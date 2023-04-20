11 best maxi skirts to embrace the trend, from denim to satin styles

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maxi skirts have the potential to rival even our most cherished wardrobe staples if we choose them wisely. Whether we’re looking for a new spring and summer basic or a perennial piece that we can reach for and get plenty of wear out of well beyond the warmer months, they have a very important place in our closet.

Characterised as being longer than a midi skirt their hems will generally fall by (or near) the ankle, and making a refreshing U-turn from the high hemlines that became popular last year (hello viral Miu Miu mini).

From Burberry’s high-waist denim and MM6 Maison Margiela’s faded and distressed low-slung look to tiered and slinky pieces from Gucci, floor-sweeping skirts made a strong appearance in the Spring/Summer 2023 runways and it’s easy to see why designers made that choice.

Maxi length skirts are an effortlessly chic extension of any capsule wardrobe. Dressed up as easily as they are down, team them with a light bomber or spring jacket, trainers and ballet flats before warming them up with tights and a sweeping trench coat once the colder weather arrives.

If you’ve found yourself as taken by the drama of a low hemline look as we are, here’s our edit of the best skirts to help you nail it.

How we tested

Selecting our favourites with a range of budgets and occasions in mind, we were influenced by trends while considering practicality and comfort, how well made they were and how versatile each would be when it came to perennial wear from season to season.

The best maxi skirts for 2023 are: