Visit Regatta.com now

(Kensington Royal)

In what has become a royal family tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an adorable photograph to mark Prince George’s seventh birthday in July 2020.

For the portrait, which was taken by Kate, the royal was pictured wearing a khaki green cotton polo shirt from Mango. While George’s exact top, which featured a compass motif, has sold out, you can buy a similar style that has floral embroidery and comes in a range of different colours (£7.99, Mango.com).

Visit Mango.com now

(Kensington Royal)

Spanish fashion brand Zara is one of Kate’s favourite high street brands to dress both herself and her children in. In May 2020, the Duke and Duchess shared photographs of Princess Charlotte to mark her fifth birthday in which she was wearing a black and white houndstooth print dress with an oversized, ruffled collar and button detailing. Needless to say, the style sold out immediately.

Visit Zara.com now

(Kensington Royal)

To celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday in 2017, her parents shared an official portrait that showed her wearing a sunny lemon yellow cardigan with a sheep motif by the British department store and stocks of the style vanished instantly. A year earlier, Prince George wore a John Lewis & Partners navy quilted jacket with a red checkered hood and elbow patches for his first day at nursery school.

Visit Johnlewis.com

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first royal Christmas card featured him wearing a grey cashmere jumper from Mini Boden. The jumper retailed at £65 and featured a polar bear on the front and button detailing.

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a compilation video on Instagram to celebrate the New Year. One image in the clip showed Prince Harry holding baby Archie wearing a brown puffer coat with stripey lining from Boden.

Visit Boden.co.uk now

(Kensington Royal)

In April 2020, Kate and William shared new portraits of Prince Louis wearing a shirt from Sainsbury's Tu collection. The photographs showed the toddler having fun painting a rainbow picture in snaps taken by Kate at Anmer Hall. Louis's navy blue shirt cost just £12 and was part of a dungarees set.

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk

(Getty)

Who could forget the time that Prince George met with then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama while wearing a customised robe? The white dressing gown was designed by My 1st Years and featured a blue gingham trim and the little one’s name embroidered on the left-hand side (£28, My1styears.com).

The robe comes in sizes 0-6 months to 6-7 years, but the brand has had to close its website to new orders for the moment. Check back soon.

Visit My1styears.com now

To celebrate her 31st birthday in March 2021, Princess Eugenie shared a photo on Instagram of her newborn son, August, wearing an adorable cardigan adorned with his name embroidered on the back. The top recently made another appearance on the royal’s account to mark her husband, Jack Brooksbank’s birthday.

The cardigan is made by Uncool Wool, a British Etsy brand owned by Charlene Holden, who started the company in December 2020. The shop is currently closed to new orders until 10 May, but make sure to check back then so you can place your order.

Visit Etsy.com now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on childrenswear, try the links below:

For more royal style inspiration, read our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite high street fashion and jewellery brands

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.