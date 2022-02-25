Babies are tiny, so how much stuff could they possibly need? The answer is, well, a lot! So when it comes to leaving the house, preparation is key.

The days of popping out with just your phone and keys stuffed into your pocket are long gone, as you now need to make sure you have a Mary Poppins-worthy carryall that can hold everything from nappies and wipes to bottles, dummies and bibs. And let’s not forgot it needs to fit your own essentials too.

An important piece of kit, changing bags are inherently practical but there are certain qualities to look out for. One with lots of pockets and compartments will make it easier to organise and access all the things you need, while wipe-clean insides, or even outsides, will make it easier to clean if there are any accidents.

It’s also worth considering how you want to wear your bag, be that cross-body, over your shoulder or attached to the pram. You may want it to come with handy extras like a thermos-insulation holder to keep bottles warm or cool, and a built-in changing mat, too.

Once you’ve pondered the above, you can also consider whether the bag suits your personal style. But the good news is that a host of fashion-forward brands are leading the way with designs you’ll want to show off.

How we tested

With that in mind, we’ve sifted through the wonderful world of baby accessories to curate an edit of luxe changing bags that deliver on both practicality and style. We tried out lots of different types, from lightweight backpacks to leather versions that suit both mums and dads, assessing each on their practicality, how easy they are to use and clean, value for money, and of course, aesthetics.

