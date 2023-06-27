The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Hospital bag checklist: What essentials and luxuries should I pack for giving birth?
From postpartum pants to newborn clothes, we’ve chatted with mums and midwives to tick off the ultimate hospital bag checklist to get mums-to-be prepared for giving birth
This is what we packed in our hospital bag
If you are a mum-to-be for the first time, the idea of packing a hospital bag can be a little overwhelming. It makes birth feel imminent and meeting your little one feel more real by the second.
Second time around, there’s no doubt packing your bag will be a lot easier. But with a nursery to decorate and baby brain to contend with, we’ve compiled a handy guide – with help from the experts – to the must-haves and little luxuries you don’t want to forget to pack, however many times you’ve given birth.
It isn’t always easy to know where to start (or stop) when packing a hospital bag, so, following a checklist of essentials and a couple of luxury items to guide you can be useful for you and your birth partner, especially if labour starts unexpectedly and bag-packing is rushed. We also recommend reading handy guides from the NHS and My Expert Midwife.
Expert advice
We asked Lesley Bland, a registered midwife at My Expert Midwife, for her top hospital-bag packing tips. Here’s what she said:
Lesley’s top five items to pack:
1. An extra-long phone/tablet charger
2. Any regular medication you may have been prescribed during pregnancy
3. Blood sugar monitoring kit, if you’re diabetic
4. Maternity pads. Avoid panty liners – they are going to be useless in the first couple of weeks.
5. Toiletries – freshening up with some lovely, familiar toiletries can help you feel relaxed, focused and more like you
Lesley’s top packing tips:
Pack in a helpful order
Think about what you will likely need to be able to access first – probably things for you and your partner, so have these on top and pack bulkier items, such as nappies and maternity pads, at the bottom.
Use labels
Having a set of smaller bags within your hospital bag can really make life much easier – think of zip-lock-type clear bags labelled with things such as “baby hats”, “baby’s first outfit”, “baby’s going home outfit”, “muslin cloths” and “big pants”.
Remember baby’s essentials
Baby will need vests, long-sleeved suits, nappies and hats. Some parents like to take in their own blanket, however, your hospital will provide one, so it’s not essential.
Don’t bring things in until needed
Avoid taking in car seats until it is time to take your baby home, they just get in the way and are one more thing to carry.
How we tested
We spoke with midwives, mums-to-be and parents of multiple children to find out their top tips when it comes to packing a hospital bag. Our writer then tried and tested products during her own experience of packing for birth and post-delivery. We’ve carefully selected items to tick off each part of the checklist, based on research, advice received and selecting brands parents love. We have reviewed the products for practicality, price and the support they provide during a hospital stay.
Pen and paper at the ready? These are the hospital bag items we recommended packing for when you’re giving birth.
Hospital bag checklist
The hospital bag(s)
As explained by experts, the sizing and amount of bags you need can be dependent on your type of birth and length of hospital stay. Pack your largest bag with all of your essentials, a medium-sized holdall with post-birth and newborn must-haves and finally, a bag with extended-stay essentials for your birthing partner to bring in, should it be necessary.
What we’re packing:
We love this practical cabin suitcase, because wheeling your luggage makes rushing around a hospital so much quicker and easier on your back. As the midwife explained, organisation is key, so we were grateful for the packing straps on one side and zip-up material divider on the other, to keep our essentials grouped into relevant compartments. There is also an internal zip pocket to keep your hospital notes stored safely, making them easy to find in a hurry. The stellar purchase is available in six colourways – medium and large sizes – to reuse for family holidays with your new arrival.
Stylish mums, rejoice! Hospital bags can be trendy and practical, thanks to Katie Loxton’s range of stunning weekend bags that come in various trendy designs, all of which can be personalised with up to three letters. Initials look cute but, of course, we opted for ‘mum’, which made our heart melt when it arrived engraved on the bag’s travel tag and gave us an instant boost of ‘mum strength’ when getting geared up to enter the hospital. The adjustable shoulder strap is ideal for making travel more comfortable, and there is plenty of room for essentials, luxuries and more.
A changing bag is a must-have for all new mums, so, we thought it would be best to buy a bag that will remain practical for years on end. Packed with a changing mat inside, multiple storage compartments and an adorable quote that reads ‘you got this’, we’ve never felt so prepared for a busy day of parenting than when having this glamorous tote in hand (or attached to the pram). We used this bag to pack extra luxuries and essentials for our birthing partner to bring in, if needed, as there are six handy compartments, including pouches that perfectly fit drinks bottles and snacks inside. We can’t deny that Katie Loxton’s bags are pricey, but their versatility, generous storage space, luxurious vegan leather material and personalisation makes it obvious why the brand is a go-to for luggage.
Car seat
The most important item to remember, in order to take your new bundle of joy home safely after hospital, is of course a car seat. We recommend keep it on standyby in the car a few weeks before your due date to be extra prepared to grab the bags and drive. It luckily doesn’t need to be brought in with all your bags until mum and baby are ready to go home.
What we’re packing:
An obvious must-have for a safe hospital journey home, but surprisingly so lightweight at 3.3kg, and practical for all your other adventures too. We very easily named this stress-free car seat a ‘best buy’ for hospital bag essentials. There is lots to love about this super portable car seat but let’s start with the fact there are no easy-to-forget chunky adaptors to secure the seat in place, as it is instead pre-built with integrated ISOFIX connectors for revolutionary, seamless travel in any car or taxi. We couldn’t believe it took less than 10 seconds to safely secure the seat in place.
The luxuriously soft inserts and memory-foam headrest made of Merino wool and TENCEL are a delight for making journeys more comfortable for baby, as their tiny bodies are so cushioned in the seat. We were especially grateful that the inserts were machine washable, too, and we pre-washed these in preparation for baby’s journey home.
Toiletries
These are the obvious essentials you really don’t want to forget:
- Towels
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Shower gel
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Deodrant
- Flannels
- Usual medication
- Hand sanitser
- Hairbrush
- Hairbands
- Make-up
What we’re packing:
After everything your body will have gone through in the delivery room, a generously soft towel is the least you deserve on your skin. Look no further than M&S for a luxuriously range – you won’t regret it. We packed two towels, including a smaller one for our hair, and we were grateful for the fresh spa-like pamper we really needed. A top tip from midwives is to pack dark-coloured towels to help you feel less conscious about bleeding. Thankfully, M&S has 46 colourways for you to choose from, including black, navy blue, walnut and dark green.
We love the stylish look of this make-up bag when personalised with ‘Mama’, which perfectly fits your beauty essentials and gives you a constant reminder of how special you are during tough times.
From miniature shower gels and toothpastes to a tiny hair brush, we love the range of travel-size toiletries available to order online for home delivery, to make packing hassle-free. We found the travel-size products were just the right amount (and more) for a two night stay, considering we went over the top with the shower gel for a deep clean.
During labour and after delivery, there will be some newfound essentials you’ll be grateful for, such as:
- Labour calming aid
- Nipple balm (you can also use the one we’ve packed as lip balm!)
- Nipple pads
- Maternity pads
- Post-birth spritz
- Pain relief
Pre-packed sets are a best friend during pregnancy, especially on those days when your body is feeling lazy but your brain is wanting things to be organised. Rather than buying items individually, it made sense to save money on this bundle and use the large toiletry bag for easy packing and clear visibility to quickly grab the essentials we needed during our hospital stay. We didn’t realise so many spritzes could help us in so many different ways, from calming our nerves with a tiny rollerball to instant soothing of our ridiculously sore nipples.
This 10-pack should be the perfect amount for your hospital stay. The pads are extra long and lined for a heavy flow, to give you extra reassurance, and they fit snugly inside the First Days maternity pants mentioned further on in this article. The thick cushioned padding is particularly helpful for a bit of soothing comfort.
We love these sustainable nursing pads because the teardrop shape makes them invisble, and comfortable to wear inside your bra. They are machine washable, to save spending a fortune on disposable packs and see you through months of breastfeeding. We opted for a pack of eight for £12.99.
Mum’s must-haves
Nursing nightwear
Midwives advise you opt for something soft and breathable on your skin in the form of a nursing nightie, pyjamas and dressing gown.
