40 best baby essentials and postpartum buys, tried and tested by parents

Care for newborns and new mums with these top-rated products

Leeanna Lock
Monday 04 December 2023 16:07
<p>From pushchairs to papooses and clothes to cribs, these are the products worth buying </p>

From pushchairs to papooses and clothes to cribs, these are the products worth buying

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • best newborn essentials
    Halo bassinest swivel sleeper premier
    Best newborn essential overall

    Suitable from newborn to five months (or 10kg), this bedside crib has taken the top spot because it really does help ease any discomfort of movement when grabbing your little one for night feeds. It makes leaning and hunching minimal and movement far less strenuous on your sore body post-birth because the bassinet can easily move to sit right on top of the bed and swivel up to 360 degrees to find the most comfortable angle for you.

  • best baby essentials postpartum
    Green Chef recipe box
    Best stress-free meal kit for parents

    No matter what kind of birth you have, midwives are forever reminding you to eat a nutritional diet when you return home to help your recovery. But looking after a newborn makes remembering to eat healthily difficult, let alone finding the time to shop and cook fresh meals. That’s why we loved these meal kits, as you can arrange regular deliveries from your due date onwards to guarantee you’ll always enjoy at least one nutritional meal a day.

    best baby essentials newborn new mum
    Medela freestyle hands-free double electric wearable breast pump
    Best breast pump

    This innovative breast pump was a godsend for hands-free expressing. Finding the time to express milk, let alone having a spare hand to do it, can be particularly tricky on days when your little one only wants to be held all day.

  • best newborn essentials
    Angelcare 2 in 1 baby bath
    Best bath tub for newborns

    We tested this bath tub with a newborn for their first-ever splash, as well as with our three-month and six-month-olds. Every bathtime went swimmingly, thanks to the tub’s spacious size for generous bubbles and room for kicking.

    best baby essentials new mum products
    Lola & Lykke core restore postpartum belly band
    Best postpartum buy

    We wore this band for a few hours every day (well, as often as we could remember) from week two of our postpartum recovery. After just a month of testing, we couldn’t believe we had our waist back. Aside from the growing bump, our waist size was one of the most obvious changes to spot as early as week 10 of pregnancy, so we were grateful to have it back so soon.

  • hospital bag packing checklist what to pack
    Nuna pipa urbn
    Best car seat

    Compared to other popular car seats on the market, we love this Nuna option because it’s just as safe and secure, but without the bulky base fixings to spend hours working out. You simply slot the ISOFIX connectors on to safely secure the seat in any vehicle.

    best newborn essentials baby buys
    Nuna TRIV compact pushchair
    Best pushchair for newborns

    If you love to travel and are often on the go, we highly recommend this super-lightweight and compact pushchair for easy getaways and transportation in the car.

  • best newborn essentials
    The Little Green Sheep natural Moses basket, mattress and stand
    Best moses basket for daytime naps

    We instantly adored this Moses basket for its gorgeous look and how much it complemented any room of the house when transported about. From experience, we know that stylish products often end up being the least practical, but we were particularly delighted that our little tester enjoyed regular daytime naps in this beautiful set-up, saving us trekking them upstairs to settle them down.

    best newborn essentials new baby mum
    DockATot deluxe+ dock, willow boughs
    Best newborn docking station for hands-free parenting

    It’s no surprise that this luxurious nest is an award-winning baby product, as it was a total gamechanger for our early months of caring for our newborn. Our little tester enjoyed lounging on the DockATot while we hoovered, looking at sensory cards during tummy time, and being pampered with massages and towel cuddles after bathtime.

  • best newborn essentials bath
    Angelcare bath and room thermometer
    Best bath and room thermometer

    This playful gadget is both adorable and essential for bathtime. With just a gentle shake, the seal turns itself on to read the room or water temperature. It also helpfully displays the words “cold” and “hot” when it detects a temperature drop below 32 degrees or a spike above 39 degrees, with a red light to make the alert even clearer.

    M&S Cotton Rich Bear Hooded Towel
    M&S cotton rich bear hooded towel
    Best hooded baby towel

    A hooded towel is a must-buy for drying your baby after bathtime and you can’t go wrong with the luxurious, high-quality fabric of M&S’s range.

  • best baby essentials newborn new mum
    Stokke steps bouncer
    Best baby bouncer

    This super simple yet effective rocker is a favourite buy for hands-free parenting. You can safely strap your little one (from birth to six-months-old) in the bouncer anytime your arms need a rest from all of the cuddles, or if you want to keep a close eye on them while you do a spot of cleaning.

    best newborn essentials baby changing bag
    Finnson selby eco changing bag, leopard
    Best newborn changing bag

    We never leave the house without this trusty best friend of a bag, thanks to its many fabulous qualities and generous sizing for bottles, changing essentials, fresh outfits and snacks for a hungry, sleep-deprived mum.

  • best newborn essentials new mum baby
    SnuzPouch sleeping bag 2.5 tog, cloud nine
    Best newborn sleeping bag

    If your baby hates being swaddled with their arms restricted, we highly recommend the SnuzPouch for giving their little arms all the freedom they want.

    best baby essentials mum postpartum
    Horbaach postnatal vitamins
    Best vitamins for new mums

    It wasn’t until our meeting with a health visitor on day five that we were advised to take vitamin D daily post-birth, so we were glad we had already been taking these multivitamins from day one.

  • best baby essentials pramsuit
    Polarn O. Pryet windproof fleece baby pramsuit
    Best newborn pram suit

    This sweet, windproof and waterproof pramsuit has been a go-to for overcast days, as it adds a cosy layer of protection for little ones when out on pram strolls. We appreciate the optional hand and feet mittens (in sizes up to nine months) to keep baby snug, as well as offering them some freedom when needed.

    best baby essentials newborn
    The Little Green Sheep wooden baby play gym
    Best newborn play gym

    While a wooden play gym doesn’t seem like the most exciting of toys, you’ll be surprised by how entertaining it is for your little one. The best thing about this gym is how portable it is for instantly transforming boring areas around the house into exciting hot spots.

  • newborn essentials best baby
    Infantino hug and cuddle wrap carrier
    Best newborn carrier

    This carrier was a gamechanger for ticking off day-to-day tasks around the house while enjoying cuddles, coming in especially helpful on those needy days where baby only wanted to be in our arms. Rather than being jailed to the sofa, we could get some washing and cleaning done around the house stress-free.

    best baby essentials newborn new mums
    BabyBjorn winter cover for baby carrier
    Best winter cover for newborns

    Thanks to BabyBjorn’s winter cover, colder months and rainy days don’t mean you have to restrict your little one from carrier cuddles when out and about. On top of your lovely body heat, your little one can experience extra warmth from the cosy thermal insulated cover. We loved using the cover with our baby facing either in or out, as the hood is helpfully reversible.

  • best baby essentials newborn new mum
    Avery Row wild chamomile nappy caddy
    Best newborn nappy caddy

    You wouldn’t believe it but our living room would honestly be carnage without this simple item. Thanks to this gorgeous nappy caddy, we can have some form of organisation and quick access to nappies, baby wipes, creams, bibs, muslins, hand gel and spare outfits every day.

    best newborn essentials new mum baby
    HotTea Mama newborn wonder tea bags
    Best easy caffeine fix for new mums

    If you’re a caffeine-aholic – or at least were pre-pregnancy – the chances are you’re going to crave coffee even more post-birth. Unfortunately, midwives will tell you that too much caffeine, just like during pregnancy, isn’t helpful. Not to mention it’s also pretty tricky to make multiple cups a day with a baby keeping you busy.

  • best newborn essentials new mum baby
    Tommee Tippee ultra UV steriliser, dryer and storage
    Best newborn bottle steriliser

    This 3-in-1 steriliser is such a great addition to our kitchen for keeping baby bottles safe and ready to use. We liked to use this unit daily after cleans for drying and sterilising our breast pump parts, bottles and pacifiers. It takes just 10 minutes to sterilise and 30 minutes to dry and sterilise.

    best newborn essentials new baby mum products
    Tommee Tippee closer to nature newborn baby bottle starter set
    Best newborn bottle starter kit

    This wonderful starter set – at a very affordable price – is ideal for baby’s first bottles, as our newborn tester instantly took to the breast-like teet and fed well. We were especially grateful that the anti-colic bottles have been designed specifically to prevent any air bubbles getting into your little one’s tummy.

  • best baby essentials newborn products
    Mamas & Papas wildly adventures educational teething toy, linkie pineapple
    Best newborn pram toy

    We love this simple toy to attach to the hood of a pram’s carrycot, car seat or pushchair to stimulate baby’s senses on the go. It’s also ideal for clipping onto the Storke bouncer for independent entertainment at home.

    best newborn essentials postpartum mum buys
    Seraphine khaki 3 in 1 winter maternity parka
    Best maternity and newborn coat

    This coat is genius, especially if your little one prefers a carrier to a pram, as it means you can still carry your baby on the wettest of days out. The stylish, waterproof parka not only keeps mum cosy but it also keeps baby extra snug and protected from the rain with their own little hood.

  • best newborn postpartum new mum baby essentials
    Seraphine post maternity shaping leggings
    Best postpartum leggings

    Whatever you do in the first few months after birth, just make sure it isn’t trying on your pre-pregnancy jeans! That was without a doubt the biggest mistake we made. Maternity leggings remain your best friend after having a baby – none more so than this tummy-hugging pair.

    newborn essentials best baby new mum products
    My Expert Midwife mega mild cleansing baby body wash
    Best baby body wash

    We avoided bathing our newborn until around two weeks old to keep their delicate skin fresh and let their umbilical cord scar heal. We started to introduce products with gentle ingredients from one month on to pamper our babies’ soft skin.

  • best newborn baby essentials
    Etta Loves animal print muslin 3-pack
    Best newborn muslins

    We love this triple pack of multi-tasking muslin squares for their practical and playful nature. We use them daily to wipe dribble, as well as encourage baby’s cognitive and visual development.

    best newborn essentials baby nursing cover
    BellaMoon Nursing Cover
    Best newborn nursing cover

    We adore BellaMoon’s range of nursing essentials, especially this cover, which folds up so neatly to pack into a changing bag for on-the-go feeds. Available in six beautiful colourways and designs, it’s a must-have for style-conscious mamas who are after a bit of privacy while feeding their little one out in public.

  • best newborn essentials baby
    DockATot la maman wedge nursing pillow
    Best newborn nursing pillow

    A nursing pillow is easily one of those items you forget to add to your baby shower wish list, but trust us, it’s worth investing in one. It’s also a great purchase during pregnancy to support your lower back or use as a neck rest during those more uncomfortable days.

    best newborn essentials baby
    JoJo Maman Bebe buggy rain cover
    Best newborn pram rain cover

    A pram rain cover is such an easy-to-forget item amongst all of the babygrows, nursery furniture and travel essentials on your shopping list pre-baby, but you’ll thank us for reminding you to buy yourself one of these to keep on-hand for days out.

  • bella moon sweet and wild playmat
    BellaMoon playmat, sweet and wild
    Best newborn playmat

    We love, love, love this quilted playmat, which is large in size for multiple babes on play dates. With plenty of soft, open space to play on, it allows your little one to have a large base to attempt key milestones, like rolling and crawling, unlike many other playmats that are more restrictive to early newborn weeks.

    best baby essentials newborn products
    Eeveve beni ecru playmat
    Best newborn portable playmat

    Our favourite play room addition is this statement playmat that looks like a stylish boho rug (to complement any room of the house). We love this because our home is covered in cold, hard, wooden flooring, so we needed a portable play zone that was comfortable for our little ones to practise their tummy time safely.

