Zara’s viral bomber jacket has sold out – but we’ve found these dupes

It’s officially the season of the bomber jacket. If Kendall Jenner’s go-to Loewe puffer style is slightly out of budget (it will set you back a casual £5,260, after all), high-street hero Zara has come up with the next best thing.

Whether it’s a party-season top, satin slip or that shearling aviator jacket, the affordable label is no stranger to a viral trend. Winning over fashion editors and TikTok users alike, Zara’s wool-blend, oversized bomber jacket is the latest item that’s become near-impossible to get your hands on (trust us, we had it in our basket for less than a minute before it sold out.)

Characterised by its textured wool finish, versatile round neck and elasticated hem, there are two front patch pockets that detail the front. Reminiscent of The Frankie Shop and The Row’s oversized silhouettes, the versatile, inflated style can be thrown over everything from jeans and T-shirts to mini dresses and midi skirts.

Coming in a range of colourways – from forest green and grey to minimalist black and beige – the Zara bomber is finished with a snap-button fastening on the front.

(Zara)

While we’re manifesting that the wool jacket will come back in stock soon, if you missed out the first time around, we’ve rounded up the best dupes for the Zara bomber jacket below, from Asos to Weekday.

Asos design petite brushed bomber jacket in stone: £65, Asos.com

(Asos)

A stellar alternative to the beige Zara bomber jacket, Asos design’s brushed jacket comes in a stone finish. Complete with a laid-back baseball collar, zip fastening and extra zip pocket detailing on one sleeve, ribbed trims give the piece some structure. We’d suggest sizing up for an extra-oversized fit.

Buy now

Weekday Jamie varsity jacket: £69, Weekday.com

(Weekday)

Hailing from the men’s section at Weekday, we can rely on this varsity bomber to provide a nice, oversized fit. The cream, textured finish will add some neutrals to your wardrobe for 2023, while the baseball collar, elasticated hem and button-snap front placket elevate the simple design.

Buy now

Asos design oversized jacket in black: £35, Asos.com

(Asos)

This Nineties-inspired jacket from Asos is endlessly versatile and easy to style, earning a spot in our round-up of the best autumn jackets. The oversized shape is teamed with a baseball collar and elasticated hem, while two practical side pockets add detail to the front. “We love the ruching down the back of each sleeve, as well as the inflated look of the piece,” our writer said.

Buy now

Asos edition oversized borg bomber jacket in cream: £84, Asos.com

(Asos)

The borg textured finish of this Asos edition bomber jacket makes it cosy as well as being a statement piece for winter. Complete with a wearable baseball collar, zip front and elasticated hem, the oversized silhouette is bang on trend.

Buy now

Monki black oversized bomber jacket: £60, Monki.com

(Monki)

Coming in a minimalist black finish, Monki’s oversized bomber jacket boasts a simple yet sleek design. Featuring a front zip, two side pockets and ruched lining detail, the jacket will slot seamlessly into your winter wardrobe.

Buy now

Filippa K kodi jacket: £146, Filippa-k.com

(Filippa K)

A smart take on Nineties-inspired bombers, Filippa K’s wool-blend jacket is cut into an oversized fit with a boxy shape, thanks to the collared neckline and dropped shoulder. Detailed with welt pockets and cuffing on the sleeves and hem, we’d size up for an even more inflated fit.

Buy now

