Should you become a parent, there’s a lot you have to learn, and fast. From feeding schedules to nappy changes, there’s a lot to consider and remember. But you’ll also find you acquire a wealth of knowledge about everything from Cocomelon to car seats, and it’s the latter we’re here to help with.
First up, you’re going to need a car seat for any child travelling in your car. Grandparents, carers – if your child is going to be travelling in your car, they will need a car seat to do so (you can, of course, switch them between cars). And UK law states that children must travel in car seats from birth to the age of 12, or once they reach 135cm – whichever happens first.
There are two types of seats: ones based on your child’s height (sometimes called i-Size), and ones based on your child’s weight. I-Size seats will have your child rearward facing until they’re at least 15 months. Rearward travel is thought to be the safest way for a child, as it minimises impact in case of any collision. They also all come with isofix as standard – that means they attach to the chassis of your vehicle, rather than just being held in place with a belt.
You must always check your car seat is suitable for the car it’s being used in. Car manufacturers will have somewhere on their website where you can check compatibility between seats and cars.
While car seats have been designed to be comfortable for babies and children, it’s recommended infants don’t sit in their car seats for longer than two hours at a time. This includes time that they’re sat in their seat attached to the pram, or out of the car. There are now some car seats that lie totally flat for infants, which is another option.
How we tested
We tested a range of ages and stage car seats to find the very best of the market. We installed and uninstalled the car seats, asked children for their feedback (where they were able to provide it). Points were awarded for comfort, durability and extra safety features. We were looking for premium fabrics and how much room they took up in both a large family car and a compact car. Here are the ones we clicked with.
The best car seats for 2023 are:
- Best car seat 2023 overall – Silver Cross motion all size 360 car seat: £325, Silvercrossbaby.com
- Best car seat for newborns – Cybex cloud Z2: £249.95, Cybex-online.com
- Best easy-to-use car seat for infants – Maxi-Cosi pebble 360: £239.99, Maxi-cosi.co.uk
- Best value booster car seat – Maxi-Cosi kore pro i-Size: £151.99, Maxi-cosi.co.uk
- Best lie-flat car seat – Joie i-level recline car seat: £185, Mamasandpapas.com
- Best 360 car seat – Joie i-harbour car seat: £314.99, Very.co.uk
- Best car seat for safety – BeSafe stretch for car seat: £449, Pushchairexpert.com
- Best carrycot car seat – Nuna Cari next lie-flat carrycot seat: £250, Johnlewis.com
- Best high-back booster car seat – Nuna Aace LX car seat: £220, Johnlewis.com
- Best for comfort – BeSafe iZi turn B iSize car seat: £449.65, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk
- Best for parents on the go – Doona infant car seat: £329, Doona.shop
- Best for a group two car seat – Ickle Bubba solar Isofix car seat: £169, Babyplanetonline.co.uk
- Best for travelling – Chicco fold & go i-Size air: £169, Halfords.com
- Best for a children’s car seat – BeSafe iZi flex fix: £219, Uberkids.com
- Best for an impact shield car seat – Cybex pallas G iSize car seat: £239.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk