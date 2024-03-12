The Omnes pieces you need for the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring’s imminent arrival means it’s out with the old (winter coats, boots, hats and scarves) and in with the new lightweight layers to see you through the warmer months.

When building or adding to your spring capsule wardrobe, shop for hero pieces that will prop up your wider wardrobe. Enter: Omnes.

Founded in 2020, the label uses sustainable practices and fabrics to create pieces that transcend seasonal trends – think classic occasion-ready dresses, work or play trousers, staple tops and silk skirts that can be dressed up or down.

Better still, nearly all of its clothing costs less than £100 – and the quality speaks for itself, with the brand’s bestselling satin-style dresses frequently securing spots in our try-on reviews (see party dresses, slip dresses and more).

To help curate your own spring capsule wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the pieces from Omnes we’re loving right now, from jersey tops to animal print coats.

Omnes Stella skirt, black: £39, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

A black midi skirt is a versatile addition to any wardrobe and leaves endless styling options. Whether teamed with knee-high boots and a knit in the winter or a vest, trainers and trench coat in the spring, you’ll get your cost-per-wear. Omnes’s take is crafted from a recycled polyester material with a satin shiny finish, bias cut silhouette, midaxi length and flattering high waist. As well as the everyday black finish, the piece is available in white, beige, green and blue, as well as statement zebra or animal print.

Buy now

Omnes cumin trousers, khaki: £49, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

Khaki is big news this season and Omnes’s cumin trousers are perfect for leaning into the trending colour. Cut into a contemporary wide-leg silhouette, the trousers are complete with a mid-rise waist and belt loops for cinching in your look.

Crafted from the brand’s Lenzing lyocell fabric (a sustainably sourced alternative to cotton), the trousers also come in camel and navy finishes. We’ll be styling ours with Adidas sambas and an oversized blazer for a laidback desk to dinner look.

Buy now

Omnes nova tie back dress, coral: £89, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

A simple yet stylish dress for more formal occasions, Omnes’s nova dress features an elegant maxi length and flattering open back. The tie-back detailing allows you to adjust it for the perfect fit while the soft satin-like shine of the deadstock fabrics gives it a glamorous feel. Keep the accessories simple with delicate kitten heels and a gold necklace.

Buy now

Omnes Larsen dress: £75, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

Hailing from actor Naomie Harris’s limited-edition collection with Omnes, the Larsen dress is the ultimate spring and summer staple. Whether dressed up with heels for wedding guest attire or down with trainers for the pub, the easy-breezy piece is finished in a striking mustard yellow hue.

Featuring a deep V-neck and flattering cut-out waist details, the open back has a tie-back sash, while the shoulders come with detachable ties to elevate your look. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, it’s sure to be soft and breathable.

Buy now

Omnes Riviera mini dress, black: £49, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

The ultimate date night dress, Omnes’s take on the LBD has a Nineties feel thanks to the cowel neckline and spaghetti straps. The shorter length is ideal for the warmer months but equally can be paired with tights during winter. Elevated by the lace-up back detailing, the slinky satin finish gives it an expensive look.

Buy now

Omnes Zora jersey top, white: £25, Omnes.com

(Omnes)

A basic that you’ll really get your cost-per-wear with, Omnes’s jersey top comes in white or black and features a crew neck and long sleeves. It’s cut into a fitted silhouette with sportswear-inspired contrast stitching. We’ll be layering it under blazers in the office and styling it with low-rise wide-leg jeans for an off-duty weekend look.

Buy now

Omnes Greta dad jean: £59, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

An interpretation of this season’s baggy jeans trend, “Dad” silhouettes are having a moment. This pair from Omnes features a wearable high-rise waist and relaxed fit, with the cut sitting just between wide-leg and straight-leg. Simply add a studded belt, ballet flats and a white tee for an effortlessly put-together look.

Buy now

Omnes Jaspiya floral frill dress: £65, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

An everyday dress that can be jazzed up for the evening, Omnes’s Jaspiya print style has a luxe-looking satin sheen. The pièce de résistance is the clashing print of bold fuchsia and green floral with checked sleeves and frill detailing, while the maxi length, long sleeves and floaty silhouette give the dress a more laidback feel. Pair with Mary Janes in the day and heeled boots for more formal occasions.

Buy now

Omnes Valencia cheetah print coat: £79, Omnes.com

(Omnes )

If there’s a statement coat-shaped hole in your spring wardrobe, consider this bold printed trench. Finished in a mob wife-style cheetah print, the mid-length coat has a fitted silhouette (opt for a large size for a more oversized fit). Perfect for layering this spring, the trench is complete with a matching animal print removable belt for cinching the coat in.

Buy now