  • best postpartum pants new mum essentials
    M&S light control seamless waist cincher
    Best shapewear for new mum tums

    There always seems to be that one couple who are getting married in the early months of your post-birth recovery, meaning it will be the first time to get your new mum tum all dressed up for a special event.

    best baby postpartum essentials
    Bravado original and plunge nursing bras
    Best nursing bras

    Say hello to your new best friends: Bravado’s nursing bras. And say goodbye to that desperate feeling of wanting to get your bra off at the end of the day, as these feel luxurious enough to wear 24 hours a day.

  • best baby essentials newborn products
    Liewood Marco cup holder
    Best pram cup holder

    We all think we can push a pram while sipping an iced coffee but the truth is you really can’t, especially when tackling the rugged paths one-handed. So save yourself the embarrassment of spilling your drink all over yourself and your little one, and get yourself a cup holder ready for your daily walks.

    best baby postpartum mum essentials
    MAM breastpads
    Best nursing pads

    If you’re a first-time mum and reading this before your birth, don’t make the mistake we did of testing nursing pads days after our milk came in, as you can actually start leaking as early as the third trimester of pregnancy. For us, day two postpartum was when we desperately needed protection to stop the milky waterfalls dripping everywhere.

  • bestbabyessentials
    Finn and Green unisex personalised chunky knit jumper
    Best personalised jumper

    We adore Finn and Green’s knitted jumpers, made even more gorgeous with personalisation of your child’s name. The generous sizing makes for a cute oversized look in your baby’s early photoshoots and fits snuggly as they grow.

    best baby eseentials newborn new mum buys
    Little Coo hot air balloon phone case
    Best phone case

    This genius buy from Little Coo is a new baby must-buy for so many reasons. On top of all the nappies, spare clothes and travel systems you have to take with you when you’re just nipping out for a coffee, it’s no surprise how easy it is to forget some sensory entertainment for your little one.

Becoming a new parent may be magical in lots of ways, but it certainly isn’t easy, thanks to zero sleep, endless washing and a dozen nappies a day to contend with, not to mention the physical and emotional recovery you face post-birth.

Thankfully, watching your bundle of cuteness grow every day, and being showered with endless cuddles and toothless grins easily makes up for it.

We know that adjusting to life as a newbie parent is a huge learning curve, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourite parent and baby buys that make days with newborns – from birth to three-months-old – a little easier.

We’ve selected the best of all the must-haves you’ll already be familiar with on your baby checklist – from baby monitors and maternity bras to carriers and cot beds – but we’ve also included reviews of products you may not have thought of but will be grateful for. You can thank us later.

Whether you’re in your last few weeks of nesting or you’re already the proud-as-punch parent of your new arrival, scroll down for the 40 best baby essentials that will help make life as a new parent that bit easier.

How we tested

We tested a mix of products, from practical items that become unexpectedly essential in daily routines of early motherhood, to under-the-radar buys that new parents may not have thought of but that offer all kinds of help. To avoid this article running on forever, we left out some of the most obvious buys, like nappies and baby clothes, which newbie mums and dads will probably be all too aware of.

All of the products included in this article were handpicked for their quality, extra features and all-round usefulness, and cover a range of price points, from luxe buys to budget-friendly options. Most importantly, they were tested by new parents and their babies, from newborns up to three-months-old.

The best newborn and new mum buys are:

  • Best newborn essential overall – Halo bassinest swivel sleeper premiere: £198.63, Halosleep.com
  • Best budget newborn essential – Nuby penguin nursery tummy time pillow: £17.25, Asda.com
  • Best meal delivery kit for new parents – Green Chef recipe box: £47.50, Greenchef.co.uk
  • Best postpartum buy – Lola & Lykke core restore postpartum belly band: £85, Babymori.com
  • Best bath tub for newborns – Angelcare baby bath: £35, Argos.co.uk

Halo bassinest swivel sleeper premier

  • Best: Newborn essential overall
  • Why we love it
    • Bonus sleeping aids included
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Suitable from newborn to five months (or 10kg), this bedside crib has taken the top spot because it really does help ease any discomfort of movement when grabbing your little one for night feeds. It makes leaning and hunching minimal and movement far less strenuous on your sore body post-birth because the bassinet can easily move to sit right on top of the bed and swivel up to 360 degrees to find the most comfortable angle for you.

You feel so reassured by the safe, close proximity you can achieve with this bassinet for co-sleeping. We were pleasantly surprised that the base’s 3.8cm-high legs squeezed neatly under our storage bed, despite the drawers. We also found that this bedside crib took up far less space than others we tested, thanks to its adjustable height and single-leg stand.

We were grateful for the transparent mesh walls, which were breathable for baby and reassuring on warmer nights for optimum airflow. The crib also comes with a waterproof mattress to save buying one, and the fitted sheet is machine-washable.

The soothing centre was a surprise bonus feature we didn’t even know was included, helpfully saving money on purchasing any additional sleep aids, as calming sounds, vibrating motions and a nightlight is already included.

Read more reviews in our round-up of the best bedside cribs.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Nuby penguin nursery tummy time pillow

  • Best: Budget newborn essential
  • Why we love it
    • It makes tummy time comfy and fun
    • Great value for money
  • Take note
    • Not machine washable

We loved using this tummy time pillow with our newborn every day, even from as early as a couple of days old.

As your baby’s wake windows increase, so does their time spent strengthening their neck muscles and becoming inquisitive with their hands. The toys attached target all of the senses, with soft and hard textures, scrunchy sounds, a mirror and a fish to bite on.

