Becoming a new parent may be magical in lots of ways, but it certainly isn’t easy, thanks to zero sleep, endless washing and a dozen nappies a day to contend with, not to mention the physical and emotional recovery you face post-birth.

Thankfully, watching your bundle of cuteness grow every day, and being showered with endless cuddles and toothless grins easily makes up for it.

We know that adjusting to life as a newbie parent is a huge learning curve, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourite parent and baby buys that make days with newborns – from birth to three-months-old – a little easier.

We’ve selected the best of all the must-haves you’ll already be familiar with on your baby checklist – from baby monitors and maternity bras to carriers and cot beds – but we’ve also included reviews of products you may not have thought of but will be grateful for. You can thank us later.

Whether you’re in your last few weeks of nesting or you’re already the proud-as-punch parent of your new arrival, scroll down for the 40 best baby essentials that will help make life as a new parent that bit easier.

How we tested

We tested a mix of products, from practical items that become unexpectedly essential in daily routines of early motherhood, to under-the-radar buys that new parents may not have thought of but that offer all kinds of help. To avoid this article running on forever, we left out some of the most obvious buys, like nappies and baby clothes, which newbie mums and dads will probably be all too aware of.

All of the products included in this article were handpicked for their quality, extra features and all-round usefulness, and cover a range of price points, from luxe buys to budget-friendly options. Most importantly, they were tested by new parents and their babies, from newborns up to three-months-old.

The best newborn and new mum buys are: