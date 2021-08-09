While the UK’s weather report typically offers more bad news than good, we have found one silver lining to the (many) clouds: you can wear coloured tights pretty much year-round.

Coloured tights have many advantages: they can pep up a neutral or all-black outfit (they look particularly fab contrasted against faux leather), provide an added layer of warmth on windy days and help keep the razor at bay for another couple of weeks.

The latest selections from brands run the gamut from tame hues like khaki and berry, to bold, look-at-me shades such as bright peach and mustard, so we’re confident even the most colour-averse among you will find a pair you’re willing to try.

Innovative new hosiery brands like Heist, Snag and Hēdoïne are also all about prioritising fit, comfort and a ladder-free experience, so you can be safe in the knowledge that you’re buying tights that are designed to last and won’t end up in the bin after one wear.

How we tested

While tights quality used to correspond to price point (the more you spent, the better), we’ve been testing a range of tights for several weeks and have been equally impressed with some of the cheaper options available to buy online. In addition to workwear-friendly tights, you will find designs to suit any occasion in our round-up, from coloured fishnets to coloured footless styles.

Read more:

The best coloured tights for 2021 are:

Best overall – Snag 80 denier tights: £6.99, Snagtights.com

– Snag 80 denier tights: £6.99, Snagtights.com Best for feeling luxurious – Falke pure matte 50 denier: £21, Falke.com

– Falke pure matte 50 denier: £21, Falke.com Best coloured tights for the office – Heist the sustainable thirty-five colours: £24, Heist-studios.com

– Heist the sustainable thirty-five colours: £24, Heist-studios.com Best for comfort – Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft touch tights: £6.99, Calzedonia.com

– Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft touch tights: £6.99, Calzedonia.com Best for cold weather – White Stuff olivia opaque tights 90 denier: £10, Whitestuff.com

– White Stuff olivia opaque tights 90 denier: £10, Whitestuff.com Best budget coloured tights – Gipsy 100 denier opaque tights: £4.25, Gipsytights.com

– Gipsy 100 denier opaque tights: £4.25, Gipsytights.com Best for durability – Pamela Mann 50 denier opaque tights: £5.99, Pamelamann.co.uk

– Pamela Mann 50 denier opaque tights: £5.99, Pamelamann.co.uk Best for variety – Pretty Polly spot net tights: £14, Prettypolly.co.uk

– Pretty Polly spot net tights: £14, Prettypolly.co.uk Best neutral tights – Hēdoïne the nude: £28, Hedoine.com

Snag 80 denier tights Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We have to confess we were a bit enamoured with Snag ahead of testing its brightly hued tights after wearing the brand’s leggings, which aren’t just the comfiest we’ve ever tried but also come designed with pockets (yes, really). Snag’s 80 denier coloured tights come in a variety of bold candy shades from raspberry to turquoise and lime. They’re also available in footless, capri and mock garter styles. These are so comfy we forgot we were wearing tights and the durability suggests a much higher price point. This is also a top brand when it comes to inclusive sizing with seven options. The best part? Snag does kids’ tights too, in ultra-appealing electro-bright hues as well as school-uniform friendly shades. We’re reliably informed by our testers that they’re unbelievably comfortable. Buy now £ 6.99 , Snagtights.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Falke pure matte 50 denier Best: For feeling luxurious Rating: 9/10 If a pair of tights can make a pair of legs feel like a million pounds, then Falke’s are the ones to do it. They’re wonderfully luxurious, not too transparent or opaque, and the quality is impeccable, down to the reinforced toe seams. There’s a huge range of 21 colours, from look-at-me shades like lipstick red and dusty blue to more muted tones including military – a darkish green that pairs wonderfully with blacks and neutrals. We didn’t want to take them off. Buy now £ 21 , Falke.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Heist the sustainable thirty-five colours Best: For the office Rating: 9/10 Heist is a revolutionary shapewear and undergarment brand that’s revolutionised the hosiery game too, thanks to an amazing hand-sewn, seamless waistband that won’t dig into your skin, roll uncomfortably or sag. These 35 denier coloured tights are soft and sheer, making them ideal for wearing at the office or evenings out. Made from 5,000 spiral yarn that’s built to last, they are crafted from recycled polyamide and recycled elastane. The colours available are chic rather than out-there: choose from a khaki, mocha or mustard. When we showed them to our friends, they immediately wanted to try them out, commenting that “you know these will be comfortable,” after pointing out the construction of the waistband. Buy now £ 24 , Heist-studios.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft touch tights Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 Calzedonia’s 50 denier tights did something we didn’t know was possible: they converted us to the appeal of a mustard-hued leg. We’ve worn these several times and have been impressed by their quality for the price, as well as their thickness (Goldilocks would approve; these are just right: not too thick or thin) and most of all, how comfy they felt after all-day wear (we rolled the waistband over). They also looked brilliant with a range of outfits. These come in 14 shades, ranging from just a little more daring than neutral to the very bright, red paint. Buy now £ 6.99 , Calzedonia.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} White Stuff olivia opaque tights 90 denier Best: For cold weather Rating: 7/10 A must on wintry – or even breezy – days, these 90 denier tights are wonderfully warm and cosy, without compromising on style (bonus: they’re made in Italy). They combine nylon with elastane for a bit of stretch and are wonderfully comfortable. Our only complaint is they bagged a bit at the crotch. We love these paired with boots and floaty dresses. White Stuff also has a bestselling Patty Plain hosiery style (£12.50, Whitestuff.com), made from thick, organic cotton in a range of shades, from brown to teal. Buy now £ 10 , Whitestuff.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gipsy 100 denier opaque tights Best: Budget coloured tights Rating: 7/10 Gipsy has a fantastic coloured tights selection, with eye-catching shades ranging from pastels to brights. We loved the sapphire blue shade we tested, which had a comfortable, almost silky feel. We did notice a couple of small snags forming after the third wear but at under a fiver per pair, there’s no major complaints from us. Buy now £ 4.25 , Gipsytights.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pamela Mann 50 denier opaque tights Best: For durability Rating: 8/10 Pamela Mann’s 50 denier tights are a great choice for every day, with a range of stylish colourways like maroon red, damson, teal, midnight blue and rust – an autumnal orange shade we never would have expected to like but were very pleasantly surprised by the warmth of the tone. These are super comfy – we didn’t even feel, or notice, the waistband – and a hard-wearing choice for every day thanks to knitted 3D yarn, made from a combination of nylon and elastane. Buy now £ 5.99 , Pamelamann.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pretty Polly spot net tights Best: For variety Rating: 7/10 Pretty Polly really has it all when it comes to coloured tights, from winter-ready cotton-mix blends to bright and cheerful 60 denier opaques to pep up any outfit. We thought its funky coloured fishnets were worth a special mention, as most brands don’t have spot-print fishnets in shades like lilac and blue. The perfect party look. Buy now £ 14 , Prettypolly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hēdoïne the nude Best: Neutral tights Rating: 9/10 While we’re aware this is a coloured tights roundup, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include a new brand we discovered while testing, Hēdoïne, which specialises in ladder-resistant neutral tights. The sheer 20 denier hose are available with two different shaping waistbands, high or low, and in five colourways (plus black). These are beautifully crafted and don’t sag or tear easily. Perfect for workwear and any Kate Middleton-inspired outfit. Buy now £ 28 , Hedoine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.