For less than £20, you have yourself a bargain compared to lots of other tummy time toys.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Green Chef recipe box

  • Best: Stress-free meal kit for parents
  • Why we love it
    • Large portions of goodness-packed meals
    • Vegan and vegetarian options available
  • Take note
    • Quite expensive (though the taste makes up for it)

No matter what kind of birth you have, midwives are forever reminding you to eat a nutritional diet when you return home to help your recovery. But looking after a newborn makes remembering to eat healthily difficult, let alone finding the time to shop and cook fresh meals. That’s why we loved these meal kits, as you can arrange regular deliveries from your due date onwards to guarantee you’ll always enjoy at least one nutritional meal a day.

Not only are the meals full of protein, fibre and vitamins to aid your healing, they also look – and taste – like they’ve come straight from a high-quality restaurant’s kitchen to give you the treats you deserve. The hunger and craving for homecooked, wholesome food goes off the scales after a hospital stay, so we were grateful for the large portions and easy step-by-step instructions.

We appreciated the abundance of flavourful options for veggies and vegans, too, which even impressed our meat-eating testers. Our absolute favourite dish was the delicious crispy cauliflower satay with vegetable rice. It’s full of sweet and sticky Asian flavours, which we could honestly enjoy eating night after night.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Medela freestyle hands-free double electric wearable breast pump

  • Best: Breast pump
  • Why we love it
    • You can pump on the go
  • Take note
    • The pump may betoo chunky for the average-size pocket

This innovative breast pump was a godsend for hands-free expressing. Finding the time to express milk, let alone having a spare hand to do it, can be particularly tricky on days when your little one only wants to be held all day.

The wearable collection cups, which helpfully sit inside your bra, and electric pump, which fits into a (largish) pocket, makes juggling cuddles and expressing easy. We were also grateful for how comfortable it was to continue expressing on one breast, while nursing on the other.

We were so relieved to have already purchased this pump pre-pregnancy because we ended up testing it as soon as our milk came in to relieve engorgement, using it as early as day three of our postpartum journey.

While we used this pump mainly at home (in 15-minute daily sessions) to slowly start building up a freezer supply, we recommend opting for this pump if you’re planning to express on-the-go, particularly when you return to work. It can be discreet under clothes and, despite the awkward-looking shape, the cups can stand sturdily upright and pour easily into bags without spillage.

We loved using Medela’s storage bags (£5.99 for 25, Medela.co.uk) because they’re 100 per cent leak-proof when transporting to mini breaks or for storing in the freezer. The clear ounce and milliletres indicator makes it easy for tracking what your baby needs defrosting, as you can easily label each bag at the top.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Angelcare 2 in 1 baby bath

  • Best: Bath tub for newborns
  • Why we love it
    • It lasts from birth until 12 months
  • Take note
    • It’s too bulky for storing away easily

We tested this bath tub with a newborn for their first-ever splash, as well as with our three-month and six-month-olds. Every bathtime went swimmingly, thanks to the tub’s spacious size for generous bubbles and room for kicking.

We were grateful for the tub’s anti-slip legs to use it in our family bath tub, shower or anywhere in the house, as it’s deep enough to hold the perfect amount of water for washing.

With energy bills sky rocketing, it’s also a helpful purchase to avoid running too much water. It’s super easy to clean between bath times and we were impressed by its air-drying speed.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lola & Lykke core restore postpartum belly band

  • Best: Postpartum buy
  • Why we love it
    • Instant results
  • Take note
    • Not machine washable

We wore this band for a few hours every day (well, as often as we could remember) from week two of our postpartum recovery. After just a month of testing, we couldn’t believe we had our waist back. Aside from the growing bump, our waist size was one of the most obvious changes to spot as early as week 10 of pregnancy, so we were grateful to have it back so soon.

The velcro straps make wearing the belt so easy around your waist and hips, as you can tighten it to your preference of comfort. Not only did the belt fit subtly under dresses and T-shirts, but it also helped to create a slimmer silouhette for boosting confidence on those first public outings, post pregnancy.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Nuna pipa urbn

  • Best: Car seat
  • Why we love it
    • Inserts are machine washable
  • Take note
    • Only one colour options

Compared to other popular car seats on the market, we love this Nuna option because it’s just as safe and secure, but without the bulky base fixings to spend hours working out. You simply slot the ISOFIX connectors on to safely secure the seat in any vehicle.

We found this seat ideal for swapping between family cars and travelling abroad for taxi transfers. What’s even better is how lightweight the seat is at just 3.3kg, making lifting your growing little one to and from the car so much more gracious on your back. This car seat lasts until your child weighs 13kg.

Read more reviews in our round-up of the best car seats.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Nuna TRIV compact pushchair

  • Best: Pushchair for newborns
  • Why we love it
    • Generous storage space
  • Take note
    • Takes some practice to fold away

If you love to travel and are often on the go, we highly recommend this super-lightweight and compact pushchair for easy getaways and transportation in the car.

Compared to other pushchairs we’ve tested, we found Nuna offered a great option, because the smaller wheels made for much less dirt in the boot of the car and allowed us more space for toys, shopping and other essentials on days out.

You can recline the chair to four different positions, facing both ways, to suit your little one through the years from birth until they weigh 22kg. After a few practice runs, we were delighted when we finally figured out that we could fold it up with just one hand in a matter of seconds.

We were surprised by how much we loved using a pushchair for our newborn, as previously, we’ve always tested carrycots for this age. For babies who love to see what’s around them and be cooed at, this pushchair is ideal as you can easily give them a tickle and catch their attention.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The Little Green Sheep natural Moses basket, mattress and stand

  • Best: Moses basket for daytime naps
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and easily manoeuvre
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t include a fitted mattress sheet

We instantly adored this Moses basket for its gorgeous look and how much it complemented any room of the house when transported about. From experience, we know that stylish products often end up being the least practical, but we were particularly delighted that our little tester enjoyed regular daytime naps in this beautiful set-up, saving us trekking them upstairs to settle them down.

