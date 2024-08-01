Support truly

Whether you’ve got a weekend break to Barcelona on the cards or a long-haul flight to Mexico in the diary, Antler’s summer sale on suitcases has landed just in time for your next holiday.

A leading name in luggage for more than 100 years, the brand has amassed a cult following thanks to its durable polycarbonate designs and scratch-resistant shells.

Putting a stylish spin on travel gear, its cases and bags are infused with a Scandi ethos – favouring minimalist colourways like black, stone and teal, as well as Insta-worthy pastel hues. No wonder Antler is an influencer favourite.

From cabin cases for short haul and large cases that can pack in a week’s worth of holiday essentials, to compact backpacks for weekends away, there’s a bag for every kind of traveller.

Never willing to compromise on style when travelling, I’ve got two of the brand’s cult suitcases. The cabin-size icon stripe case in the sleek heather purple finish is my reliable companion for short haul (it complies with EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air’s stringent large cabin bag size requirements), while the large clifton case is my go-to for long haul thanks to expandable function (a godsend for those who can’t pack light).

open image in gallery I never travel without my Antler cabin case ( Daisy Lester )

Antler’s cases regularly secure a spot in IndyBest’s tried-and-tested suitcase reviews, too, so it’s safe to say I can vouch for the brand’s quality. Now, you can save up to 40 per cent on selected styles. From cabin-size suitcases to the Chelsea backpack, shop our favourite discounted Anter luggage below.

Antler cabin suitcase, heather purple: Was £175, now £122.50, Antler.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

You can get Antler’s popular icon stripe cabin size suitcase for £122 right now, which is a steal considering the quality. The water-resistant polycarbonate case is sleek and smooth with the Antler logo taking centre stage. Complete with four spinner wheels and three handles and comfort, the case measures 40cm x 55cm x 20cm. The attention to detail on the exterior is matched in the interior. Inside, there’s a recycled interior lining, double zip pockets for valuables and compression straps for keeping items secure.

Buy now

Antler Clifton case, large, mineral: Was £240, now £168, Antler.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

Antler’s cult Clifton style is one of our favourite cases for long-haul travel. The design is available in three finishes, all of which are on sale right now, but the mineral shade is most heavily reduced. The hard-sided case was praised by our tester for its “reassuring sturdiness”, whether it’s the zips, the wheels or the TSA-compliant lock.

“Prone to overpacking? You’ll appreciate the expander zip, as well as the extra-sturdy compression straps you’ll find inside the case,” they said, adding that “there’s a sense that no expense has been spared on materials with this bag – the telescopic handle glides out incredibly smoothly and feels wonderfully tactile.”

Buy now

Antler clifton cabin bag: Was £170, now £102, Antler.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

Antler’s minimalist slate black cabin case is reduced by nearly £70 in the summer sale, while the sycamor and sage colourways are also discounted. In our review of the travel must-have, our tester said its “sleek, matte design makes travelling a stylish affair”.

Not just a pretty face, “the size (20cm x 40cm x 55cm) complies with most airlines’s large cabin bag requirements, and its 37l packing capacity leaves plenty of room for your belongings.” Praising the wheels, twist grip handle and impressively lightweight case, there are numerous zipped pockets and pouches for different valuables.

Buy now

Antler Chelsea weekend bag: Was £160, now £112, Anter.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

The perfect lightweight bag for whistlestop weekends away and short staycations, Antler’s Chelsea style is a tried and tested favourite. Our reviewer said that it’s “specially designed for all your holiday needs, including a nifty built-in pocket for your shoes, as well as a sleeve on the back to slot over your suitcase handle, should you be going on long-haul trips”.

There’s also a zippable pocket that can hold a 13in laptop (great if you’re going away for a work trip), while the smooth leather exterior is available in six finishes, with the sleek mineral and blush pink both on sale.

Buy now

Antler Chelsea backpack: Was £140, now £98, Antler.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

Dubbed the best laptop bag for travel in our review, Antler’s Chelsea style was described as a “smart, go-anywhere backpack”. Brilliant for keeping your hands free (just sling it on and go), the bag features a separate padded laptop pocket that has an extra slip pocket inside for an additional tablet or Kindle.

“We were especially wowed by the nifty bonus features, including a black sleeve to slot the bag over a suitcase handle, a key clip inside the front pocket and a removable packing pocket for extra clothes”, our tester said. Available in seven colours, the blush and mineral are currently reduced by 40 per cent.

Buy now

Antler clifton set: Was £570, now £399, Antler.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Antler )

A rare chance to save 30 per cent on three of Antler’s bestselling suitcases, this bundle includes the Clifton cabin, case, medium size case and the large case for every type of trip. Each case is built to last with a polycarbonate shell, twist-grip handle, TSA-combination lock and wheels that glide the travel bag effortlessly along. There are 10 colourways available for every taste, and the meadow purple and oak brown are both on sale.

Buy now