Storksak Alyssa black and gunmetal changing bag Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Tired of rummaging through your bag looking for baby bits? This clever backpack could be just the solution. It is a really generous size (definitely big enough to hold all your baby gear, and then some) and there are pockets all over the place – nine of them in fact, including two zipped side pockets that are perfect for storing items you need quick and easy access to. Our favourite detail, though, is that the bag is convertible with multi-strap options – you can wear it as a backpack using the padded straps or tuck them into the back pocket and attach the long leather strap so you can sling it over your shoulder. Other great features that make this a standout are the lid opening, which gives you a great view of everything inside, built-in stroller attachments and the fact that it comes with a changing mat and double insulated bottle bag. Aside from its versatility, it looks great too, with nylon and leather panels, and gunmetal silver zips. Buy now £ 170 , Storksak.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tiba + Marl Sumi puffy tote rust leopard print Best: Stylish changing bag Rating: 10/10 In a world of sensible black bags, we’re big fans of this leopard print changing tote that’s a stellar pick for the style conscious parent because, well, why blend in when you can stand out? Crafted from technical nylon, it has a soft and squishy finish and is super roomy with more than enough room for your everyday essentials. Some serious thought has gone into the design of this one as it’s packed with handy features such as a full length zip for security, a number of interior pockets (including one that can hold a laptop), metal feet to prevent scuffing and an additional strap so the bag can be worn over your shoulder. It’s also water resistant and wipe clean, and comes with D-rings so you can attach it to your pram using stroller clips (£16, Tibaandmarl.com). While this tote is on the more expensive side it comes with lots of accessories, which we think make it more than worth the £120 price tag. As well as a coordinating travel changing mat, the set comes with a large clutch bag and an insulated bottle holder, which can be clipped onto the bag or your buggy. Buy now £ 120 , Tibaandmarl.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avery Row baby changing bag Best: Large changing bag Rating: 9.5/10 If you’re staying overnight somewhere with your little one in tow or you’re looking for the perfect hospital bag, this gorgeous holdall from independent brand Avery Row just raised the bar. One of the largest bags we tried – it measures 42cm wide – it’s surprisingly lightweight and has multiple internal and external pockets that make it easy to keep all your essentials organised. Made from durable organic cotton canvas, it’s soft and flexible, making it great for tucking under seats or in cupboards, and we adored the cotton percale lining that’s decorated with peaches. In addition to the holdall handles, it comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap that’s made from wide canvas, which proves extra comfort and support should you need to wear the bag instead. While it’s not machine washable, you can wipe clean any spills with a damp cloth, which is very useful. Buy now £ 62 , Avery-row.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next neutral quilted baby changing rucksack Best: Budget changing bag Rating: 8/10 Baby bags can be super expensive so we’re pretty thrilled about this changing backpack for just over £50. Featuring a stylish chevron padded design, the bag ensures you’re perfectly prepared for anything the day might throw at you. It’s packed with pockets to store your essentials, including two external zips pockets that are good for storing adult things like phones and wallets, plus, an extra six inside and two drawstring side pockets on the outside that are insulated to keep your bottles warm. Inside you’ll also find a padded changing mat, which is handy for nappy changes on-the-go and we also appreciated that the internals are wipeable, making cleaning up any spills a breeze. Buy now £ 52 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kaos ransel diaper bag Best: Unisex changing bag Rating: 8.5/10 Packed with thoughtful design features, this changing backpack is both functional and stylish and will last well as your little one grows. It has more than enough space to carry everything you need for a day out without getting weighed down and even comes with a padded changing mat, which is stored in the front for easy access. With a total of eight pockets, it’s easy to stay organised and we also loved that it can fit a 15in laptop inside – who said working parents can’t have it all? The backpack is also really comfy to carry with padded straps that can be adjusted to fit your body and a handy strap function that allows it to hang on your pushchair. Stylish and unisex, it’s also a great choice for eco-conscious parents as the bag is crafted from 24 recycled PET-bottles. While we tested the black version, you can pick it up in five different colours, including green, terracotta and leopard print, so there’s something for every mum’s individual style. Buy now £ 111.20 , Itskaos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Babymel Georgi eco convertible backpack Best: Eco-friendly changing bag Rating: 9/10 Parents never know what the day might bring but this handy backpack is here to help make days out that little bit less stressful. A convertible carryall, it features a clever strap that allows you to easily switch between wearing it as a backpack or shoulder bag and it comes with built-in stroller straps so you can securely attach it to your pram, leaving you hands-free. There’s also plenty of room inside and several pockets,including insulated bottle holders that keep liquids at the correct temperature for up to four hours. There’s even an easy access dispenser slot so you can quickly get to baby wipes without fiddling about. This bag helps the planet as well as with nappy changes, as it’s made from recycled plastic bottles, and as an added bonus, both the outer material and lining are water resistant and wipe clean. It comes in a variety of fun colour options too, which makes it a great pick for those looking for something a bit different, including navy stripes, aqua blue, lilac and leopard print. Buy now £ 69 , Babymel.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bababing sorm backpack changing bag Best: For minimalists Rating: 9/10 One for parents looking for a discreet way to lug baby essentials about, this bag merges fashion and functionality. Designed to be worn on your shoulder or as a backpack, it’s a simple yet stylish choice that resembles the sleek silhouette of popular Danish brand Rains, with a waterproof PU fabric outer that’s unisex and soft to the touch. The main section of the changing bag is deep, allowing a multitude of items to be stored away for a full day out, and it also has several external and internal easy-access pouches. The bag comes with a detachable thermal insulated bottle holder and a sizeable changing mat, which even has its own pocket inside for instant access when duty calls. Plus, when you’re not using it as a changing bag, it doubles as a bag for everyday life, the gym or even a weekend away. Buy now £ 52.99 , Bababing.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas and Papas bowling style changing bag Best: For travel Rating: 8.5/10 Whether you’re hitting the high street or heading for a weekend away, this bag fits all the gear you’ll ever need. Ideal for babies that are going places. It has all the usual bells and whistles, including plenty of pockets for storing nappies and wipes, plus a removable bottle holder that will keep your milk at the right temperature and a travel changing mat. We really liked the unusual bowling bag shape of this one, which makes it easy to access everything inside with ease without being too bulky. And the fact that it comes with an extendable shoulder strap that can be adjusted so the bag can be worn two ways – either over the shoulder or as a backpack – was a nice touch too. Thanks to the water-resistant fabric, it’ll even stay dry if you get caught in the inclement British weather. Buy now £ 99 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gigil bloom Best: Vegan leather changing bag Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for a bag that will see you through from birth to the terrible two’s and beyond, consider this vegan leather style from Manchester-based brand Gigil. Modern and stylish, this is a unisex backpack that could easily pass as a work bag or overnighter with its sleek look, and we found it comfortable to wear all day too, thanks to its adjustable padded straps. There are plenty of easy-access pockets both externally and internally (nine in total) including two zipped ones for adult essentials and four insulated pockets to keep your baby’s milk warm. Inside is a spacious compartment and a generously padded changing mat that makes light work of nappy emergencies on the move. Plus, it comes with clips for attaching the bag to your pram, which conveniently leaves your hands free to sip on a cup of much-needed coffee. While we tested the black version, there are plenty of other colours to choose from including pearl, sand beige and charcoal grey, so you can pick one to best suit your personal style or stroller. Buy now £ 125 , Gigil.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