The quilted mattress is a lot more luxurious than other levels of padding we’ve tested and we were grateful that it could be machine washed at 30 degrees. The basket is so lightweight to transport around the house, you can set up nap time in any room you wish.

Continue reading...

Loading...

DockATot deluxe+ dock, willow boughs

  • Best: Newborn docking station for hands-free parenting
  • Why we love it
    • Additional covers are available
  • Take note
    • Need to size up after eight months

It’s no surprise that this luxurious nest is an award-winning baby product, as it was a total gamechanger for our early months of caring for our newborn. Our little tester enjoyed lounging on the DockATot while we hoovered, looking at sensory cards during tummy time, and being pampered with massages and towel cuddles after bathtime.

While we loved this product for playtime by placing it under a play gym, nothing compares to the hands-free benefits it gave us to safely put baby down while we showered or sipped our coffee. Yes, this genius invention does allow a mum to drink a hot drink while watching and playing with baby.

We thought the brand’s description of “mimicking the womb” was too good to be true, but we were instantly proved wrong when our one-week and two-month-old testers settled just as calmly during their wake windows as they did in our arms.

Note: The deluxe+ dock is not for sleep – if your baby does fall asleep in it, move them to a crib or a bassinet.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Angelcare bath and room thermometer

  • Best: Bath and room thermometer
  • Why we love it
    • It has battery saving built in

This playful gadget is both adorable and essential for bathtime. With just a gentle shake, the seal turns itself on to read the room or water temperature. It also helpfully displays the words “cold” and “hot” when it detects a temperature drop below 32 degrees or a spike above 39 degrees, with a red light to make the alert even clearer.

We loved using the tech-savvy seal in both the nursery and the bath for a quick and clear temperature reading. We were grateful for its embedded battery-saving mode after half an hour of inactivity to extend its lifespan.

Continue reading...

Loading...

M&S cotton rich bear hooded towel

  • Best: Hooded baby towel
  • Why we love it
    • Available in three cute designs

A hooded towel is a must-buy for drying your baby after bathtime and you can’t go wrong with the luxurious, high-quality fabric of M&S’s range.

We adore the sweet teddy bear ears on the hood of this bear towel (also available in panda and duck designs) for extra cuteness when drying your little one.

The towel is lovely and lightweight with soft cotton that’s gentle on baby’s skin. We were grateful that the towel also has a good amount of stretch for easy wrapping.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Stokke steps bouncer

  • Best: Baby bouncer
  • Why we love it
    • Straps and buckle for safety
  • Take note
    • Our little one enjoyed this from 6 weeks old

This super simple yet effective rocker is a favourite buy for hands-free parenting. You can safely strap your little one (from birth to six-months-old) in the bouncer anytime your arms need a rest from all of the cuddles, or if you want to keep a close eye on them while you do a spot of cleaning.

We were grateful for the newborn insert, which allowed even our 6lb mini tester to feel securely strapped in. Plus, the hanging toy attachment is genius to keep baby distracted for longer.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Finnson selby eco changing bag, leopard

  • Best: Newborn changing bag
  • Why we love it
    • A great accessory for style-conscious mums
  • Take note
    • It comes with a hefty price tag

We never leave the house without this trusty best friend of a bag, thanks to its many fabulous qualities and generous sizing for bottles, changing essentials, fresh outfits and snacks for a hungry, sleep-deprived mum.

For such a hefty price tag, we were relieved that we ended up using it daily (with or without baby) and how easy it was to attach to the pram comfortably for long strolls with a pair of stroller clips (£18, Finnson.co.uk). We also love its waterproof fabric lining and exterior, which is ideal for rainy days as well as trips to the swimming pool when you start lessons with your little one.

The two internal insulated bottle holders are ideal for keeping milk at an ideal temperature during days out. It also comes with a matching quilted changing mat that has a discreet pocket to fit a few nappies and a small tube of Sudocream inside, so you can always be reassured you have those essentials on hand.

Continue reading...

Loading...

SnuzPouch sleeping bag 2.5 tog, cloud nine

  • Best: Newborn sleeping bag
  • Why we love it
    • Easier nappy changes
  • Take note
    • Arms can’t be tucked i if baby prefers swaddling

If your baby hates being swaddled with their arms restricted, we highly recommend the SnuzPouch for giving their little arms all the freedom they want.

We particularly appreciated this sleeping bag for easier night-time nappy changes mid-snooze, as the handy pouch zip saves having to completely undress baby of the whole suit.

The 2.5 tog is suitable for all seasons, but the soft padding makes for an especially comfy duvet-feel to keep baby feeling cosy in winter. It’s soft and lightweight for all-night comfort.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Horbaach postnatal vitamins

  • Best: Vitamins for new mums
  • Why we love it
    • Good value at 90 tablets for under £10
  • Take note
    • They don’t smell verypleasant

It wasn’t until our meeting with a health visitor on day five that we were advised to take vitamin D daily post-birth, so we were glad we had already been taking these multivitamins from day one.

The key ingredients are B6, B12, Biotin, vitamin C, vitamin D3, folic acid and iron, all of which helpfully fight fatigue and contribute to red blood cell production, hair health and balance hormones at their most vulnerable state.

While we can’t prove these tablets are responsible for it, we have managed to avoid the awful fatigue new mums face, despite having only a couple of hours sleep a night and zero daytime naps.

While you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to use the baby wishlist promotion to claim a free gift and baby product discount.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Polarn O. Pryet windproof fleece baby pramsuit

  • Best: Newborn pram suit
  • Why we love it
    • Not too thick to avoid overheating
  • Take note
    • The inside isn’t soft

This sweet, windproof and waterproof pramsuit has been a go-to for overcast days, as it adds a cosy layer of protection for little ones when out on pram strolls. We appreciate the optional hand and feet mittens (in sizes up to nine months) to keep baby snug, as well as offering them some freedom when needed.

We also loved putting baby in this for wearing inside a carrier as it adds some extra padded comfort and keeps them cosy on breezy days without being too chunky, fluffy or restrictive like other pramsuits can be.

Proving very popular with newborns, only sizes from six months on are in stock at the moment, but keep checking in for when smaller sizes come back in stock.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The Little Green Sheep wooden baby play gym

  • Best: Newborn play gym
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to set up
  • Take note
    • We wish some of the toys were silicone for teething

While a wooden play gym doesn’t seem like the most exciting of toys, you’ll be surprised by how entertaining it is for your little one. The best thing about this gym is how portable it is for instantly transforming boring areas around the house into exciting hot spots.

We liked using this during our little tester’s wake windows to encourage them to enjoy playing in a variety of rooms and on different bases, from placing overhead on play mats or above their DockATot to encouraging kicking or reaching out from their bouncer.

The neutral colours and sweet crochet toys are easily detachable to develop baby’s fine motor skills, and helpfully complement any nursery or play area of your home.

Another popular buy, this play gym is out of stock at the moment, but sign up to be notified as soon as it comes back in.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Infantino hug and cuddle wrap carrier

  • Best: Newborn carrier
  • Why we love it
    • Hands-free cuddles
    • Easy to slip on

This carrier was a gamechanger for ticking off day-to-day tasks around the house while enjoying cuddles, coming in especially helpful on those needy days where baby only wanted to be in our arms. Rather than being jailed to the sofa, we could get some washing and cleaning done around the house stress-free.

We loved this carrier for walks to the shop or through the forest. And, unlike many other carriers, this wrap literally slips over your head and you tighten baby in with just two straps. We were grateful that there are no confusing clips here, there and everywhere to try and get our head around.

You can use this carrier with your little one from birth until 11.8kg, making it a great investment. Another strong perk of this carrier is that it’s machine washable to deep clean any sick or toilet accidents you might encounter.

Read more reviews in our round-up of the best baby carriers.

Continue reading...

Loading...

BabyBjorn winter cover for baby carrier

  • Best: Winter cover for newborns
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra lightweight
  • Take note
    • Only available in black

Thanks to BabyBjorn’s winter cover, colder months and rainy days don’t mean you have to restrict your little one from carrier cuddles when out and about. On top of your lovely body heat, your little one can experience extra warmth from the cosy thermal insulated cover. We loved using the cover with our baby facing either in or out, as the hood is helpfully reversible.

We were grateful that the fabric is ultra lightweight to avoid feeling heavy on top of our baby’s winter layers, and were so relieved that it could also be machine washed at 40 degrees without damaging the iconic Thermore fabric.

When out on walks, we had lots of parents stop us to say they wish they had known about this water and wind-repellent saviour when their children were babies.

While you can use this cover with many other carriers, our favourite BabyBjorn carriers for a perfect fit underneath are the harmony (£208.90, Amazon.co.uk) and the mini (£104.90, Babybjorn.co.uk).

This is sadly out of stock at the moment, but you can sign up to be notified when it comes back in.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Avery Row wild chamomile nappy caddy

  • Best: Newborn nappy caddy
  • Why we love it
    • Our house would be a mess without it
  • Take note
    • They sell out quickly

You wouldn’t believe it but our living room would honestly be carnage without this simple item. Thanks to this gorgeous nappy caddy, we can have some form of organisation and quick access to nappies, baby wipes, creams, bibs, muslins, hand gel and spare outfits every day.

We keep this stylish caddy downstairs (as we have the riverbank design in the nursery upstairs) for faster daytime nappy changes and conveniently grabbing items from trips out.

Continue reading...

Loading...

HotTea Mama newborn wonder tea bags

  • Best: Easy caffeine fix for new mums
  • Why we love it
    • Vegan and gluten-free

If you’re a caffeine-aholic – or at least were pre-pregnancy – the chances are you’re going to crave coffee even more post-birth. Unfortunately, midwives will tell you that too much caffeine, just like during pregnancy, isn’t helpful. Not to mention it’s also pretty tricky to make multiple cups a day with a baby keeping you busy.

Say hello to your new daily slow-release caffeine fix, which offers the perfect energy boost to tackle the day ahead. We enjoyed the taste of this brewed for one minute, but you can tailor the strength to your preference.

We loved the white tea flavour for a simple pick-me-up when you need it most on sleep-deprived days. We didn’t have to juggle holding a baby and trying to add milk either, so were grateful this tea is a one-handed job.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tommee Tippee ultra UV steriliser, dryer and storage

  • Best: Newborn bottle steriliser
  • Why we love it
    • Fits all of your bits and bobs
  • Take note
    • Quite expensive

This 3-in-1 steriliser is such a great addition to our kitchen for keeping baby bottles safe and ready to use. We liked to use this unit daily after cleans for drying and sterilising our breast pump parts, bottles and pacifiers. It takes just 10 minutes to sterilise and 30 minutes to dry and sterilise.

There’s so much space in the machine to fit plenty of bottles and extra bits, which means you can also keep items neatly stored away, thanks to the storage setting, which continues to keep everything sterile. The shelves are optional to let you rearrange items to fit.

We appreciated its modern look (available in black and white), as it complements any kitchen without standing out, like some of the garish baby equipment on the market.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tommee Tippee closer to nature newborn baby bottle starter set

  • Best: Newborn bottle starter kit
  • Why we love it
    • Great value for money

This wonderful starter set – at a very affordable price – is ideal for baby’s first bottles, as our newborn tester instantly took to the breast-like teet and fed well. We were especially grateful that the anti-colic bottles have been designed specifically to prevent any air bubbles getting into your little one’s tummy.

