We’re calling it now – the fashion collab of the summer is here. Simon Miller X Mango has your warm weather wardrobe covered with statement dresses, elevated hats, staple baby tees, swimwear, accessories and more.

Founded in 2008, Simon Miller is a much-loved name among the style set thanks to its ready-to-wear collections featuring bold prints, bright colours and unique silhouettes.

Available from today, the high street capsule is infused with the cult LA label’s signature style – all at Mango’s pleasingly affordable price points (the collection starts from just £19.99).

From maxi dresses for destination weddings, cool cover-ups for the beach club bar and funky festival fits, to statement textured hats, vibrant bikinis and vintage-inspired crop tops, there’s a piece for every summer occasion.

As with most designer and high street collabs, it likely won’t stay in stock for long (we’re looking at you H&M X Mugler). To help you curate your basket, these are the pieces from Simon Miller X Mango that have gone straight to the top of our wishlist.

Simon Miller X Mango knit dress with fringe design: £149.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Finished in a bold green hue, this thick knitted dress is complete with a flattering crew neckline, wide straps and statement maxi length. The tiered fringing detail elevates the design, lending it to everything from beach parties and weddings to city breaks. Team yours with kitten heels in the evening and black sliders in the day.



Simon Miller X Mango multicolored dress with knot neckline: £109.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

A stellar occasion-wear dress, the blue and green block detailing of this maxi piece is teamed with an always-flattering bandeau neckline. The pièce de résistance is the exaggerated tie bow that details the classic silhouette.



Simon Miller X Mango knit dress with openwork panels: £89.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Perhaps our favourite piece from the capsule, this vibrant yellow maxi dress is defined by its statement openwork flared hem. We love the contrasting effect of the yellow mini slip while the spaghetti straps create a flattering neckline. Whether dressed down with trainers in the city or teamed with platform mules for summer holidays, it will carry your warm weather wardrobe.



Simon Miller X Mango oversize shirt with embroidered detail: £59.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Every wardrobe needs a classic white shirt. Simon Miller and Mango’s take on the staple is crafted from a cotton-blend fabric with a laidback, oversized silhouette. The signatures are all there in the shirt style collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, a patch pocket and front button fastening. Adding a Simon Miller touch, a small pineapple details the patch pocket.



Simon Miller X Mango printed linen wide leg trousers: £79.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Whether on the fields of Glastonbury or strolling through a Spanish town, you’ll reach for these linen trousers again and again this summer. Infused with a Seventies-feel, the pair boast a palazzo design, medium rise waist and playful orange sun print finish.



Simon Miller X Mango volume frame sunglasses: £89.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

If you’re on the hunt for a statement pair of sunglasses, look no further than this pair from the Simon Miller X Mango collab. Featuring an acetate frame and made from recycled post-industrial waste, the pair boast a chunky silhouette and orange finish.



Simon Miller X Mango mesh dress with bead detail: £119.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

A fun take on beach dressing, we love the contrasting tones of the black mesh and colourful bead detailing in this mini hem cover-up. We’ll be throwing it over bikinis between basking sessions and styling it over a mini slip dress for festival season.



Simon Miller X Mango shell bandeau bikini top: £29.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Much to the relief of our holiday wardrobe, the Simon Miller capsule hasn’t neglected swimwear. Finished in a vibrant mustard yellow hue, this bandeau bikini is detailed with a white shell ornament and complete with matching shell adorned bikini briefs (£29.99, Mango.com).



Simon Miller X Mango printed cropped t-shirt: £19.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Slogan baby tees are having a moment and Simon Miller X Mango’s blue-hued design is perfect for tapping into the trend on a budget. The cropped style is teamed with a tailored silhouette, rounded neck, short sleeves and breathable cotton fabrication. Detailed by a retro-inspired motif, blue piping decorates the cuffs and neckline.



