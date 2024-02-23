Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Milan Fashion Week is well underway, with highlights from MaxMara, Fendi, Diesel, and, of course, Prada. Set inside the brand’s now famous landmark exhibition space, Fondazione Prada, hundreds of guests flocked to the site to see Miuccia Prada’s latest collection, and it’s safe to say we certainly weren’t left disappointed.

There’s a fair few takeaways that I’m sure we’re all to be incorporating into our wardrobes very soon. Bows, beaded bags, and knee-high boots all stood out as key trends, including a statement-making ribboned-adorned dress, which is likely to make its way onto many fashion fans’ mood boards.

Inspired by fragments of history from the luxury label’s past collections and the way we used to dress in wider society, with darker shades and more formal fits, this season saw an injection of more of the MiuMiu spirit with bright, bold silks hiding behind highly structured suits and more modern designs of biker jackets, bomber jackets and statement knitwear weaving their way down the runway.

But one trend stuck out most clearly as the one to watch and the one I’ll be incorporating into my wardrobe within only a matter of weeks: statement-making hats.

Hats were the must-have accessory of Prada’s A/W24 show

Prada’s AW24 show was full of statement-making styles, yet hats stood out as next season’s must-have accessory (Prada)

Of course, hats aren’t exactly a new accessory, they’ve been around for an incredibly long time and come in a whole host of shapes and sizes. But it’s safe to say in today’s styling codes, they’ve certainly fallen out of favour. Until now, perhaps, as Miuccia Prada made them quite the key moment for the Prada autumn/winter show.

Sending many variations down the runway, including riding hats, turban-like designs, and 50s pillbox styles, Prada pulled on headwear trends from across the ages, injecting a more youthful spin with striking textures and blue, pink and red shades. It’s clear that headwear is a key accessory focus, although perhaps I won’t be picking up quite as large, or heavy-looking options.

To easily lean into the style, you can, of course, cop one of the brand’s bestselling bucket hats (£520, Prada.com), or a more slouchy sailor-style shape (£530, Prada.com). For a more affordable option yet still designer, Jacquemus twill sun hats are a favourite of many a fashion fan (£110, Selfridges.com), alongside Ganni’s leopard print baseball cap (£85, Selfridges.com).

Or, of course, you can look to the high street for plenty of headwear inspiration. This Cos design denim is sure to work well with almost any outfit (£30, Cos.com), & Other Stories fuzzy bucket hat is sure to keep you cosy while the weather is still chilly (£45, Stories.com) and Hugo has a basic black style for those who like their logos (£49, Asos.com).