What we’re packing:
We adored this bundle from Seraphine, the go-to brand for nursing wear, as it had everything we needed for a two-night hospital stay. A bonus is that you can start enjoying the comforts of this set long before the big day, as the super-soft jersey material fits throughout pregnancy and beyond. The nightie’s pracitcal poppers gives you and baby room for easy nursing and skin-to-skin snuggles (we also recommend the comfortable nightie to wear as your labour gown). The silky soft lightweight dressing gown and over-bump pyjama bottoms help you to feel less exposed on the maternity ward. We were grateful that the pyjama T-shirt had a subtle opening for breastfeeding but looked perfectly appropriate paired with the tapered jogging bottoms to wear for a comfier drive home.
Nursing bras
What we’re packing:
There’s no doubt nights spent in a hospital ultimately throw your usual bedtime routine out of the window, so we were grateful we could wear these bras for comfortable sleep, as there are no irritating clips or fastenings digging into your back. At such an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with this multipack of ultra-lightweight, super soft cotton bras that make nursing easy, thanks to its cross-over design. It is recommended to pack one or two maternity/nursing bras for your hospital trip.
Postpartum pants
Midwives recommend packing six pairs of ‘big’ pants or disposable briefs.
What we’re packing:
We were pleasantly surprised that ‘disposable’ knickers didn’t have to mean wearing those ugly and uncomfortable fishnet-looking pairs you see in hospitals. Instead, the microfibre and spandex fabric was an absolute dream to put on with such generous stretch over the tummy and plenty of room for even the largest of pads.
These knickers perfectly replicate the Bridget Jones pants you need in your life postpartum. We are packing the darker pairs of these as extra knickers in our partner’s bag, in case of an extended stay. We ordered two sizes up from our standard size, to ensure for extra room for bump and comfort in sensitive areas. Made with 95 per cent cotton and 5 per cent lycra, we were grateful for how gorgeously soft and generously stretchy they were.
These high-waisted beauties aren’t as luxuriously comfy as the FridaMom offering but they do stretch in all the right places, allowing your most sensitive post-birth areas to breathe – and on repeat, as they can be machine washed around five times throughout postpartum recovery.
Flip flops
What we’re packing:
We love these flip flops for multiple occasions and couldn’t bring ourselves to wear any other shoes to the hospital, as they have been our go-to footwear for comforting swollen feet. They are ideal for summer due dates – wear them to, at and when leaving the hospital. While the Swarovski crystal looks gorgeously glam for less clinical days out, they are still perfectly waterproof and quick-drying enough for trips to bathrooms that have floors more like wetrooms.
Spray fan
What we’re packing:
If you are giving birth in summer or, to be honest, any time of the year – labour tends to get heated – we highly recommend packing this mini fan, which sprays you with a refreshing water mist breeze. We’ve tested it for any leakage and it works a treat when it comes to fitting into bags or your partner’s pocket – just remind them in advance to re-fill the water when the spray runs out.
Mum’s outfits
What we’re packing:
These T-shirts are a must-pack for whatever season you give birth in as they can also be worn to sleep or nap in for a comfortable rest. They are made of thin, lightweight soft fabric which is gentle on your skin and the generous undervest allows easing nursing from either boob. When worn with leggings or shorts, the basic tees make for a stylish, relaxed look without the need to look frumpy for practical nursing attire.
This trusty pair of leggings is particularly ideal for colder-season due dates, and has seen us through multiple pregnancy trimesters, so, we couldn’t part with them on our trip to the hospital for the start of the fourth. You can’t get more seamless than this recycled nylon fabric, and we’re grateful the leggings keep even the largest of maternity boy shorts invisible to the world. We also like the snug fit for added compression, to reduce swollen calves.
We were pleasantly surprised by how flattering these shorts are – generously floaty, high-waisted and long in length, there is no doubt we will be living in these post-birth, too. There’s plenty of room for your bump, stitches and swollen bits to breathe, thanks to the generous oversizing and paperbag shape. Paired with a light nursing tee, they are ideal for summer due dates.
This sweatshirt is a must-pack for winter due dates – it will help keep you cosy when the ward is cold, thanks to its inner fleece lining, which is luxuriously soft and snuggly. Trust us, you’ll love wearing this sweater well beyond baby’s arrival, thanks to its lovely ‘MAMA’ design, which looks adorable when posing for mini-me pictures together. We recommend ordering two sizes up, for a comfy oversized fit, as maternity sizing isn’t available to order.
Maternity dresses are the easiest outfit to throw on (or have someone help you into, if you are struggling). For mummies who are due in summer, we adored this pretty pink floral option for a going-home outfit, as it just oozes celebration and joy. We loved this dress from the moment we slipped it on, as the generous room and floaty shape keeps your sore, tired skin free from any clinging fabric. We were grateful that the silky soft inner lining was delicate on areas where the dress does touch your arms and chest.
Tankini/Bikini (for water births)
We recently tested a variety of maternity swimwear for summer pool trips, and JoJo Maman Bebe’s tankini took the top spot. We loved it for comfort, easy bathroom trips and keeping our modesty. However, just a crop top or bikini top is all you really need in the water.
Baby’s clothes
Baby sleepsuits
What we’re packing:
Midwives recommend packing four sleepsuits in your hospital bag, and we were grateful we didn’t have to spend a fortune shopping around for different options, thanks to this bargain multipack of five. The white and beige colours and triangle prints look gorgeous on baby boys and girls. The 100 per cent cotton jersey fabric makes these sleepsuits some of the softest we’ve tested for newborns’ first outfits, and we were grateful for the built-in scratch mittens, to save us easily forgetting such tiny items to pack in the hospital bag.
Not all brands do, so we were pleasantly surprised that Asda is inclusive to premature babies with sizes available for little ones under 6lbs. Sizes are also available from first size up to 18-24 months. From 9-12 months, the sleepsuits also have slip-resistant soles to support baby’s first steps.
Babygrows
What we’re packing:
It is recommended to pack four babygrows, and we love this multipack of five adorable safari animal and stripe designs – each printed in neutral greys and white. We were grateful there are just two poppers to contend with during baby’s first-ever changes.
Baby hat
What we’re packing:
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your newborn in a teeny tiny hat, and the lovely addition of the embroided year makes those first photos such a special memory you can cherish forever. We also packed the matching ‘Born in 2023’ sleepsuit for their first (of many) photoshoots.
Newborn essentials
Muslin cloths
What we’re packing:
It’s recommended to pack five muslin cloths for your hospital trip, so this set is ready to go after a pre-wash. We love these lighweight, yet absorbant, 100 per cent cotton muslins that are so gentle on baby’s skin when wiping up their dribble after their first feed. The cloths are perfectly sized for fitting into handbags when you begin venturing out with your newborn, too.
Comforter
What we’re packing:
We adore this luxuriously soft snuggle bunny for baby’s arrival, especially as it’s machine washable for post-hospital love. It’s the perfect soothing toy to easily pack in your hospital bag for baby’s first gift.
Nappies
It is recommended to pack 10 nappies for your newborn but don’t worry if you forget or don’t have enough, as the hospital will be able to help you out with extra supplies.
What we’re packing:
Pampers is the go-to brand for nappies, and it’s obvious why. This 24-pack of nappies tested were lightweight, breathable, soft and absorbant for heavy mess. We were grateful that the design is made so simple for parents to use in their first-ever nappy panic and the shape has been carefully crafted to sit under baby’s umbilical cord, to avoid irritation. We recommend taking a mix of size 0 (suitable for babies weighing under 7lbs) and size 1 (suitable for babies weighing between 4-11lbs) to get the best comfortable fit for your little one. Keep any extras in your birthing partners’ bag for unexpected extended stays.
We know that putting a nappy on for the first time is daunting, so we reached out to an NHS doctor to get some top tips for parents-to-be.
Cotton wool pads
It is recommended to pack cotton wool or water wipes for changing baby’s nappies.
What we’re packing:
We were grateful that Superdrug makes essential baby products affordable for everyone. The 100 per cent cotton pads are gentle on delicate skin and the large size is graciously wide enough for wiping baby’s bottom clean with a few at a time. The subtle giraffe print on the pads is also such a sweet addition.
We also love the My Little Star pure baby wipes (£1.19, Superdrug.com) because they are formulated with 99.4 per cent water and they’re 100 per cent biodegradable, which is hard to find at such a fair price. They work just as well as expensive brands, with zero plastic involved and for a fraction of the price.