The cleaning brush is a fantastic addition, as we used this daily to clean the bottles before sterilising, and it means we bottle parts can be kept separate from the everyday dish-washing load.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Mamas & Papas wildly adventures educational teething toy, linkie pineapple

  • Best: Newborn pram toy
  • Why we love it
    • Sensory toy and a teether in one

We love this simple toy to attach to the hood of a pram’s carrycot, car seat or pushchair to stimulate baby’s senses on the go. It’s also ideal for clipping onto the Storke bouncer for independent entertainment at home.

The cute, soft and hard textures, which make enticing crackly sounds, are perfect for entertaining inquisitive babies when out and about, or to capture their attention for photographs.

This bargain buy also doubles up as a teething toy for when your little one gets a bit older, thanks to the teething ring.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Seraphine khaki 3 in 1 winter maternity parka

  • Best: Maternity and newborn coat
  • Why we love it
    • Baby hood included
    • Cosy faux-fir lining

This coat is genius, especially if your little one prefers a carrier to a pram, as it means you can still carry your baby on the wettest of days out. The stylish, waterproof parka not only keeps mum cosy but it also keeps baby extra snug and protected from the rain with their own little hood.

We loved the length of the coat and spacious open (and zipper) pockets to keep your keys, phone and muslin cloths on hand.

We were grateful that the kangaroo panel can easily be added or removed with zips, for when wearing the coat on solo trips, too.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Seraphine post maternity shaping leggings

  • Best: Postpartum leggings
  • Why we love it
    • Give you a slimmer-looking shape
    • High-waisted and super comfortable
  • Take note
    • Only available in black

Whatever you do in the first few months after birth, just make sure it isn’t trying on your pre-pregnancy jeans! That was without a doubt the biggest mistake we made. Maternity leggings remain your best friend after having a baby – none more so than this tummy-hugging pair.

We loved wearing these super high-waist, comfy leggings to complement our wider legs, hips, bums and tums after birth, as they actually help to give you a slimmer shape. The black fabric is so flattering in all the right places and can be styled with any crop top, oversized sweatshirt or smart blouse for days out.

Body confidence is hard to achieve for a long time after birth, but these bottoms speed up the process for feeling good when getting dressed for those early coffee catch-ups and baby classes.

Continue reading...

Loading...

My Expert Midwife mega mild cleansing baby body wash

  • Best: Baby body wash
  • Why we love it
    • One small drop makes a bubbly bath

We avoided bathing our newborn until around two weeks old to keep their delicate skin fresh and let their umbilical cord scar heal. We started to introduce products with gentle ingredients from one month on to pamper our babies’ soft skin.

We felt confident using My Expert Midwife’s body wash as it’s sensitive on our little testers’ skin, with no harsh chemicals or perfume included. The body wash foams up with just a small drop to also make for a fun and bubbly bath time.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Etta Loves animal print muslin 3-pack

  • Best: Newborn muslins
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Expensive

We love this triple pack of multi-tasking muslin squares for their practical and playful nature. We use them daily to wipe dribble, as well as encourage baby’s cognitive and visual development.

The bold black and white sensory patterns in zebra, starfish and dalmation prints, cleverly designed by an orthoptist, work perfectly to engage your little one from birth to four months old.

Continue reading...

Loading...

BellaMoon Nursing Cover

  • Best: Newborn nursing cover
  • Why we love it
    • Generous size for feeding in privacy

We adore BellaMoon’s range of nursing essentials, especially this cover, which folds up so neatly to pack into a changing bag for on-the-go feeds. Available in six beautiful colourways and designs, it’s a must-have for style-conscious mamas who are after a bit of privacy while feeding their little one out in public.

We like the oversized shape to allow plenty of room for you and your baby to get comfortable. It feels just as breathable as a muslin blanket, and is far less restrictive than trying to cover yourself in scarves or blankets.

Continue reading...

Loading...

DockATot la maman wedge nursing pillow

  • Best: Newborn nursing pillow
  • Why we love it
    • 15 colours and prints to choose
  • Take note
    • Expensive

A nursing pillow is easily one of those items you forget to add to your baby shower wish list, but trust us, it’s worth investing in one. It’s also a great purchase during pregnancy to support your lower back or use as a neck rest during those more uncomfortable days.

We enjoyed using this la maman supportive wedge for all feeds at home when rocking away on our nursing chairs. Unlike most bulky nursing pillows, this boho-style design offers the perfect-sized curve to support little one during a cradle feed, or simply as an arm support when rocking your baby to sleep. Even our visitors loved using this cushion as an arm rest to help them cuddle baby for even longer.

Available in many gorgeous prints and colours, you can add it as a stylish decor to complement your nursery.

Continue reading...

Loading...

JoJo Maman Bebe buggy rain cover

  • Best: Newborn pram rain cover
  • Why we love it
    • Universal sizing

A pram rain cover is such an easy-to-forget item amongst all of the babygrows, nursery furniture and travel essentials on your shopping list pre-baby, but you’ll thank us for reminding you to buy yourself one of these to keep on-hand for days out.

British weather is rarely on your side when you fancy a long stroll, no matter what the season is, so your little one will be grateful for the rain cover protecting them and their cute outfit from a soaking.

We love how easy it is to fold up and keep neatly tucked away in the under-pram storage space, until it’s needed to cover a carrycot, car seat or pushchair.

The recent rainy weather has seen this cover go out of stock, so keep checking for when it comes back in.

Continue reading...

Loading...

BellaMoon playmat, sweet and wild

  • Best: Newborn playmat
  • Why we love it
    • Can fit in your carry bag for days out

We love, love, love this quilted playmat, which is large in size for multiple babes on play dates. With plenty of soft, open space to play on, it allows your little one to have a large base to attempt key milestones, like rolling and crawling, unlike many other playmats that are more restrictive to early newborn weeks.

The best thing about this mat, unlike many others, is that is can be machine washed at 30 degrees. We’re particularly grateful for this, not only because of the inevitable mess that comes with a little one, but also because our pets also love the mat, so we need to keep it clean more regularly.

