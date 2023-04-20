Jump to content

11 best maxi skirts to embrace the trend, from denim to satin styles

These are the low hemlines we’re loving for spring and beyond

Lois Borny
Thursday 20 April 2023 11:47
Lower hemlines will be a hardworking extension of any capsule wardrobe

Maxi skirts have the potential to rival even our most cherished wardrobe staples if we choose them wisely. Whether we’re looking for a new spring and summer basic or a perennial piece that we can reach for and get plenty of wear out of well beyond the warmer months, they have a very important place in our closet.

Characterised as being longer than a midi skirt their hems will generally fall by (or near) the ankle, and making a refreshing U-turn from the high hemlines that became popular last year (hello viral Miu Miu mini).

From Burberry’s high-waist denim and MM6 Maison Margiela’s faded and distressed low-slung look to tiered and slinky pieces from Gucci, floor-sweeping skirts made a strong appearance in the Spring/Summer 2023 runways and it’s easy to see why designers made that choice.

Maxi length skirts are an effortlessly chic extension of any capsule wardrobe. Dressed up as easily as they are down, team them with a light bomber or spring jacket, trainers and ballet flats before warming them up with tights and a sweeping trench coat once the colder weather arrives.

If you’ve found yourself as taken by the drama of a low hemline look as we are, here’s our edit of the best skirts to help you nail it.

How we tested

Selecting our favourites with a range of budgets and occasions in mind, we were influenced by trends while considering practicality and comfort, how well made they were and how versatile each would be when it came to perennial wear from season to season.

The best maxi skirts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Urban Outfitters BDG belted column maxi skirt: £54, Urbanoutfitters.com
  • Best satin maxi skirt – Jigaw bias cut maxi skirt: £115, Jigsaw-online.com
  • Best denim maxi skirt – Mango denim long skirt: £49.99, Mango.com
  • Best tiered maxi skirt – Mango ruffled long skirt: £49.99, Mango.com

Urban Outfitters BDG belted column maxi skirt

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes available : XXS-XL
  • Colourways : One, denim

It’s no secret that the noughties revival has been pretty ubiquitous these last few years, so tap into it with this statement belt and faded denim pairing. Embodying the groovy-grunge Y2K aesthetic with a style that can be worn either low slung on the hips or hitched up higher, depending on what you’re teaming it with, Urban’s skirt is made with a stretchy material and adjustable belt which, gladly, isn’t just for show.

Described as being a deep navy colour, the denim-look fabric is probably more of a faded black which arguably affords the skirt more outfit versatility, and is finished with faded patches for vintage appeal. No doubt a slim-fit up around the higher section, our tester found the figure hugging shape to be a flattering one, with the sky-high slits affording any look a dynamic final flourish.

Jigaw bias cut maxi skirt

  • Best: Satin maxi skirt
  • Sizes available: UK6-16
  • Colourways : Green and brown

One of the most timeless and hardworking pieces that we can keep in our wardrobes, bias cut skirts offer effortless styling but not all are created equal. This maxi skirt from Jigsaw is undoubtedly a big spend but we were quick to notice how markedly well-made it is. Looking as good as it feels, the viscose satin fabric drapes and flutters beautifully with an eye-catchingly liquid finish.

Comfort is far from an afterthought here too. Paired with a concealed zip and hook and eye fastening there’s a wide but completely undetectable elasticated band on the inside. We tried this beautiful green shade which falls somewhere between pickle and moss green and is ideal for spring or a pop of colour in autumn. If the green isn’t for you though, it’s also available in a deep brown hue. Team it with fitted Tees and tanks, blazers and floaty tops in summer and ankle boots and oversized knits come autumn and winter.

Mango denim long skirt

  • Best: Denim skirt
  • Sizes available : XXS-XXL
  • Colourways : One, medium blue

There’s no escaping denim maxi skirts this season. From A-line silhouettes to low-rise cuts and even fishtail designs, the style is ubiquitous among the style set for SS23 – and this versatile take from Mango ticks all our boxes. The mid-rise waist is always a flattering choice while the front slit allows for extra maneuverability. Grazing the floor (even on our 6ft tester), the maxi is complete with front and back pockets as well as a contrasting frayed hem.

Easily dressed up or down, we’ll be teaming with boxy tees and trainers for the office before styling it with sling-back heels and a silk cami come evening. It’s already sold out once this season, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Urban Outfitters archive at UO natural linen lizzie maxi skirt

  • Best: Linen blend maxi skirt
  • Sizes available : XXS-XL
  • Colourways : One, beige

Giving a welcome nod to the minimalist basics popular since the Nineties with scalloped detailing and pared-back design, this maxi has all the markings of a great summer staple. It’s made with a lightweight blend of linen and viscose which has a barely-there feel against the skin and is slim-fitting around the hips and bum while sweeping the floor with a flattering, draping effect. For easy and comfortable wear our tester was also appreciative of the discreetly elasticized waistband.

Finished with a slightly raw hemline and the elegance of a simple slip, pair it with Birkenstock sandals and even cowboy boots in the cooler weather. A note on the material – it isn’t noticeably sheer to look at, though not completely opaque either, so we’d recommend wearing underwear close to your skin tone.