Nappy cream
What we’re packing:
This isn’t an essential item but handy to have if a midwife recommends applying some during your hospital stay. Recommended by an NHS doctor, we opted for Bepanthen as it is suitable to be used from birth and on premature babies.
Luxuries
A trip to the hospital, especially for birthing a tiny human, deserves some home comforts. We’ve packed these items in our birthing partner’s bag to bring in when needed, as they are by no means essential items to use instantly but will make a mum smile.
Snacks
What we’re packing:
“Whatever you do, don’t forget the snacks”, one partner advised as he said his wife was constantly asking him to nip to the vending machine or get something specific from a local shop, which kept pausing his precious moments with their newborn.
We love this vegan treat box because it includes seven different delicious chocolate bars – all free from artificial ingredients and preservatives – that look and taste just as good as similar confectionary from Kinder and Reece’s ranges. Our lives were made easy by ordering the bundle from the comfort of our sofa and it arrived in an easy-to-pack sustainable box, which we could pop straight into our bag. Our favourites were the milk and white chocolate peanut butter cups, for an extra sweet boost of energy for labour. If you haven’t tasted the newest nutty choc balls or peanut caramel bar, we suggest you hurry up and do so.
Reusable water bottle
What we’re packing:
It’s important to stay hydrated throughout labour, and post-birth recovery, so, having a bottle on hand to keep sipping is the best way to do it. We love this reusable water bottle for so many reasons, but mostly because it can be personalised to add to your mummy merchandise collection. Ten characters is the limit so ‘mama’ or ‘mummy’ is the perfect fit.
We put the bottle’s 100 per cent leakproof promise to the test and it sure did deliver, plus it’s long-lasting cold temparature saves you from having to drink luke-warm hospital water. Another great benefit is that this insulated flask doubles up for keeping hot drinks the perfect temperature for up to 12 hours (extremely helpful for all of the distractions that prevent you from enjoying a hot cup of tea in bed).
Slippers
What we’re packing:
Mama tootsies deserve a hell of a good pamper, as well as a foot rub, during your hospital stay. With no spa on hand, the next best thing is some luxuriously soft slippers – and, for many parents, UGG is the go-to brand for long-lasting comfort.
These chunky slippers are most welcome for autumn and winter due dates, to keep your feet feeling luxuriously cosy. We love the open-toe slider fit to comfort swelling feet and the chunky platform for walking on hospital floors. You can also definitely pull these off as footwear to wear from the moment you enter the hospital to when you arrive home with your new bundle of joy.
Silk pillowcase
What we’re packing:
There is nothing worse than trying to sleep (when you need a kip the most) on an uncomfortable pillow that makes your skin feel irritated. Luckily, this silk pillowcase fits a standard-size pillow, so you can take it anywhere. Having spent the bulk of our pregnancy getting our beauty sleep on this hypoallergenic pillowcase, we didn’t want to spend a night without it. The silk is so breathable on your skin and feels refreshing and cooling on hot days.
Hospital bag FAQS
When should I pack my hospital bag?
Most experts recommend you start packing, or at least start thinking about packing, at about the 32-34 week point.
What happens if I forget something?
Your family and friends are welcome to drop in essentials to the hospital for you – even outside visiting hours, as the staff will ensure you receive your delivery.
If you go into labour sooner than planned, don’t worry, as the basic essentials such as gowns, pads and nappies will all be on hand at the hospital. If you are reading this early in your pregnancy, we recommend writing down a list of essentials in advance, so you can share it with your birthing partner, should they need to sort the packing for you. Or simply print this and keep it somewhere obvious.
What else should I pack in my birthing partner’s bag?
Its always a good idea to have extra essentials and luxuries on standby in the car, for when you need them or if you have an extended stay. These are some additional items that might be helpful:
- Nutritional protein bars
- Natural energy drinks (ideally straight from the fridge)
- iPad or tablet
- Partner’s toiletries and change of clothes (if labour is longer than expected)
- Camera for baby’s first photoshoot
- Extra long phone/gadget chargers
- A book or magazines
- Money
- Extra underwear and socks
- Extra baby clothes and nappies
- Extra layers if it’s a cold season
- Comforting blanket