Thanks to the modern, stylish prints available, the mat doubles up as a picnic blanket for summer days out, and you can easily roll it up in your handbag.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Eeveve beni ecru playmat

  • Best: Newborn portable playmat
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a giant puzzle for toddlers

Our favourite play room addition is this statement playmat that looks like a stylish boho rug (to complement any room of the house). We love this because our home is covered in cold, hard, wooden flooring, so we needed a portable play zone that was comfortable for our little ones to practise their tummy time safely.

While the foam base is ideal for baby’s first crawls and steps, it also doubles up as giant puzzle to keep them entertained and their brains active when they’re older.

Thanks to the simple six-piece set-up, it can be stored away in a toy box, moved around the house, or easily taken to the grandparents’s or on staycations for a soft play area wherever you are.

Continue reading...

Loading...

M&S light control seamless waist cincher

  • Best: Shapewear for new mum tums
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent tummy support

There always seems to be that one couple who are getting married in the early months of your post-birth recovery, meaning it will be the first time to get your new mum tum all dressed up for a special event.

As daunting as it might be to get out of your baggy clothes, it will honestly feel half as scary if you’re wearing these miracle knickers. You’ll also be surprised by the styles of dresses and trousers you’ll suddenly feel more confident about wearing, thanks to this high-waist, slimming and seamless gamechanger.

After looking like zombies for a couple of months, we were over the moon to receive so many complements when testing the underwear at weddings and the races under formal dresses.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Bravado original and plunge nursing bras

  • Best: Nursing bras
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable enough to wear all day long

Say hello to your new best friends: Bravado’s nursing bras. And say goodbye to that desperate feeling of wanting to get your bra off at the end of the day, as these feel luxurious enough to wear 24 hours a day.

Our favourite designs are the original (£28, bravadodesigns.co.uk) and plunge (£45.60, bravadodesigns.co.uk) because of their seamless, supportive fit and ridiculously soft jersey or silk fabric.

The simple clips make nursing stress-free, as you don’t have to struggle trying to take clothes off to pull your bra down in a hurry. Both mum and baby can be happy in a couple of seconds when feeding on-the-go.

Make sure to stock up on these nursing bras early, as they’re so comfortable throughout pregnancy trimesters for your growing boobs. We were grateful for the inclusive sizing and variety of colours, though we doubled up on the basic black, white and nudes, as they were so subtle under different outfits.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Liewood Marco cup holder

  • Best: Pram cup holder
  • Why we love it
    • Universal fit

We all think we can push a pram while sipping an iced coffee but the truth is you really can’t, especially when tackling the rugged paths one-handed. So save yourself the embarrassment of spilling your drink all over yourself and your little one, and get yourself a cup holder ready for your daily walks.

We loved this stylish option, available in rose or blue hues, to hold your water, baby’s bottles or chilled drinks during daily strolls. We particularly appreciated the universal fit, which easily attaches to Nuna, Mamas & Papas and BabyZen prams.

Continue reading...

Loading...

MAM breastpads

  • Best: Nursing pads
  • Why we love it
    • Discreet and comfortable

If you’re a first-time mum and reading this before your birth, don’t make the mistake we did of testing nursing pads days after our milk came in, as you can actually start leaking as early as the third trimester of pregnancy. For us, day two postpartum was when we desperately needed protection to stop the milky waterfalls dripping everywhere.

MAM’s disposable 30-pack of breastpads are absorbent enough to wear for days out. We were grateful for how discreet they looked and how comfortable they were to wear inside our bras all day long. You can easily fit a few in your handbag for changing when needed.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Finn and Green unisex personalised chunky knit jumper

  • Best: Personalised jumper
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable

We adore Finn and Green’s knitted jumpers, made even more gorgeous with personalisation of your child’s name. The generous sizing makes for a cute oversized look in your baby’s early photoshoots and fits snuggly as they grow.

The neutral colours of this jumper pair perfectly with bright or dark-coloured leggings, joggers, skirts or as a layer over dresses. Our little tester wore this for their christening with cream knitted leggings for maximum cuteness.

A huge bonus is that this knitwear can be machine washed without disrupting its perfect chunky and stretchy design.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Little Coo hot air balloon phone case

  • Best: Phone case
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages visual stimulation

This genius buy from Little Coo is a new baby must-buy for so many reasons. On top of all the nappies, spare clothes and travel systems you have to take with you when you’re just nipping out for a coffee, it’s no surprise how easy it is to forget some sensory entertainment for your little one.

This iPhone case is genius in providing 3-in-1 benefits for you and your baby. Not only is it a stylish and protective iPhone case, but it also encourages visual stimulation with its high contrast black and white design, helpfully encouraging baby’s eyes to focus right at the camera for photoshoots.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Best newborn and postpartum essentials

The best newborn essential (or investment, shall we say, as it is far from cheap) is the Halo bassinest swivel sleep premier. Without this bedside crib, we would have ended up holding our baby on our chest all night, as our little tester only wanted to sleep as close to our smell and warmth as possible in the early weeks. Our stiff bodies were also grateful for the same-level access to easily, and comfortably, pick up and put down our baby to sleep in their cot.

Another of our favourite newborn buys – and at a way lower price point – is Nuby’s penguin tummy time pillow, which comes with all the kind of attachments babies love, while encouraging them to strengthen their neck muscles and explore their senses.

And, no surprise, the Green Chef meal kits also get a huge thumbs up for providing us with tasty and nutritious meals at a time when we most needed them. We were particularly grateful for the delicious vegan options, as our newborn was diagnosed with a cow’s milk allergy at a few weeks old, meaning we needed to give up dairy while exclusively breastfeeding.

Time for your little one to move to their own bed? Check out these cosy cot beds for babies and toddlers