Me & Em dahlia print tiered smock maxi skirt

  • Best: Floral print
  • Sizes available : UK10-16
  • Colourways : One, blue/yellow/white/tan

Adorned with Me & Em’s bold dahlia print, this smock skirt is simply beautiful. The electric blue colourway paired with the cream floral pattern and tiered silhouette has an almost hypnotic finish which we instantly fell in love with. Soft and breathable with a pure-cotton fabric, we were struck by how supremely comfortable it is too. It has a deep and super stretchy shirred waistband which starts high above the waist and finishes below the hips, managing a barely-there feel that was so comfortable it could (almost) be considered loungewear – although we think you’ll want to be seen wearing this at every given opportunity.

Mango ruffled long skirt

  • Best: Tiered maxi skirt
  • Sizes available : XS-XL
  • Colourways : One, beige/ green

Fanning out slightly with every one of the three flouncy tiers, this elegant skirt from Mango was a joy to wear. The neutral base has been livened up with a lime-green striped motif which naturally lends it to (hopefully) bright and summery days ahead. We especially love the drop-waist effect which affords the skirt a chic and laid-back look that our tester found flattering.

Designed with a discrete zip instead of an elasticated waistband, we still thought the fit felt seamlessly comfortable and wearable around the waist. Throughout the warmer months we might team it with a slouchy white shirt, white trainers and a cropped cardi for everyday wear, while plumping for strappy heels paired with a slinky cami or cropped halter top will elevate the ruffled style when the occasion calls for it.

Reformation lucy skirt

  • Best: Classic silhouette
  • Sizes available : UK4-16
  • Colourways : One, white

A timeless take on the ankle-skimming trend, Reformation’s love of feminine silhouettes is exemplified in this classic A-line skirt. Designed with a full shape and pleats stretching from the waistline down, it’s not dissimilar to the elegant circle skirts popular in the fifties.

Its preppiness would lend it to your workwear wardrobe – especially when summer calls for cool and crisp basics – when teamed with loafers, ballet flats and boat-neck tops, while wedges and fitted tees would pair well for when off-duty. Fastening with a hook and eye closure and discrete zip at the back, it doesn’t have any give in the waist but rests comfortably above the hip. Made chiefly with organically grown cotton, we can’t knock the quality either.

Damson Madder hyan midi skirt X Holly Mercedes

  • Best: Midaxi
  • Sizes available : UK6-16
  • Colourways : One

Hailing from Damson Madder’s latest influencer collaboration with Holly Mercedes, this maxi skirt is set to be one of our most worn spring staples. The navy polka dot finish is elevated by contrasting green floral detailing, a matching frilled hem and the functional addition of two side pockets. We also love the bow which helps you cinch the waist while the mid-rise cut will complement crop tops as the weather warms up.

Crafted from seersucker cotton, the lightweight and breezy fabric is sure to serve you right through into summer. Whether teamed with either the matching one-shoulder shirred green top (£45, Damsonmadder.com), cami crop (£35, Damsonmadder.com) or a simple white tee, you’ll reach for the hyan skirt time and time again.

Free People come as you are denim maxi skirt

  • Best: Black denim maxi skirt
  • Sizes available : US6-14
  • Colourways : Five

The hottest alternative to jeans, denim maxi skirts are having a moment. If you’re looking to lean into the trend, Free People’s come as you are style is well worth a place in your spring wardrobe. The enveloping design features a mid-rise waist, flattering A-line silhouette and rigid denim structure with four pockets adding practical detail.

Boasting a floor-sweeping length, there’s no slit but rest assured this doesn’t impact comfort and mobility. Whether you opt for the grungier black finish, vintage-inspired burgundy or classic denim, Free People’s maxi offers endless transitional styling inspiration.

Monki black parachute maxi skirt

  • Best: Parachute maxi skirt
  • Sizes available : XXS-XXL
  • Colourways : Black

Parachute trousers are probably one of the more Marmite trends to come out of the last year. That being said, Monki’s ankle-grazing maxi manages to be entirely wearable, being so understated. With the utilitarian and slightly sporty tropes all there, this square silhouette doesn’t have a drawstring to cinch in the hem which means it’s les ballooning than other styles we’ve seen, which is worth noting if that’s something you’re looking for. Thoughtfully designed with a generous slit at the back to stop the skirt from becoming taught and tugging as you walk, the crisp material feels as light-as-air while the toggle drawstring and elasticated waistband affords day-to-day comfort.

Free People one kona maxi skirt

  • Best: For colour range
  • Sizes available : XS-XL
  • Colourways : Nine

This A-line silhouette from Free People boasts the ultra-wearable combination of a soft 100 per cent cotton, slightly stretchy material and a generous front slit for freedom of movement, so ideal if optimum comfort is non-negotiable. There are a variety of colours to compliment your capsule wardrobe including moss green, warm red, black and the sandy, warm caramel colourway which we chose for its utilitarian feel.

We were taken by the distressed finish of the raw, slightly curled hem and raised seaming which mimicks the cut of a deconstructed trouser. Meanwhile, our tester found the fit to be a flattering one with the waistband, secured by a tortoiseshell button, resting into a slight V-shape on their mid-waist. We’d team it with cowboy or chunky shin-skimming boots, cropped tees and textured shirts.

The verdict: Maxi skirts

Embodying the groovy-grunge noughties revival in faded denim, Urban Outfitters’s belted maxi is our firm favourite for its flattering fit and bold detailing. Simple and beautifully well-made with a welcome pop of colour, Jigsaw’s bias cut maxi skirt will serve your capsule wardrobe well while we love the trend-transcending look of Reformation’s Lucy skirt if your budget can stretch. For bang-on-trend denim, Mango’s is also a fairly purse-friendly find.

